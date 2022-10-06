“Cha Eun-woo X Island is coming” trends as TVING announces premiere month for ASTRO member's new drama

South Korea’s heartthrob idol-actor Cha Eun-woo will be returning to the small screen very soon.

On October 6, 2022, TVING announced December as the premier month for ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo’s new drama, Island. This news was met with extreme enthusiasm as fans have waited long enough for the actor to return on screen.

Fans last saw Cha Eun-woo in the 2020-2021 hit drama True Beauty. Since then, they have been treated to variety shows, magazine photoshoots, a movie debut news and multiple drama confirmation news too.

However, fantasy thriller Island is the second project after upcoming action thriller movie Decibel, which will let fans see the ASTRO member weave magic on screen again, after a long time.

As soon as the news dropped, eager fans trended ‘Cha Eun-woo X Island is coming’ to showcase their excitement for the show.

TVING announces premier month and streaming OTT platform, fans revel seeing Cha Eun-woo return to small screen

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo will be seen in a new avatar, as an exorcism priest Yohan, in TVING’s upcoming fantasy drama Island. Fans have been impatiently waiting for updates about the webtoon-based series since the idol-actor shared that he finished filming his scenes earlier in May this year.

TVING finally gave an update on the show on October 6, announcing that Island will premiere in December and will be available to stream globally via Amazon Prime Video, while also being broadcast on TVING.

With less than two months to go, fans reveled in the idea that they would be seeing the handsome priest John (aka Yohan) come to life with Cha Eun-woo. John is a modern, hip priest and exorcist who protects and purifies people’s lives, portraying himself as an ordinary man while hiding a dark past.

This news of the show nearing its air date excited fans even as they continued comparing the two by reiterating that the idol-actor was the perfect fit for the role. They even posted screenshots of the source webtoon along with the popular actor to drive their points home.

Moreover, fans were simultaneously also treated to a teaser of Decibel, an action-thriller in which the ASTRO member plays a Navy Sonar Technician. The thriller is set for release on November 16, 2022.

While trending on Twitter, fans mentioned that the idol will be ending this year with a bang.

Island includes a star-studded cast such of the ASTRO member, along with Lee Da-hee, Sung Joon and veteran actor Kim Nam-gil. It revolves around the story of characters brought together by fate, who fight evil in order to save the world. The movie is set on Jeju Island and aims to showcase the beauty of the place.

It is based on a webtoon of the same name written by Yoon In-wan (who stepped in as the show’s producer) and illustrated by Yang Kyung-il. The show is directed by Bae Jong, who holds Welcome to Dongmakgol and Fabricated City on his roster.

The exact date for Island premiere is yet to be announced.

