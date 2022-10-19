Renew or disband: K-pop groups whose contracts expire in 2023

With 2022 nearing its end, K-netizens have shown concerns over K-pop groups whose contracts will expire in 2023. Many prominent bands, including BLACKPINK and ASTRO, who debuted in 2016, are also set to have their contracts renewed or terminated the following year.

The possibility of their K-pop groups disbanding has left fans worried. While some K-pop fans have shown great faith in artists and are hoping for a contract renewal, other fandoms want their idols to pursue solo careers, and have expressed relief at bands facing potential disbandment.

^__^ @jaejuoong ten years ago today jyj filed a lawsuit against sm entertainment on the grounds that their 13 year old contract was too long and profits were not being distributed properly



their lawsuit abolished slave contracts in the kpop industry and established the "jyj law" + ten years ago today jyj filed a lawsuit against sm entertainment on the grounds that their 13 year old contract was too long and profits were not being distributed properly their lawsuit abolished slave contracts in the kpop industry and established the "jyj law" + https://t.co/A7oQKejGNm

This comes after many fans felt discontented with agencies or entertainment companies’ treatment of their artists due to various issues during the course of their contract term.

This article curates a list of K-pop groups that are set to make their contract decisions in 2023.

BLACKPINK, NCT, and more: 7 K-pop groups whose contracts expire in 2023

1) ASTRO

Georgine_chacha @Georgine_chacha 🥺

#ASTRO #아스트로 Let’s get ready to support our boys 101%! This could POSSIBLY be their last ot6 cb before MJ enlists and b4 their contract expires… Let’s make them feel all the love and support Aroha has to give! So let’s give it our all! 🥺 Let’s get ready to support our boys 101%! This could POSSIBLY be their last ot6 cb before MJ enlists and b4 their contract expires… Let’s make them feel all the love and support Aroha has to give! So let’s give it our all! 🥺💜🥺 #ASTRO #아스트로 https://t.co/J1v5EoUnok

The six-member band ASTRO made their official debut in 2016 under Fantagio and are set to make a final decision to either renew their contracts with the label or disband. Though the agency is yet to officially commence the proceedings regarding the K-pop group’s contract renewal, fans are expecting Cha Eun-woo’s possible exit.

The singer-turned-actor has received widespread acclaim for his roles in popular K-dramas such as True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and is said to be putting his best foot forward in his burgeoning acting career with no other obligations.

2) BLACKPINK

Diva @atruelydiva the world tour is until the end of June 2023 and there’s more dates to come like Japan isn’t included yet, blackpink are on their peak right now they’ll renew that contract if they haven't already the world tour is until the end of June 2023 and there’s more dates to come like Japan isn’t included yet, blackpink are on their peak right now they’ll renew that contract if they haven't already https://t.co/BgJ87Gxuny

The internationally-renowned girl band BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. The four-member K-pop group has achieved dizzying heights in the recent years and continues to astound fans to date. Their latest release Born Pink (album) came after a gap of almost two years and skyrocketed their popularity.

However, BLACKPINK is also to make an official decision on whether or not to renew its contract in 2023. Some BLINKs allegedly argue that the group has already “secretly” renewed their contracts but no official news verifies the same yet.

3) NCT

red 🐈‍⬛ @_amorjisung 3Q of 2022

• The Link Tour (127)

• TDS2



4Q of 2022

• NCT 2022 Album

• TDS2 Expansion



1Q of 2023

• New Single (Dream)

• NBG (NCT Format) 'til 2Q



2Q of 2023

• Tour (127)



3Q of 2023

• Contract renewal (127 & Dream)

• NBG (NCT Format) 'til 4Q



cr : @ atouchbase 3Q of 2022• The Link Tour (127)• TDS24Q of 2022• NCT 2022 Album• TDS2 Expansion1Q of 2023• New Single (Dream)• NBG (NCT Format) 'til 2Q2Q of 2023• Tour (127)3Q of 2023• Contract renewal (127 & Dream)• NBG (NCT Format) 'til 4Qcr : @ atouchbase https://t.co/29LauYvdhf

As distinct as the 23-member boy band NCT is, it faces the dilemma of renewing its contracts with its management company SM Entertainment in 2023. Fans believe that the two NCT sub-units, NCT 127 and NCT DREAM, who debuted in 2016, will re-sign their contracts in 2023.

