K.FLEX 2022 line-up includes WINNER, AB6IX, PENTAGON, and more

Europe's biggest K-pop musical festival, K.FLEX 2022, previously known as KPOP.FLEX, is returning this November with a stellar lineup including K-pop acts such as WINNER, Weeekly, and more.

A press release issued on October 3 announced that Europe's largest K-pop music festival will host another show later this year.

The O2 @TheO2 JUST ANNOUNCED K.Flex is coming to The O2 on Sunday 20 November 2022.



On O2? Get Priority Tickets Wednesday 5 October at 9am

priority.o2.co.uk/tickets



General on-sale Friday 7 October at 9am

bit.ly/KFlexTheO2 JUST ANNOUNCEDK.Flex is coming to The O2 on Sunday 20 November 2022.On O2? Get Priority Tickets Wednesday 5 October at 9amGeneral on-sale Friday 7 October at 9am 🆕JUST ANNOUNCED🆕 K.Flex is coming to The O2 on Sunday 20 November 2022.On O2? Get Priority Tickets Wednesday 5 October at 9ampriority.o2.co.uk/ticketsGeneral on-sale Friday 7 October at 9ambit.ly/KFlexTheO2 https://t.co/sQYZVp11r4

K.FLEX will take place on November 20, 2022, at The o2 in London, for another mega-K-pop festival. After the massive success of KPOP.FLEX in May 2022 in Frankfurt, the London show is most likely to attract more K-pop fans.

Tickets will be up for pre-sale on October 5, 9AM BST on See Tickets and AXS. Meanwhile, The O2 will open the ticket counter on October 6 9AM BST. As for the general public, tickets will be available on October 7, 9AM BST, through the K.FLEX website.

WINNER, AB6IX, Weeekly, and more to perform at K.FLEX 2022 in London

K.FLEX @K_FLEX_ Concert Announcement — 20th November at The O2! Concert Announcement — 20th November at The O2! 🚨Concert Announcement — 20th November at The O2! https://t.co/wDma8OGQyq

K.FLEX will see several K-pop artists gracing the mega-concert with their hit songs. According to the press release, AB6IX, WINNER, Weeekly, VIVIZ, PENTAGON, and rookie groups Billie and Younite have joined the lineup.

Also, AB6IX, PENTAGON, and WINNER will have their first live performances in the European continent.

YG Entertainment's WINNER, who debuted in 2013, is widely known for their powerful rap verses and has the term "Trust and Listen" associated with their act. Fans would love to see the band perform hits such as Really Really, Millions, Empty, and more.

AB6IX debuted in 2019 and quickly rose to popularity, thanks to their powerful energy. The quartet has won multiple awards in a short span of time and are also credited as 'Next Generation Artists.'

PENTAGON made their debut under CUBE Entertainment in 2016, and are popular both in Korea and Japan for their discography. With hits like Shine and Daisy, they will impress their international fans at the K.FLEX event.

Weeekly debuted in 2020 and the group's bright personality has helped them gain instant popularity in the nation. Fans can look forward to them performing the hit song After School at the K.FLEX 2022 concert.

DAILEEE WORLD @Daileeeworld



The 02 Arena gede banget kaya pas di OVO arena 🥺 Daileee! This is the venue where Weeekly gonna performing for K.FLEX in London!The 02 Arenagede banget kaya pas di OVO arena 🥺 Daileee! This is the venue where Weeekly gonna performing for K.FLEX in London! 🇬🇧The 02 Arena 🌌 gede banget kaya pas di OVO arena 🥺 https://t.co/lgakdS8Jf4

VIVIZ, Billie, and Younite might be rookie groups but hold the same potential as all K-pop idols. The new and fiery stars will definitely create history and garner new fans after their stages at K.FLEX 2022.

KPOP.FLEX 2023 details and venue

KPOP.FLEX will be back again in 2023 after witnessing the crowd going gaga at the inaugural show. K.FLEX or KPOP.FLEX will hold another concert at the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany on June 17 and 18, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far