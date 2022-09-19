NCT's Mark and Haechan receiving IV drip treatment worries fans

Mark and Haechan are the only two NCT members to be included in both 127 and DREAM sub-units, and it was recently revealed that they received IV drip treatment. The information has thrown fans off the rails as the duo’s public schedules have been extremely hectic.

In a fansign held for NCT 127’s 2 Baddies on Saturday, September 17, 2022, a Twitter user @hc_mineee) inquired Mark about the injection stickers they had noticed on his arms. The idol recently revealed that he and Haechan were given an IV drip and added that they are both doing well now.

The fansign update triggered a flood of concerns on social media. Twitter was especially filled with tweets demanding that their agency, SM Entertainment, give them enough rest. Both 127 and DREAM have been on a roll since last year.

NCT’s Mark and Haechan’s health struggles take center stage as recent clips bring their exhaustion to light

ْ @dreamleeline mark and haechan literally just did 4 concerts in the span of 12 days (neocity manila, tds2, 2 baddies showcase) and now they have 2 baddies promotions, nct 127 repackage promotions, 3 more neocity shows, and 5 tds2 japan shows left for them to complete within the next 3 months.. mark and haechan literally just did 4 concerts in the span of 12 days (neocity manila, tds2, 2 baddies showcase) and now they have 2 baddies promotions, nct 127 repackage promotions, 3 more neocity shows, and 5 tds2 japan shows left for them to complete within the next 3 months..

Fans are aggressively demanding that SM Entertainment give Mark, 23, and Haechan, 22, ample rest. The duo's involvement in two subunits, 17 and DREAM, that function as separate idol groups has been hectic and exhausting. In the past, NCT members have often discussed how difficult the duo’s schedule is.

Before news of the two members' IV drips became public, the group's leader, Taeyong, made a comment that stayed with fans. Taeyong stated in Fill It Up episode 5 that things "would be even harder for Mark and Haechan" when discussing how difficult it is to be on stage.

At the end of August, Yuta also texted fans on Bubble about their Manila concert. The group had arrived in South Korea but had to start working soon since they had a then-upcoming concert in Manila. In his messages, he said that the duo “looked tired” and that he was “really worried” about them.

Netizens went into attack and defence mode after Twitter user @hc minee posted their conversation with Mark about the injection stickers. They listed down the many activities that Mark and Haechan were a part of. Needless to say, the list made fans furious.

NCT 127 released four albums between 2021 and the present, while DREAM released three albums and one collaboration single. They are also currently on a world tour. It's exhausting enough to have two comebacks in one group in a year, but Mark and Haechan have been juggling the two groups and their various releases.

Two weeks of almost daily music show promotions, interviews, photoshoots, variety shows, new content series filming, fan events, and press conferences, among other things, accompany album releases.

ْ @dreamleeline they’ve been working nonstop since the beginning of the year with comebacks and concerts one after the other..while it is expected for them to work twice as hard since they’re in two units, sm is mainly to blame for them being so overworked due to poor management/scheduling they’ve been working nonstop since the beginning of the year with comebacks and concerts one after the other..while it is expected for them to work twice as hard since they’re in two units, sm is mainly to blame for them being so overworked due to poor management/scheduling

ْ @dreamleeline hearing from chenle that haechan cried over exhaustion at tds2, seeing all the members express their worry for how hard mark and haechan work & now finding out that the two had to get iv drips together because of their declining health just breaks my heart into millions of pieces hearing from chenle that haechan cried over exhaustion at tds2, seeing all the members express their worry for how hard mark and haechan work & now finding out that the two had to get iv drips together because of their declining health just breaks my heart into millions of pieces

ؘ @lhcmkI what's heartbreaking is while mahae are evidently way too overworked & burnt out now, they never show it. the schedule management is not improving either & sm continues to messily book every spare second they have, to the extent they need iv drips...i truly worry for their health what's heartbreaking is while mahae are evidently way too overworked & burnt out now, they never show it. the schedule management is not improving either & sm continues to messily book every spare second they have, to the extent they need iv drips...i truly worry for their health

k-imi ! @Naexity @lhcmkI it's honestly so heartbreaking how overworked they are, from the whole nct 2020 and nct 2021 and they've been having continuous full-length albums in their recent comebacks including repackages. I just hope sm will give sungtaro a chance to shine and mahae a chance to rest @lhcmkI it's honestly so heartbreaking how overworked they are, from the whole nct 2020 and nct 2021 and they've been having continuous full-length albums in their recent comebacks including repackages. I just hope sm will give sungtaro a chance to shine and mahae a chance to rest

kamsie ♡ 2BADDIES🏎 @96kuhmily chenle acknowledging how mark & haechan gives their 200% to both units. he said when he sees the 2 all out for any schedule, it inspires him & gives him energy to be at his best too. this is why i can never tolerate markhyuck haters. ready to defend them but 4 now let me cri chenle acknowledging how mark & haechan gives their 200% to both units. he said when he sees the 2 all out for any schedule, it inspires him & gives him energy to be at his best too. this is why i can never tolerate markhyuck haters. ready to defend them but 4 now let me cri 😭😭 https://t.co/DfyBQtv2Jx

Fans were of the opinion that the agency needs to give the duo their much deserved time off and that they need to manage their schedules and health better, especially when they are two talented artists in two groups.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 will be heading to North America for their Neo City world tour in mid-October and Indonesia in November.

