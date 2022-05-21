Cube Entertainment announces CLC disbandment, fans point fingers at the agency 

In an unfortunate turn of events, popular K-pop girl group CLC will be officially breaking up, as announced by Cube Entertainment.

While the group may not be in South Korea, CLC's international fame has only seen an upward trajectory ever since their debut in 2015. The disbandment news has come as a surprise to many fans.

The girl group consists of five members, namely Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Yeeun, and Eunbin. Two more members, Elkie and Sorn, were initially part of the group, but they departed in 2021.

Cube Entertainment's announcement of CLC disbandment

The news of the disbandment was preceded by that of two members leaving the agency. On March 18, Cube Entertainment announced that Seungyeon and Yeeun would be leaving both the agency and the group following the expiration of their contracts, making them the third and fourth members to leave the group behind.

Member Yujin had also hinted at the group's disbandment, stating that they have been "dismissed."

kep1er pics / former gplanetfiles @kep1erfiles clc yujin confirming clc is disbanded for everyone who missed clc yujin confirming clc is disbanded for everyone who missed https://t.co/xS8PSduTTk

On May 20, the agency released a statement announcing the official disbandment. It read:

"Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. First, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you for always loving and supporting CLC over the last seven years. As CLC’s official activities have ended, we would like to inform you that the operation of CLC U CUBE will be terminated as of June 6, 2022."

Cube Entertainment revealed that they will be giving fans time to reread and save posts by the group in order to preserve the memories. However, commenting on the posts will be turned off. According to the agency, fans will not be permitted to access any posts after June 6.

"We are planning to allow you to read the posts for a certain period of time so that you can cherish the precious memories made with the members."

They also included further details about the disbandment:

1. Termination Date: June 6, 2022 (Monday) 0 a.m. KST – Please understand that you will not be allowed to access CLC U CUBE after the date mentioned above. 2. Available Period: ~ June 5, 2022 (Sunday) 11:59 p.m. KST – You can read the posts and download data on each board. (You won’t be allowed to write new posts and comments after this announcement.)

The agency concluded the statement by thanking fans for their love and support.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to you for your love and support for the group. We will genuinely cheer for each of the seven members as they make a new start on their own paths."

Fans upset with the announcement

The announcement of the disbandment has not gone down well with fans, many of whom have been following the girl group since their debut.

clc freedom era 🤍 @dantesicedlatte every time clc had success cube would ruin it:

- yujin goes viral with like fancam, they copyright struck it

- they top japanese charts months into jpn debut? never send them back

- hobgoblin does well? new concept for cb and switch the title track every week so no song grows every time clc had success cube would ruin it:- yujin goes viral with like fancam, they copyright struck it- they top japanese charts months into jpn debut? never send them back- hobgoblin does well? new concept for cb and switch the title track every week so no song grows

saw gidle may 14th/15th @blackvelvetkink @theseoulstory thank you clc 🤍 you worked with what was given to you and did amazing <3 thank you for all the laughs, cheers and the happiness you have given me and still continue to give me 🥹 i love you! @theseoulstory thank you clc 🤍 you worked with what was given to you and did amazing <3 thank you for all the laughs, cheers and the happiness you have given me and still continue to give me 🥹 i love you!

나 자신을 사랑 @mageinthemirror @theseoulstory Cube says "We will continue supporting". Please do NOT support them Cube, your "support" did wonders @theseoulstory Cube says "We will continue supporting". Please do NOT support them Cube, your "support" did wonders

niza @coloredseung non-fans won’t get that cheshires aren’t mad that clc disbanded, it’s HOW it happened. the disrespect and pain the crystals had to go through that angers us. they deserved to be treated so well bc of the impact they had on kpop and yet they’re thrown away like they meant nothing. non-fans won’t get that cheshires aren’t mad that clc disbanded, it’s HOW it happened. the disrespect and pain the crystals had to go through that angers us. they deserved to be treated so well bc of the impact they had on kpop and yet they’re thrown away like they meant nothing.

adri @nugucIc it makes me so mad how cube gave clc a song about going up on their careers just for it to be their last song, it feels like a joke. not even a thank u song, not a “they disbanded” announcement, they just said “oh yeah btw this website is useless BECAUSE they disbanded dumbasses” it makes me so mad how cube gave clc a song about going up on their careers just for it to be their last song, it feels like a joke. not even a thank u song, not a “they disbanded” announcement, they just said “oh yeah btw this website is useless BECAUSE they disbanded dumbasses”

Many pointed to the poor management of the group by Cube Entertainment as the reason why it was not as successful in Korea. Several claimed that the agency did not promote the group's new albums and singles well enough, resulting in low sales.

For now, fans can look back to the good days of the group by playing some of their hit songs like Me, Helicopter, Hobgoblin and No.

