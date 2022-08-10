All you need to know about TVING’s new variety show Youth MT

Youth MT, the latest upcoming South Korean variety show, is making quite the buzz on the internet. With a cast consisting of A-list actors and a reunion of some of the most beloved drama's main actors, it is hard not to talk about it.

The TVING variety show was first confirmed on June 30, 2022. The news generated high interest not only because of its lineup but also for its production cast.

The show is written by Ji Hyun-sook, the writer behind Unexpected Business and 2 Days & 1 Night Season 3. Jung Jong-chan of Ask Us Anything and Liberation Town is also a production director (PD). The show will be helmed by Kim Sung-yoon, who directed all the dramas from which the actors are participating in the show.

Cast members of Youth MT

TVING’s Youth MT brings together the cast members of three enormously popular dramas: Itaewon Class, Love in the Moonlight, and The Sound of Magic.

From the 2016 sageuk drama, Love in the Moonlight, Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon will be joining the variety show. The reunion will be more special for viewers as they will be seeing the cast together on screen for the first time in many years.

From the 2020 drama Itaewon Class, Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kwon Nara, Ryu Kyung-soo and Lee Joo-young will be participating in the show. Itaewon Class, based on a webtoon of the same name, enjoyed a successful run since it pitted two heartthrobs, Park Seo-joon and Ahn Bo-hyun, against each other.

From the recent 2022 fantasy drama The Sound of Magic, Ji Chang-wook, Hwang In-yeop, Choi Sung-eun, Ji Hye-won and Kim Bo-yoon will join the others to raise the fun quotient of the variety show. This fantasy-romance drama gained considerable recognition globally and broke some records too.

What is the premise of Youth MT?

The “MT” in the title stands for “membership training.” The show will take 15 members to a retreat where they will play games and hang out with each other. It will also show viewers a never-seen-before reunion of many beloved actors who will be led to form a bond not only with their own series’ cast, but also with other peers.

The production team of Youth MT also shared that viewers can look forward to seeing how the cast members get closer after the first few days of awkwardness and shyness.

“It will be fun to watch how the actors, who were worried about their shyness, become closer from their first time meeting until the last day of the MT. We will do our best to portray the actors’ bright energy, so please show lots of interest and anticipation.”

When and where will Youth MT premiere?

The recreational variety show will premiere on September 9, 2022. It will air on TVING. The production company has not yet given updates regarding the broadcast time or schedule. Fans can keep an eye out on TVING’s Instagram to stay up-to-date with the latest news about the much anticipated variety show.

