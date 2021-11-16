"Thank you for everything": Sorn makes a statement after leaving CLC and Cube Entertainment

Sorn, or Chonnasorn Sajakul, has officially announced her departure from K-pop group CLC and her agency Cube Entertainment.

The news did not come as a complete surprise to fans who have been following the group and its members. Nonetheless, Chesires (fans of CLC) are sad to see the K-pop idol go. Sorn left a short statement on her social media platforms to bid her final good-byes.

Sorn states that her split from Cube Entertainment was mutually agreed upon

On November 16, 2021, K-pop idol Sorn announced that her contract with Cube Entertainment had ended and that she would be leaving both Cube and CLC, the K-pop girl group she was a part of.

The letter, which was published alongside a Korean and Thai language version written by Sorn herself, implies that she and the rest of the CLC members are still on good terms.

Sorn's detailing of meeting "six wonderful girls" did not go unnoticed by fans. When CLC debuted in 2015, they started off as a five-member group, Sorn included. Idols Elkie and Eunbin were added a year after their debut, in 2016.

Elkie had submitted a request for her contract to be terminated towards the end of 2020, which was approved in February 2021. Sorn's subtle mention of Elkie was touching for fans who longed to see all seven of them together.

Fans are expecting disbandment news regarding CLC to appear any time soon, after member Yujin revealed on Girls Planet 999 that their agency had stopped activities for the group.

Sorn operates her own YouTube channel, which many assume she will continue with if she keeps up her solo activities. The singer also has a Tiktok account but was on the receiving end of a heavy wave of criticism following a recent video on the platform that she had recorded.

CLC's agency Cube Entertainment is not often looked at in a positive light owing to several managerial decisions that they have taken in the past. The group's lack of promotion (as declared by Yujin) is just the tip of the iceberg.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The label received flak for supposedly ousting (G)I-dle's Soojin with no explanation, after her bullying controversy came to light. They were also criticized for terminating the contracts of their long-term artist HyunA, as well as DAWN from Pentagon when the two publicly announced their relationship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee