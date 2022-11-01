“I don’t think this is the end”: Ex-LIGHTSUM member Jian pens heartfelt note a week after leaving group

Former LIGHTSUM member Jian posted a personal note addressing fans about her departure from the group on November 1, 2022. The 16-year-old departed the group along with Huiyeon (17) on October 25, 2022. CUBE Entertainment, the group's agency, received significant backlash for announcing their leave without providing any reason.

As fans attempted to uncover the reason for Jian's exit, her handwritten letter gave some respite. In the letter, the group's maknae assured fans that she has not given up on her dreams and will meet SUMITs, the group's fans, someday.

“I don't think think this is [the] end. I won't give up on my dream and I will keep pursuing it. I believe I can meet you again someday, somewhere. I know you are concerned about me but I really hope that this doesn't cause you to worry for me.”

The news stunned fans since LIGHTSUM debuted in June last year. Having two members, and the least popular ones, leave the group after just one and a half years was worrying.

There have been increased concerns about the duo's departure since CUBE Entertainment has a history of making decisions that do not bode well with their artists' fans.

LIGHTSUM's ex-member Jian surprised fans when she opened her personal Instagram account on October 31, 2022. The first post she made was a heartfelt handwritten letter addressing her departure from the Vanilla group a week ago. The idol opened up about her feelings, thanked her fans, and reassured them that she would return someday.

Jian started the letter by attempting to put her emotions into words. She addressed that time had passed while she was in LIGHTSUM, from debuting as a middle school student to beginning high school.

“Hello SUMIT! It's Jian. You must have been surprised by the sudden news... I've been thinking about what I should say to the fans and I've decided to do that through a letter."

She continued:

"I debuted in a group called 'LIGHTSUM' when I was in 3rd grade in middle school and I'm now a high school student. It's all because of SUMIT that I was able to grow through so many great experiences i such a short time, and receive so much love as well.”

She thanked both local and international fans for their endless support for her. Whether through video calls or traveling in bad weather to catch a glimpse of Jian and LIGHTSUM, she mentioned that these were some moments that helped her survive difficult moments.

“I don’t think I will ever be able to forget the fans that came from afar to see us, the fans that came rain or shine, the fans that sent messages of support, fans that supported me through video calls and letters. Of course, there were times when it was hard, but thanks to SUMIT, I could bear it all. And now, a year and four months later, I have become a stronger person.”

Towards the end, the ex-LIGHTSUM member shared that she will continue moving forward and not give up on her dreams. She also asked fans to support her in the future.

“Thank you so much for making unforgettable and beautiful memories that I'll always cherish. As always, I'll never forget about SUMIT, so please don't think this is the end of our stories. Thank you so much SUMIT for loving me and I hope to count on your support in the future. Thank you :)”

Although Jian's letter does not give fans much information about her plans, they are content to learn that the artist will continue pursuing her dreams. There have been no updates regarding Huiyeon yet.

