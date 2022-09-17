“This is unacceptable” NCT 127 fans are furious after finding out that Doyoung was accidentally omitted from album group photo

NCT 127’s Doyoung was “missing” from the group’s latest album 2 Baddies’ photo featuring all the members.

To give more context, on September 16, NCT 127 released their fourth album, 2 Baddies.

NCTzens received the album’s physical Digipack version and were quick to realize that member Doyoung was missing from the group photo on the back cover.

There was chaos and confusion in the fandom and fans frantically began writing to the group’s agency SM Entertainment to understand what was happening.

It was later revealed that SM Entertainment accidentally omitted NCT 127’s Doyoung from the group photo, inviting NCTzens' wrath online.

“This is unacceptable and unfair on Doyoung. We demand action”: NCT 127 fans cry hoarse and demand the situation be rectified.

NCT 127’s Doyoung left out in the group’s album photo; SM Entertainment issues clarification after backlash

Shortly after the mishap, SM Entertainment, the group's agency, issued a detailed statement in both English and Korean clarifying why member Doyoung was left out of the Digipack version of 2 Baddies, the group’s latest release.

They acknowledged their fault and revealed that it was an accident that they sincerely regret and would like to apologize to NCTzens across the world.

They admitted that they didn’t thoroughly check all the parts in the album’s jacket design process and apologized for their carelessness.

They also revealed that the new editions of the album booklets will be re-printed, as they cannot cancel the ones already in production and will ensure that the new version will have Doyoung’s picture.

Fans who have already ordered the digipack versions will receive the new and correct versions of 2 Baddies soon and details regarding the same will be announced at a later date.

Fans were understandably upset with SM Entertainment and their carelessness and took to social media to share their views on it.

“NCT 127 deserves better” fans wrote on Twitter.

“It’s deeply unprofessional” NCTzens retort and hope this never happens again.

🏁 neo seoul bartender 🍸 @waenjivillain You've been producing and printing albums for decades. You KNOW that NCT 127 has 9 members and Doyoung is active in the group. It is DEEPLY UNPROFESSIONAL that he is missing in the group photo on the back of the 2 Baddies Digipack cover. Address this immediately, @SMTOWNGLOBAL You've been producing and printing albums for decades. You KNOW that NCT 127 has 9 members and Doyoung is active in the group. It is DEEPLY UNPROFESSIONAL that he is missing in the group photo on the back of the 2 Baddies Digipack cover. Address this immediately, @SMTOWNGLOBAL. https://t.co/N1FzF7SFrE

Fans are wondering why there were not enough quality checks done to ensure smooth album production of 2 Baddies.

This incident has pinched fans in particular because the group revealed the difficulties they faced while preparing for the album 2 Baddies and are especially remembering Doyoung’s words of how he is trying his best to do this for his fans.

He had said:

“I’m doing this because of you guys and our fans. If it wasn’t for that, I have no reason to be doing this.”

Fans are relieved SM Entertainment took action as quickly as possible but hope they never repeat such a mistake again in the future.

NCT 127’s Doyoung gets a shoutout from GOT7’s Jinyoung on Instagram

Some friendships in K-pop are precious and one such friendship is between GOT7’s Jinyoung and NCT 127’s Doyoung.

Shortly after the “missing member” mishap by SM Entertainment on September 16, GOT7’s Jinyoung took to his personal Instagram account to promote member Doyoung’s latest album, 2 Baddies, by tagging the member’s personal Instagram account for support.

Doyoung returned the favor by resharing Jinyoung’s story and wrote:

“I love you Park Nyoung-gwi (Jinyoung’s nickname which was coined by Doyoung and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on SBS’ Inkigayo).”

For those unversed, the two K-pop idols hosted SBS’ Inkigayo from February 2017 to 2018 along with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

🍂녕수니 @autumnjinyoung Doyoung reposted Jinyoung’s story:



“I love you Park Nyeong gwi”



Sjsbdbxhxhs oh God this is such a surprise interactions after yearrsssss Doyoung reposted Jinyoung’s story:“I love you Park Nyeong gwi”Sjsbdbxhxhs oh God this is such a surprise interactions after yearrsssss https://t.co/aejdlKA4EK

Meanwhile, the group's fourth and latest album, 2 Baddies, has debuted at the number 2 spot on the worldwide iTunes album chart.

The charming album is also ranked number 1 on the iTunes Top Album chart in numerous Asian countries. Not only that, the eponymous title track made a place for itself in the top 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in various Asian countries.

