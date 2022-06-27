ITZY's most replayed parts from their music videos

When K-pop girl group ITZY debuted in 2019, nobody could've imagined the feats they would achieve early in their career. Members Yeji, Rujin, Lia, Chaeryeong, and Yuna impressed fans across the globe with their energy and conviction, taking a path different than other girl groups to stand out.

Their iconic dance routines (which began with their debut Dalla Dalla), lavish music videos, and girl-crush image have been the source of several social media trends. Their influence over fans has been recognized and has made them ambassadors for several Korean and international brands such as Maybelline New York, Louis Vuitton, Mac Cosmetics, etc.

Through their songs and music videos, they spread the message of confidence and positivity to their fans. Their work has been equally admired by the latter, as they continue to watch and rewatch their favorite videos, reflecting the millions of views accumulated on YouTube.

But some parts of their songs and videos especially appeal to fans. Take a look at the most replayed sections of ITZY's song videos.

A look at the most replayed sections of ITZY’s music videos

1. DALLA DALLA

ITZY’s Dalla Dalla, sitting at a whopping 300m views, was an incredibly impactful debut. Released in 2019, it won 9 awards, the most for a debut song by any rookie girl group ever. It also became the most-viewed debut music video by any artist in the history of K-pop.

Dalla Dalla is an unapologetic spicy number that was the perfect choice to express ITZY's message of self-love to the world. The most-watched moment occurs at 1:46 seconds at the dance break, as the girls showcase their heavy-duty moves through an infectiously catchy rap.

2. ICY

ICY was ITZY's summer single meant to beat the heat and did precisely that. The colorful outfits and music video make it look straight out of a comic book. The rebelliousness of the girl's attitude and outfits rouse one to break barriers and live an out-of-the-box life.

The most viewed segment occurs at the uber-cool chorus or 0:52 seconds, as both Yuna and Chaeryeong stunned fans with their bright red lip shades while performing the infectiously catchy hook step.

3. WANNABE

ITZY's Wannabe has been their most successful song to date. The excellent music video has scooped up over 445m views since its release in 2020. The most replayed part of the music video is at 0:19 seconds or Ryujin's legendary shoulder dance.

The song went viral for the iconic move (choreographed by YGX’s Lee Lee-jung) as Ryujin set stage after stage on fire in her short indigo hair. The dance move was recreated by several celebs and K-pop idols on Tik-Tok and other social media sites.

4. Not Shy

Nobody rocks over-the-top cow-girl outfits better than ITZY. Not Shy is yet another audacious number bound to make one get up and start dancing.

It’s the kind of song one must hear before confessing to a crush, as ITZY offers that last-minute boost of confidence through Not Shy.

The most replayed segment lies at the chorus or 1:22 seconds, where the quintet strike with their razor-sharp steps, and Chaeryeong’s 'ITZAYYY' hits hard as the background vocals.

5. Mafia in the Morning

K-Pop girl group ITZY is unmatched when it comes to smashing complex choreographies. With Mafia in the Morning, the quintet made a more mature-looking comeback as they slayed in their all-black outfits.

The bone-breaking choreography at 0:51 was also the video's most replayed part, as the girls swiped across the floor, right into everyone's hearts.

6. LOCO

The K-pop quintet returned on September 21, with their quirky single LOCO, from their first full album, Crazy in Love. The music video has garnered 185m views since its release.

The video's expensive looks and outfit gave the fans much to brag about.

The most-watched section was at 0:53 seconds as member Chaeryeong smoothly transitions back and forth from strutting in a pink furry outfit to a seductive dress coat and knee-high boots in her signature dark red hair.

7. SWIPE

Crazy in Love's B side track Swipe makes an exciting watch because of the excellent editing and animations in the video. It’s a song reminding you to move on from the judgemental opinions and bullying of the virtual world that has almost assumed alarming proportions today.

Celebrities go through the worst of it all, and ITZY pushes back against the same with their upbeat energy and unapologetic attitude. The video’s most-watched section lies at the chorus, i.e., 0:45 seconds, during which the members unabashedly swipe the negativity away from their lives.

8. WANNABE (Japanese version)

The group declared its Japanese debut with the album It'z Itzy and Wannabe as its title track. The song was a double treat for Japanese Midzys as they got to see the girls perform ITZY'S powerhouse single with their Loco-era quirky hairstyles. The camerawork and constant change of the backgrounds gave a powerful visual treat which went down well with the fans.

Once again, the most rewatched section of the song was at 0:20, with Ryujin's power shoulder step. Still, in a completely bubblegum pink background that completely changed the look and feels of the original version, yet retained the popularity of the iconic step.

9. LOCO (Japanese version)

Released in 2022, the Japanese version of their hit song LOCO has scored a viewership of 3.6m ever since. The song has been recorded with Japanese lyrics but maintains the same vibe and energy.

The most viewed section of the music video lies at 2:16 seconds, where the quintet presents a powerful dance break on water that includes some compelling moves like squats, slides, twists, and turns against a retro LED background that makes it look even more iconic.

10. Voltage

ITZY's debut Japanese track Voltage set the volts flying with their uber-cool, biker-girl outfits and savage looks. The song garnered over 1.7 million views in only 24 hours. It is common knowledge that the Japanese pop market is extremely difficult to crack, yet ITZY smashed records by debuting on Oricon's Daily Singles chart at a whopping number 2 and the Tower Records Chart at number 1.

The girls manage to deliver equal amounts of confidence, fiery lyrics, and ITZY's signature forceful snare that keeps one engaged as their Korean tracks.

Its most replayed section was at 1:48 seconds, with the video transitioning between Ryujin, Yuna, and Chaeryeong as they slayed whilst posing on bikes, and Lia taking over with her fierce 'Tik-Tok-Tik-Tok' kept the fans hooked.

11. #Twenty

Quite a lot of songs have been made about different ages, and the K-pop group adds meaning to the underrated age of 20 with the song #Twenty. The addition of being twenty brings with it equal parts horror and thrill as teenage ends, but adult life is yet to take over.

The fun quotient is high throughout the video as the members decode the meaning of numbers in their own quirky way.

The most replayed section was 0:28 seconds as fans fawned over group leader Yeji, an otherwise serious and responsible persona, who let her inner child lose as she adorably sits amidst a mountain of plushies.

As one of K-pop’s influential fourth-generation girl groups, the JYP girl group is all set to make a comeback with their album Checkmate on July 15, 2022.

They are leaving for KCON LA at its 10th-anniversary fan festival where they will be performing along with STAYC, ENHYPEN, and others in the line-up. The event is a mega K-pop festival hosted in the United States annually. This year, it will be held from August 19 to 21.