The group has shown exemplary success with its musical prowess and has outgrown its fandom manifolds. On the other hand, Johnny, who officially debuted in 2017, is expected to start contract negotiations by the end of 2023.

4) VICTON

A @svtsurl nah sometimes i refuse to believe that 4 members of victon r abt to approach 30, in 2023, victon contract ends and swoo will be enlisting . in 2024 chansik will be enlisting. icb time flies so fast with them. and victon will be a 5 years old kpop group soon?? im just emotional. nah sometimes i refuse to believe that 4 members of victon r abt to approach 30, in 2023, victon contract ends and swoo will be enlisting . in 2024 chansik will be enlisting. icb time flies so fast with them. and victon will be a 5 years old kpop group soon?? im just emotional.

VICTON (Voice for New World) debuted on November 9, 2016, under IST Entertainment. The K-pop group known for songs like Chronograph, Nostalgic Night, and You Are Mine (Business Proposal OST) is also planning to renew its contract before it expires in November 2023.

Originally a septet, Heo Chan departed from the group on October 11, 2022, following a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) controversy.

5) PENTAGON

tired @betbetluv Really wish pentagon would not resign with cube in like 2023 or whenever their contract ends so we can get more triple h content and justice for yanan and his “my baby” back. twitter.com/pentagoncams/s… Really wish pentagon would not resign with cube in like 2023 or whenever their contract ends so we can get more triple h content and justice for yanan and his “my baby” back. twitter.com/pentagoncams/s…

Formed by Cube Entertainment, the nine-member K-pop group made its official debut in 2016. The band is yet another one in the lineup to face contract renewal affairs in 2023.

However, fans have little to worry about since members’ response regarding the contract renewal at one of their press showcases for the release of their 7th mini-album Chaos at the Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul, was positive and reassuring. According to Heochan:

"They refer to it as the '7-Year Jinx', but the seven members of VICTON share a bond that is like family and friends. We always want to be together."

6) Momoland

j°🥠 @_momology #MOMOLAND 's Contract Renewals begin in November of 2023. They have signed a 7 year contract with MLD Entertainment and it's coming to an end next year. Do you think they will renew or permanently terminate? #MOMOLAND's Contract Renewals begin in November of 2023. They have signed a 7 year contract with MLD Entertainment and it's coming to an end next year. Do you think they will renew or permanently terminate? https://t.co/BYNBanOTQw

Formed through the reality show Finding Momoland, the six-member group made its official debut under MLD Entertainment in 2016. Originally a septet, the band became a nine-member band upon Daisy and Taeha’s arrival in 2017.

However, the Bboom Bboom crooners experienced some setbacks following the departures of Yeonwoo and Taeha in 2019 and Daisy in 2020. With such upheavals, it is difficult to predict whether the group will renew its contract, which is set to expire in November 2023.

7) WJSN

나나🍯 @juyeonsites also wjtb didn't get to perform kiss your lips so bona said they'll perform it in their next concert.... WJSN CONTRACT RENEWAL ERA also wjtb didn't get to perform kiss your lips so bona said they'll perform it in their next concert.... WJSN CONTRACT RENEWAL ERA

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, debuted on February 25, 2016, under Starship Entertainment. Initially a 12-member band, they welcomed their 13th member Yeonjung in July 2016.

The K-pop group’s contract is reportedly expiring in February 2023. WJSN's talent was brought to the forefront with hits like BUTTERFLY and UNNATURAL, resulting in a massive fanbase that adores and admires the girl group.

K-pop groups face numerous challenges in determining the demands that are best suited to them. Despite artists suing for better terms and conditions and the abolition of the infamous "slave contract," labels have found new ways to assert their authority. In order to contain idols' activities and mold them to their needs, the agencies frequently create stringent regulations and strict contracts.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes