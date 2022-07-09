Netizens question why Nam Joo-Hyuk's bullying allegations get a different response than Kim Garam's allegations

Actor Nam Joo-Hyuk and K-Pop idol Kim Garam have recently been accused of the most contentious cases of school bullying. With regards to the allegations against the stars, it has been interesting to note how different netizens' reactions have been regarding the two cases. Fans and internet users alike have showered Nam Joo-Hyuk with support, but LE SSERAFIM's idol has not received the same kindness.

A discussion on the disparity in responses to the two allegations of bullying has been initiated by a netizen in an online community. They claim that whereas Kim Garam received and still receives a lot of criticism for unproven allegations made against her, the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor did not meet the same fate as fans firmly stand in favour of the actor.

One netizen commented:

"People were posting so many things about Kim Garam when it (controversy) first came out but people are on neutral stance with Nam Joo-Hyuk."

However, netizens swiftly responded and marked the difference between the two cases. According to them, there is a significant distinction between the two cases because the claims against Nam Joo-Hyuk are supported by unverified evidence while the same cannot be stated about Kim Garam.

How are the claims of bullying against Nam Joo-hyuk different from those against Kim Garam?

According to netizens, there was substantial evidence in Kim Garam's case, such as the Autonomous Committee for Countermeasures against School Violence summoning her and giving a degree 5 punishment for bullying fellow students. They said:

"Well, the difference is evidence of the degree 5 punishment,"

Another netizen commented:

"Well, for Nam Joo-Hyuk, it's just two sides going back and forth. But for Kim Garam, there were so many photos and evidence,"

Additionally,

"For Kim Garam, there was real evidence, like documents, but Nam Joo Hyuk only has the victim's claims and photo of the yearbook,"

Some internet users also pointed out that there is a significant time gap between the charges levelled against the Weightlifting Fairy actor and his school days. However, in the instance of the aspiring K-pop idol, the accusations follow immediately after the alleged acts, giving credibility to the allegations.

Others also pointed out that the anonymous complainant against the actor changed his record, thus indicating discrepancies and loop-holes in the allegations themselves.

What are the allegations against Nam Joo-Hyuk all about?

An anonymous complainant in an exclusive interview with a tabloid media outlet alleged that he was bullied by the popular Korean model turned actor Nam Joo-Hyuk for a duration of six years during middle and high school.

The alarming accusation was quickly addressed by the actors' management agency, Management SOOP, which released a statement denying the charges and threatening stern legal action for false defamatory statements.

However, the matter was not put to rest here as a week after the first allegation, another complainant came forward and accused the actor of bullying him back in school. The records of the new informant were much more detailed and free of loop-holes. The fresh allegations were also instantly shot down by the agency.

It must be noted that unlike the case of LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Garam, no evidence proving the allegations against the actor has been unearthed. Additionally, scores of former batchmates and teachers have come out in solidarity with the actor refuting the allegations of anonymous complainants.

Multiple factors have come together to ensure the actor receives steady support from netizens. From the massive support from his school’s alumnus and staff to the lack of substantial evidence and loopholes in the allegations themselves, it seems to hint towards the actors’ innocence.

Cicero Bae @Cicero_is_Bae #NamJooHyuk ‘s classmate sets the record straight - NJH was not involved in bullying. The classmate has attached his yearbook and graduation certificate to authenticate himself. #NamJooHyuk ‘s classmate sets the record straight - NJH was not involved in bullying. The classmate has attached his yearbook and graduation certificate to authenticate himself. https://t.co/3Al1zZoUgO

Nevertheless, it is wise not to form opinions prematurely and let the investigation run its course before pronouncing the actor innocent.

