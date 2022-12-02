The most awaited Spotify Wrapped for 2022 is finally here, with an impressive lineup of top K-pop artists. This year, many Korean bands have rolled out music from various genres, popping in and out of the charts. With an overflowing number of releases, the K-pop industry has yet again proved its growing influence, bringing in 16.5 billion streams, which is 20% more than last year's streams.

From BLACKPINK to ENHYPEN, Spotify Wrapped 2022 has a variety of artists finding their way through the listener's queue. While many of these groups are consecutive award-winners, some are yet to pass their debut stages. On that note, here's a look at this year's top K-pop artists on Spotify.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 reveals the top 10 K-pop artists globally, including BTS, Stray Kids, TWICE, and more

1) BTS

Coming at No.1 is the seven-member boy band BTS, otherwise known as the Bangtan Boys. Though the group hasn't been very active this year with their releases, fans have been actively streaming their other songs.

The world's biggest boy band has a whopping 41,017,086 monthly listeners, and the song that won them first place is Permission to Dance. The song received a lot of love from ARMYs, particularly for its message to stay optimistic through the pandemic days.

2) BLACKPINK

Over a year since their last comeback, BLINKS have enthusiastically listened to their latest album, Born Pink, which seated BLACKPINK in second place. The 2022 Spotify Wrapped revealed that their song Typa Girl was the most streamed track on their album. With their monthly listeners coming up to 23,115,203, the girl band is the top most listened-to female K-pop artist.

3) TWICE

The next female K-pop artist who's paved their way to Spotify Wrapped is TWICE. The group has embarked on many new experiments in the last few years, from their first English single, The Feels, to Nayeon's solo album. Though they were all well received, the song that took a seat on Spotify Wrapped 2022 was their latest single, Talk that Talk.

TWICE reels in about 9,747,589 monthly listeners, which is not surprising to their fans, aka ONCE, given their iconic discography filled with historical K-pop songs.

4) Stray Kids

Known as the self-produced K-pop boy, Stray Kids has continued to bring forward ground-breaking songs right from their debut, with 7,327,667 monthly listeners this year. Famous for their contributions to the noise-music genre, the artists have popped up on this Spotify Wrapped with a song that's unlike their brand. CASE 143 was Stray Kids' first time releasing a love-pop song, which was clearly well-received by the Stays, as evident from their seat in fourth place on the Spotify Wrapped 2022.

5) SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN returned this year with their fourth full-length studio album, Face The Sun, and the title track, HOT, quite literally stood to its name. The K-pop boy group is known for their iconic songs such as VERY NICE, Don't Wanna Cry, etc., and HOT has recently been added to the list. With 5,856,462 monthly listeners, the thirteen-member boy group takes fifth place in this year's Spotify Wrapped.

6) TOMORROW X TOGETHER

To add to the experimental acts of K-pop artists this year, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Good Boy Gone Bad takes sixth place on Spotify Wrapped 2022. While the boy group is known for their happy-vibed songs, their new emo comeback has taken their fans by surprise. The song won them several awards at this year's MAMA and also thrived on the music charts. With 7,265,437 listeners tuning in to them monthly, the numbers only continue to grow with every release.

7) ENHYPEN

In less than two years of their debut, ENHYPEN has been the talk of the town with their catchy songs, and that's exactly what puts them in seventh place on Spotify Wrapped of this year. Their latest album title track, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), is one of their most streamed songs that, alongside their entire discography, dedicates around 5,834,260 monthly listeners.

8) ITZY

The fourth-generation K-pop girl group ITZY is the third female artist on the 2022 Spotify Wrapped, reeling in up to 6,156,787 monthly listeners for their diverse discography. The group has been quite active this year, with two albums and one single. While most of their songs became viral on social media, their recently-released English single, Boys Like You, won them eighth place on the list.

9) JUNGKOOK

Coming up in ninth position on Spotify Wrapped, BTS' Jung Kook was the first K-pop soloist to take a seat among the list of K-pop artists. With only two singles counted, the artist becomes the only one on the list to reach this achievement without an album release. Moreover, Jungkook's Stay Alive, produced by SUGA, won him the spot, with about 20,136,472 monthly listeners tuning in for the rest of his discography.

10) (G)-IDLE

After the success of Tomboy, (G)-IDLE is back with another ground-breaking song, Nxde, from their I love album. The K-pop girl band has several hits, including MY BAG, and POP/STARS, among others, under their belt. Moreover, they get about 8,465,011 monthly listeners on Spotify. Suffice to say, 2022 has been quite an eventful year for (G)-IDLE, with two successful album releases placing them in tenth place on Spotify Wrapped.

The year has almost come to an end, with multiple K-pop artists filling it with their diverse and unique discographies. With 2023 right around the corner, K-pop fans are now excited to find out what's in store for them as these artists continue to release music.

