BTS' Jungkook becomes the most-streamed K-pop soloist in 2022

On November 30, 2022, Spotify released its Yearly Wrapped, and the results thrilled K-pop enthusiasts. According to the music streaming giant, BTS' Jungkook was the most-streamed K-pop soloist this year.

Jungkook, with only five songs in his discography, attracted about 19,830,674 monthly listeners. This new achievement of the K-pop artist has left ARMYs (BTS' fandom) proud and thrilled, especially since only two of the idol's songs were taken into account.

Spotify's 2022 Wrapped showcased not just the listener's journey on the app but also the artists' journey with their listeners. The Dreamers singer, Jungkook, is back with another impressive achievement that will go down in the history of the music industry.

BTS' Jungkook was globally the most-streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify this year

Following the announcement during BTS' 2022 FESTA, where members revealed that going forward, they will be concentrating primarily on their solo careers, the K-pop powerhouses have showcased new versions of themselves that ARMYs haven't seen before. In light of this, as well as the latest achievement, it seems that BTS' maknae has just kickstarted his journey.

Though the K-pop artist has not released a full-length studio album yet, he's released many interesting singles while collaborating with other artists. His first Spotify song, Stay Alive, was for BTS' webtoon series, 7 Fates: Chakho, and was produced by SUGA. The song received a lot of attention from fans who were excited for Jungkook's debut as a soloist on Spotify.

SABRINAᴶᴷ @Darlinkooky The most successful kpop soloist did all this without an official solo debut l salute you jungkook the king you are

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙆 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers Jungkook is the only soloist in the Top 10 Most Streamed K-Pop Acts of 2022, and with just 3 songs.



However, the idol's most streamed song was made in collaboration with the American singer Charlie Puth. The song, Left and Right, right from the release of its teaser, was the talk of the town. Fans were thrilled with the new collaboration and eagerly awaited its release, and the track didn't disappoint. Left and Right was trending not just on Twitter but also on the music charts, hitting the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

The BTS maknae is the first and only foreign act to have had two of his debut songs at #1 on the Vietnam Billboard 100, making this new title for the K-pop idol much deserved.

Jungkook's latest single, Dreamers, his soundtrack for the 2022 World Cup, was the first to debut at #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, making it the first and only FIFA song to bag this achievement. The K-pop idol brought much pride to both BTS and South Korea with his opening performance at this year's FIFA World Cup, steering yet another moment that would go down in K-pop history.

As the K-pop idol continues to build his solo career, fans are excited to see what's in store for them and continue to support him throughout his journey.

