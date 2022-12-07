“I’m literally gonna stan them for this”: NMIXX’s face dresses for LOEWE SS23 collection evoke hilarious responses

NMIXX is gaining new fans and earning appreciation from their old ones for wearing their faces on their dresses, quite literally.

As the brand ambassadors of Spanish luxury fashion company LOEWE, the Dice girl group recently modeled for the SS23 pre-collection campaign. The collection includes literal face-print dresses, casual clothing, and signature LOEWE bags.

What took fans by surprise was their first collection. K-pop fans began calling it “camp.” In terms of fashion, as per Dictionary.com, the term means:

“Something that provides sophisticated, knowing amusement, as by virtue of it being artlessly mannered or stylized, self-consciously artificial and extravagant, or teasingly ingenuous and sentimental.”

It is safe to say then that the group’s latest photoshoot is swirling around social media for all the right, wrong, and hilarious reasons.

(A) @lovelude jelly @sullkyu #NMIXX ’s SS23 pre collection looks for their latest LOEWE campaign: from face printed dresses to casual clothes with signature bags. #NMIXX’s SS23 pre collection looks for their latest LOEWE campaign: from face printed dresses to casual clothes with signature bags. https://t.co/6uDnK0jzPh i’m literally gonna stan them for this idc this is CAMP twitter.com/sullkyu/status… i’m literally gonna stan them for this idc this is CAMP twitter.com/sullkyu/status…

NMIXX’s literal face dresses become the talk of town on K-pop stan Twitter

JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group NMIXX has made their mark when it comes to grabbing people’s attention, whether it is through their “mix-pop” genre or through their fashion now.

The Dice singers surprised everyone with their latest photoshoot as brand ambassadors for luxury brand LOEWE.

Taking "wear one’s hearts on one’s sleeves" literally, all seven members wore face dresses with their charming closeups on them.

While NMIXX is also known for their visuals, watching the girls pose with single piece dresses drew a mix of reactions on Twitter. While some praised the outfit, one netizen pointed out that the ensemble's "meme potential is endless."

julienmixx @julienmixx @sullkyu Ngl the meme potential is endless @sullkyu Ngl the meme potential is endless

lacey @YVESHlVE jelly @sullkyu #NMIXX ’s SS23 pre collection looks for their latest LOEWE campaign: from face printed dresses to casual clothes with signature bags. #NMIXX’s SS23 pre collection looks for their latest LOEWE campaign: from face printed dresses to casual clothes with signature bags. https://t.co/6uDnK0jzPh idk about y'all but I like the first one, it's cute and camp! twitter.com/sullkyu/status… idk about y'all but I like the first one, it's cute and camp! twitter.com/sullkyu/status…

The SS23 collection was so theatrical and out-there, many netizens thought it was a photoshopped image. On the other hand, they accepted it as a “graduation” and “cool” outfit. Comments with just crying emojis and question marks also made it on Twitter, showcasing just how utterly confused fans were after seeing idols in such a clothing collection.

Another factor that seeped into the conversation was the face dress’ price. The LOEWE face print strappy dress in technical duchesse satin costs $3400 USD. The four-digit figure threw fans off the rails as many mentioned it looked straight out of Redbubble. For the uninitiated, Redbubble is a global online marketplace that prints on-demand products.

Take a look at how K-pop fans reacted to NMIXX’s LOEWE face dress below:

nakonihao @nakonihao @NMIXX_official @LoeweOfficial Pls what is that, reminds me of the unofficial aliexpress kpop shirts @NMIXX_official @LoeweOfficial Pls what is that, reminds me of the unofficial aliexpress kpop shirts

jo @minheemilf why does nmixx have redbubble clothing on why does nmixx have redbubble clothing on 😭 https://t.co/ZvTXAqWN2J

MuhammadIlhamPrayogo @MIlhamP @sullkyu wait... hwat? is this even real? i legit thought it was edited.... hwy though lmao :((( @sullkyu wait... hwat? is this even real? i legit thought it was edited.... hwy though lmao :((( https://t.co/bR2pMsIGaU

jelly @sullkyu



🦌 when i first heard that we would wear face printed clothes, i thought it would be similar our COOL (promotion) outfits with our faces on them. but our faces were printed super big so i thought “oh, this is new..” sullyoon talking about the face printed dresses🦌 when i first heard that we would wear face printed clothes, i thought it would be similar our COOL (promotion) outfits with our faces on them. but our faces were printed super big so i thought “oh, this is new..” sullyoon talking about the face printed dresses😂🦌 when i first heard that we would wear face printed clothes, i thought it would be similar our COOL (promotion) outfits with our faces on them. but our faces were printed super big so i thought “oh, this is new..” https://t.co/D4UB4Sw5A1

Recent updates on NMIXX

Breaking stereotypes and boundaries of music with their mix-pop concept is JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group NMIXX.

Despite debuting in February this year, the group has already seen incredible streams and music video counts, eventually leading them to compete with other prominent rookies in major year-end award shows.

The group was recently announced as the nominee for Rookie of the Year at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards (SMA). The SMA will take place on January 19, 2023. Before that, the group will be performing at the 2022 KBS Song Festival on December 16, and the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon on December 24.

Meanwhile, the Dice singers also won the Favorite New Artist award at the 2022 MAMA Awards. They also featured in Spotify’s Top 50 K-pop Artists of 2022 (Rank 42) and Top 50 K-pop tracks of 2022 globally (Rank 35).

