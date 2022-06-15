5 hard-hitting moments from BTS' Festa Dinner Party: Solo announcement, Friendship tattoos, and more

The BTS Festa Dinner Party was kicked off by the South Korean mega-group with drinks and laughter, and it concluded with an announcement that the members will now focus on individual activities.

BTS Festa is a yearly event where the group releases a week's worth of content to celebrate the anniversary of their debut on June 12, 2013. The event closes with a video recording of the group members having dinner together, discussing their work so far, and their plans for the future.

This year, the band recreated old looks from significant eras, released an anthology album (although that was not a part of BTS' Festa activities), and eventually announced that they have chosen to focus on solo activities for a while.

5 emotional moments from BTS' Festa Dinner Party 2022 that will not be forgotten

⟭⟬♡ @BTSArmy_47 lmao they started off with eating 🥺 BTS Festa Team Dinner!!lmao they started off with eating 🥺 BTS Festa Team Dinner!! 💜💜lmao they started off with eating 🥺 https://t.co/g0XJhbt7tG

BTS' Festa Dinner Party 2022 will be memorable for many reasons, including the innumerable references to the past, j-hope getting tipsy, SUGA's activity timetable, and the eventual announcement of the upcoming solo albums.

Here are five touching moments from BTS' Festa Dinner Party this year.

1) Permanently etching their friendship with tattoos

The Dynamite group has talked about the idea of getting friendship tattoos in the past, with V even mentioning it in a Weverse interaction with a fan. The conversation about tattoos was both emotional and funny, as the band discussed which design they wanted, a line or a seven, and whether the color in a tattoo fades over time (Jungkook assured the members that it doesn't).

The idea that the members wanted a lifelong declaration of belonging to BTS is heartwarming in itself. As most fans know, a few members have already got their tattoos. RM shared a picture of his ankle tattoo on Instagram while J-Hope showed off his tattoo (above his Achilles tendon) to fans who attended the group's SBS Inkigayo pre-recording.

미니융⁷ 🧸 @miiniyoongs





We been here so far [220610 RM Instagram Story]We been here so far [220610 RM Instagram Story]🐨 💜🐨 We been here so far https://t.co/CaY8EGrAdy

V confessed that he is yet to get the tattoo done in his recent livestream on VLive, asking viewers for suggestions as to the placement of the tattoo.

2) Moving out of BTS' shared dorm

Lavender⁷ @Lavende03

"We became even closer now that we live separately, we realized how precious each other are." @bts_bighit BTS talking about them living separately."We became even closer now that we live separately, we realized how precious each other are." @bts_bighit BTS talking about them living separately."We became even closer now that we live separately, we realized how precious each other are." https://t.co/TwV2GyALR7

The Grammy-nominated singers have lived together since before they debuted as a full group, with members SUGA and RM residing together for almost 13 years. So, when the group announced that the contract for their shared apartment ended and they now live in their own apartments, it was a full-circle moment.

Having lived their late teens and early twenties as a unit, the members spoke about living in different apartments, the quirks of each member as a roommate, and the interiors of their residences now that they live apart. J-Hope mentioned that living apart has made them feel closer to each other, akin to a family more than friends.

3) Announcing their dedication to solo activities

Since the beginning, BTS has been steadfast in building their image as a group. This meant that those members who wanted to do solo music on the side could only give their efforts limited attention. Still, the rappers of the group released their mixtapes, trying to show their merit beyond the Boy With Luv group.

This time, the group members will release full albums with promotions, and streaming will be available on Korean websites as well. RM spoke of being unable to work on his own music along with the band's, and finding a voice for the septet while at it. SUGA added that it was difficult to write lyrics when they had nothing to say in the absence of direction.

Citing the above as reasons for wanting to step away from group activities, the members, starting with J-Hope, SUGA, and Jungkook, will release individual albums. They hope that fans will support their solo ventures as well.

4) SUGA saying "Jungkook's all grown up"

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble

They raised Jungkook well 🤧🤧

Proud hyungs watching their baby become a man BTS taking a moment to appreciate their maknae is all grown upThey raised Jungkook well 🤧🤧Proud hyungs watching their baby become a man BTS taking a moment to appreciate their maknae is all grown up They raised Jungkook well 🤧🤧Proud hyungs watching their baby become a man 💜 https://t.co/qwLVLpuDXD

When BTS debuted, Jungkook was just fifteen years old. In more than one sense, the maknae grew up with the band. From a shy teenager to a confident young adult in his twenties, he has come a long way. He spoke of wanting to be a better person tomorrow than today, while outlining the members' plans for solo albums. The members couldn't help but admire the maturity in his speech.

SUGA said that Jungkook was all grown up, while RM complimented the 24-year old on the simplicity and conviction with which he explained everything. Jungkook is like a younger brother to all the members, and watching him speak eloquently will make fans nostalgic as well.

5) RM saying he was afraid of disappointing fans

Taegi's Denise⁷ @PlumPeuPeu93



You taking a break will never disappoint us. Everyone needs it, especially you. You all deserve your 00:00 moment. "I felt so guilty because I'm scared of you being disappointed with us when I say I want to take a break. It feels like I'm doing something bad." - Namjoon @BTS_twt You taking a break will never disappoint us. Everyone needs it, especially you. You all deserve your 00:00 moment. "I felt so guilty because I'm scared of you being disappointed with us when I say I want to take a break. It feels like I'm doing something bad." - Namjoon@BTS_twt You taking a break will never disappoint us. Everyone needs it, especially you. You all deserve your 00:00 moment. https://t.co/1iUGGl3ftc

Taking a break should never feel burdensome, even if one is part of the biggest boy band on the planet. RM spoke of their upcoming solo activities while adding that he was scared of fans "being disappointed" in the Butter group due to the announcement. He said that he felt like he was doing something wrong by choosing to take this path instead of what the world expected them to do.

Fans watching BTS' Festa were quick to refute his assumption, with some even using the band's own music to justify their need for some time alone.

Lollapalooza @lollapalooza His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. Get tickets now: We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st!His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.Get tickets now: lollapalooza.com We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: lollapalooza.com https://t.co/7kUjSdHj7L

An official statement by HYBE confirmed that the septet is not, in fact, going on hiatus. They are instead choosing to focus on solo activities. J-Hope will start off the string of solo projects with his appearance at LOLLAPALOOZA 2022 in July, becoming the first Korean artist to headline a major American musical festival.

Meanwhile, V is slated to star in a spin-off to a BTS variety show, titled In The SOOP: Friendship Trip, with his friend group called the Wooga Squad. SUGA and Jungkook's albums will be next in line after J-Hope's, but no official announcement has been made yet. Fans should look forward to a lot of individual content from the members.

