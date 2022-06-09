ITZY members fangirl over BLACKPINK revealing their true BLINK personalities

Global K-pop sensation ITZY recently created a buzz on the internet with the latest episode of its very own show, Gap of ITZY, on Naver Now. Known for their extraordinary talent and choreography skills, the K-pop girl group certainly looks up to their seniors in the K-pop music industry and draws inspiration from them.

The group members spoke about various topics, including their current playlist. They stated that they frequently listened to iconic girl group BLACKIPINK’s songs and cemented their status as true Blinks as Yeji, Chaeryeong, and Yuna showed off some moves from BLACKPINK’s track Pretty Savage.

While many frame the world of K-pop to be cutthroat and ruthless, most K-pop idols enjoy being true fans and admire other artists' musical productions. Many icons have also publicly displayed their love and support for other K-pop groups and soloists, proving that everyone is in it together.

ITZY's Yuna, Reji, and Chaeryeong dance and rap to BLACKPINK's Pretty Savage

On June 7, 2022, a particular segment of the K-pop girl group’s show went viral as groupmates Yeji, Yuna, and Chaeryeong sang BLACKPINK, their senior's songs. While interacting with the group's fans, known as MIDZYs on the show, Yuna stated that she has many BLACKPINK songs on her playlist and often listens to their songs for their catchy lyrics and addictive beats.

During the segment, Yuna showcased her love for BLACKPINK and revealed some of her tracks on her playlist. From the beginning of her explanation, netizens noticed her admiration for the BOOMBAYAH singer. Yuna stated:

"I really sing this song a lot."

Group member Ryujin also seemed to know Yuna’s BLACKPINK playlist and shouted out suggestions about what all songs Yuna might be hearing daily. Ryujin also imitated BLACKPINK’s iconic opening line, “BLACKPINK in your area.”

Groupmate Chaeryeong didn’t take time to guess Yuna’s favorite song and stated that it was probably BLACKPINK’s track Forever Young, with group member Lia backing up her suggestion. Chaeryeong stated:

"Forever Young..this is the song you sing along to the most."

After agreeing with her fellow group mates, Yuna, Yeji, and Chaeryeong put on a short performance with their rendition of the BLACKPINK’s Forever Young choreography and rapped along with the song. The girl group couldn't stop fangirling over their seniors and were immersed entirely while performing the group’s track.

The ITZY members surely put on an entertaining show and certified themselves as true Blinks. Group member Ryujin also stated that Yuna loves the song How You Like That just as much as BLACKPINK’s Forever Young. Yuna chuckled and quickly added that Ryujin sang along with the music the most.

Fan reactions to ITZY enjoying BLACKPINK's songs

As soon as the episode was released, fans couldn’t help but express their excitement at seeing the girls enjoying BLACKPINK’s songs on the show and wondered if the group would ever meet the K-pop superstars. Other fans joked that ITZY might be the biggest Blinks ever as they have shown love and support for the group on numerous occasions.

𝚖𝚔❄ @bpink_space @ryuliseul Please its just itzy being blinks the whole time🥺I love how they just named half of their discography while wondering what song yuna has in her playlist also LIA NEEDS TO COVER REALLY REALLY BAD @ryuliseul Please its just itzy being blinks the whole time🥺I love how they just named half of their discography while wondering what song yuna has in her playlist also LIA NEEDS TO COVER REALLY REALLY BAD

🌜 @moonlluvv77 ITZY is the only Group who really Stan BLACKPINK from the beginning. No clout chasing or degrading BLACKPINK. 4th Generation Queens. The way they know every songs of Blackpink is ITZY is the only Group who really Stan BLACKPINK from the beginning. No clout chasing or degrading BLACKPINK. 4th Generation Queens. The way they know every songs of Blackpink is 🔥🔥🔥

ً @IaIisaIover the members of itzy know the lyrics to almost all blackpink songs, they’re such big blinks the members of itzy know the lyrics to almost all blackpink songs, they’re such big blinks 😭

nics | 痛いパイ @hyjsupremacy no bec blackpink had to change the lyrics to “born skinny chick” when performing live but itzy just.. casually said “born skinny bitch” ON AIR no bec blackpink had to change the lyrics to “born skinny chick” when performing live but itzy just.. casually said “born skinny bitch” ON AIR 😭

Naushinul @naushinul @ryuliseul Lol from now I'm stanning ITZY i just love how they respect my girls🙂 plus this girls are too good @ryuliseul Lol from now I'm stanning ITZY i just love how they respect my girls🙂 plus this girls are too good💗

Rubbbyjane @LesyueP @ryuliseul The way itzy is the biggest fans for blackpink @ryuliseul The way itzy is the biggest fans for blackpink

urmom69 @rainbowdash_mj @ryuliseul Pls blackpink and itzy need to do a special stage together @ryuliseul Pls blackpink and itzy need to do a special stage together 😫😖😭

Meanwhile, ITZY is gearing up for its upcoming comeback to the music scene and will undoubtedly have an exciting and busy second half of 2022. The girl group took to their social media accounts to update fans about their new mini-album CHECKMATE, which will drop on July 15 at 1.00 pm KST.

