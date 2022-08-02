A new twist in Kim Garam’s bullying scandal explained

There is a new twist in the tale of the Kim Garam bullying scandal. Former LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam is reportedly getting bullied after returning to school.

On July 20, HYBE and Source Music officially announced that the label had decided to terminate their exclusive contract with the LE SSERAFIM member after she was accused of being a bully at school.

The former K-pop idol returned to school following the termination, and it didn't exactly go well.

On August 1, the talk began when Twitter user @oncemimosa shared a picture of Garam's school desk full of rude comments targeting the former LE SSERAFIM member.

It is not certain whether it is actually her desk, but it carries her name tag and is filled with profanities and abusive words scribbled on the table.

While we aren't sure if it is the ex-idol's desk, it is quite evident that the ex-K-pop idol will have difficulty readjusting to regular life post her ouster from LE SSERAFIM.

K-pop fans are speculating that Kim Garam was the one getting bullied by her classmates

The former LE SSERAFIM member's bullying scandal has taken a new turn, and K-pop fans are rethinking their stance on the recent viral case.

While the veracity of the desk photo remains unchecked, K-pop fans are wondering if it was indeed Garam who was getting bullied by her classmates.

K-pop fans who saw the images took to social media to share their response.

Some felt bad for the former LE SSERAFIM member and started using the hashtags "TheTruthAboutKimGaram," and "JusticeforKimGaram."

However, others didn't believe it and questioned why fans still defended her up to this day.

Many netizens voiced that even though she used to be a bully, bullying her back isn't right as two wrongs do not make a right.

On July 20, HYBE and Source Music released an official statement to announce that the company had decided to terminate its exclusive contract with the ex-LE SSERAFIM member, who was embroiled in school bullying rumors.

They also released another brief statement acknowledging their poor handling of her bullying case.

K-pop fans are now wondering if the ex-idol's bullying scandal needs to be re-examined again and should the former K-pop idol be given another chance to prove her innocence or close the matter as it is now.

LE SSERAFIM is revealed to be happier after Kim Garam's exit from the group

Scandals cost a lot to K-pop groups both in terms of money and mental health. However, sometimes it is the best decision to make in the larger context.

K-pop fans have speculated that LE SSERAFIM look much happier following Kim Garam's removal from the team.

In a video uploaded to the group's YouTube channel on July 20, LE SSERAFIM members can be seen enjoying a fancy staycation at a hotel where they celebrated the successful conclusion of their debut promotions.

Dressed in matching pajamas, LE SSERAFIM members had fun together, eating delicious food and playing games.

After the video was shared, it became a hot topic of discussion among fans as the group appeared much happier after Kim Garam left the team.

LE SSERAFIM's name is an anagram of the phrase "I'm Fearless" and now consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae after member Kim Garam was removed from the group.

They debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first EP, Fearless.

