K-pop group ITZY applauded for their fierce stage presence and impressive vocals at University Festivals

K-pop girl group ITZY recently garnered praise on social media for their incredible performances at a series of university festivals in South Korea.

Several K-pop groups are part of the artist line-up at these major student festivals in Seoul. However, ITZY stood out for its incredible stage presence and live vocals at the shows.

The K-pop group from JYP Entertainment toured KyungHee University, DongGuk University, and Chung-Ang University in Seoul, where they performed on three consecutive days, i.e., September 29, 30, and October 1.

The group impressed the audience by delivering their powerful dance breaks even while singing live.

두둥🐈‍⬛ @mid_zy_ 아니 진심 우리 있지 너무 잘해... 아니 진심 우리 있지 너무 잘해... https://t.co/vS1lzDsIh2

Fans couldn't stop gushing about how clear the vocalists Yeji Lia and Chaeryeong sounded even while delivering such a strenuous dance routine. Even the rappers were praised for their formidable stage delivery.

Students who witnessed the performances also shared several screenshots of the conversations post the festival that couldn't stop hailing the K-pop girls for their charisma and energy.

JYP's hitmaker ITZY is known for its incredible stage presence and exhausting routines. The girls powered through heavy hip-hop choreographies with an ease that is seldom seen among female idols in the K-pop industry. Fans also loved the enthusiastic interactions all five members had with the audience during and after the performance.

So it doesn't come as a surprise that fans have loved witnessing the group's globally praised stage abilities in person for the first time since the pandemic.

JYP girl group ITZY gets showered with praise for their performances at university festivals

Fans have been throwing a social media party to hail the girl group and applaud them for their abilities. Netizens have been praising the artists for their continuous growth and improvement.

pj | semi-ia 📚 @itzybutshy stans arguing over who is lip-syncing and who is not on pannchoa last time meanwhile here is itzy performing live with handheld mics 🥹🫶 i am the proudest



stans arguing over who is lip-syncing and who is not on pannchoa last time meanwhile here is itzy performing live with handheld mics 🥹🫶 i am the proudest https://t.co/p2IkaYdP9n

itzy elite 🌹 @ITZYelite itzy performing while holding the dynamic microphone for live sound itzy performing while holding the dynamic microphone for live sound ☺️ https://t.co/PGwu95xibg

Ninja Yeji oppa🖤🧢 @ITZYRandomEdits . #ITZY #KyungheeUniversity

So the main event of ITZY’s performance last night at Kyunghee University is the mother of all ITZY title track: ‘Dalla Dalla’ iktr So the main event of ITZY’s performance last night at Kyunghee University is the mother of all ITZY title track: ‘Dalla Dalla’ iktr 😎🔥. #ITZY #KyungheeUniversity https://t.co/sZFioC76Zs

itzyland 🔜 ≷ | (ノ｀Д´)ノ彡┻━┻ @moochiikin You can really see through these performances in university festivals that the ITZY is one of Gen Z's leading kpop groups. You can really see through these performances in university festivals that the ITZY is one of Gen Z's leading kpop groups.

ryu👖 @itzallinus5 After watching itzy fancams from the university festival got me thinking, how the hell do they not accidentally throw their mic? After watching itzy fancams from the university festival got me thinking, how the hell do they not accidentally throw their mic?😭

University festivals in Korea are a free-of-cost way of watching your favorite K-pop acts

South Korea's famous Daedongjae culture has taken campus festivals to a whole new level. The universities are famous for hosting giant K-pop concerts at the end of every academic year for their students to have a gala time.

It is also a unique way for international students to witness their favorite K-pop artists perform their chartbusters free of cost while they study in K-dramaland and pick up the Korean language along with their graduate degrees and diplomas.

Daedongjae refers to the student democratization movement in 1980s, an uprising that was centered in the city of Gwangju against the then-authoritarian government.

Although the festival isn't a commemoration, it does foster a sense of camaraderie across South Korean university campuses.

This year, the festivals witnessed concerts by the biggest names in K-pop, like PSY, ITZY, Winner, and STAYC. Korean rappers like Jessie, pH-1, and Zico also set the stage on fire.

mjjj (🍀˃̵ᴗ˂̵) @flyinseo The KING of University Festival PSY!!!! The KING of University Festival PSY!!!! https://t.co/k82nYbZShA

ITZY debuted in 2019 under JYP entertainment and earned the Monster Rookies of the era title. DALLA DALLA, the group's debut single, was a hit and gave them their first broadcast station music show in just eleven days. ITZY also won MNET's M! Countdown in just nine days.

DALLA DALLA's music video crossed 24 million views, a record for any K-pop group debut.

The group's latest comeback, CHECKMATE, has its highest stock pre-orders for an album, making CHECKMATE the fourth girl group album in history to surpass 700,000 stock pre-orders. The other girl groups to have achieved this feat include aespa's Girls, BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM, and TWICE's Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

Poll : 0 votes