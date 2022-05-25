KPOP.FLEX setlists for day 1 and 2

KPOP.FLEX was held on May 14 and 15 in Frankfurt, Germany. It is Europe’s biggest K-pop festival, and it sold over 65000 tickets. It was time for Europe to get its own K-pop festival and KPOP.FLEX did not disappoint. The acts performed phenomenally to an enthusiastic crowd.

Apart from an outstanding line-up of top K-pop artists, the Korean Tourism Organisation had also set up stalls to display Korean culture, food, and music.

The complete setlist for both days of KPOP.FLEX

Day 1

The stage is set and we've got some spectacular performances lined up.

IVE

The rookie group IVE took to the KPOP.FLEX stage and performed 3 of their most famous songs, Love Dive, Royal, and Eleven. This was also IVE’s first concert overseas, however, they gave a stellar vocal performance.

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN has taken the world by storm with its spectacular debut. They performed their rendition of Mix & Max’s Bleeding Darkness as an introduction and followed it with their hit songs Drunk-Dazed and Fever. The group also performed their viral song Polaroid Love along with Tamed-Dashed and Blessed-Cursed.

AB6IX

The group took to the stage to perform hits such as Close, Breathe, Cherry, and Do You Remember. Their new EP A to B was released on May 18, via which the group reminded the audience of their comeback.

(G)I-DLE

Having just released a new album, I Never Die, the group performed two songs from it, TOMBOY and My Bag. They also performed two of their most beloved songs, LATATA and Oh My God, which had the fans screaming.

MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO gave a spectacular performance of the classics from their vast discography. They performed the songs HIP, AYA, gogobebe, and mumumumuch. The group has focused more on solo activities and has not released a group album in a while. Fans are expecting a new album before 2022 closes.

NCT Dream

The NCT sub-unit with the youngest members has been making waves for now. They gave a praiseworthy high-energy performance of their songs Ridin’, Hello Future, and Glitch Mode. They are set to release a repackaging of their album Glitch Mode on May 30, titled Beatbox.

Kai

EXO’s Kai has proven his mettle as a solo artist. He was a fan favorite at the K-pop festival. He showcased a performance of some of his best solo songs, such as Peaches, Vanilla, To Be Honest, and Mmmh.

Have you snapped your photos yet?

Day 2

MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO performed three of the same songs from day 1 on day 2 as well, which were HIP, AYA, and gogobebe. However, they switched the day 2 setlist a bit and performed Um Oh Ah Yeh as their last song instead of mumumumuch.

IVE

IVE also performed on both days, and they seemed more confident in their skills on day 2 as the nerves were indeed heavy on day 1. They performed the same three songs on day 2, Eleven, Love Dive, and Royal, as they did on day 1. However, they switched up their looks and adorned fresh new outfits.

Dreamcatcher

The group gave an electrifying performance of their best songs, Scream, BEcause, and Maison. The electro-rock group even gave a stellar performance of BLACKPINK’s song Kill This Love. They, however, did not perform the original song and stayed true to their style by giving the audience a rock performance of this hit song.

AB6IX

The rookie boy group graced the stage again on day 2 and performed their songs Close, 1,2,3, and Do You Remember. The group even taught the audience the hook steps of songs such as BTS' Permission to Dance, NCT 127's Kick It, and BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU.

(G)I-DLE

The group performed the same four songs on both days of KPOP.FLEX which was Oh My God, TOMBOY, LATATA, and My Bag. They didn’t change the setlist for the second day of KPOP.FLEX, however, their day 2 performances felt just as fresh as day 1.

MONSTA X

The boy group performed the title track Love from their latest album, Shape of Love. MONSTA X appropriately performed a song called Autobahn in Germany. They ended their set with their popular songs Gambler and Saranghanda.

Kai

Exo's Kai performed the same four songs on day 2 as he did on day 1. Despite having already given spectacular performances of Peaches, Vanilla, To Be Honest, and Mmmh, the performances felt unique.

ONEUS was supposed to perform on day 2, however, as two group members got Covid-19, they withdrew from the festival.

Just announced



K-pop continues its Global Tour as KPOP.FLEX, Europe's largest-ever mega K-Pop festival, comes to London for three exhilarating nights at The O2 in 2023.



Sign up to be the first to find out more

KPOP.FLEX is expected to return in 2023 to Frankfurt on June 17-18 and to London on September 22-24.

