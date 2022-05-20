KPOP.FLEX concert day 2: top 5 performances from the K-pop event

Europe concluded KPOP.FLEX concert with cheers, fanchants, and all the attendees having a good time on May 15, 2022. The K-pop music festival took place over the weekend in Frankfurt, Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium, and featured an impressive lineup of K-pop acts.

The two-day event had stages and sets adorned by vocals and great performances by K-pop acts such as EXO's Kai, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, and more. While fans enjoyed an incredible array of performances on the first day, KPOP.FLEX day 2 was nothing short of spectacular.

The continent was illuminated by the combined colors of different K-pop groups' lightsticks, and it welcomed over 65,000 fans from 80 countries, making it Europe's largest K-pop event in history.

Let's take a look at the biggest K-pop event of Europe by checking out these 5 best performances from KPOP.FLEX day 2.

5 best performance from KPOP.FLEX Day 2

1) Monsta X - The Stage Killa's

Monsta X had an alluring set where the five members (Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M) slipped on crop and sheer shirts to perform their hits Gambler, Autobahn, and their latest track, Love. The group opted for a bold and eye-catching concept until Love Player's turn, a song from Shape of Love.

The Starship Entertainment group delivered one of the best performances on KPOP.FLEX day 2, and it was absolutely clear from the fan chants and cheers. The six-member K-pop boy group took their time and showered a lot of love to their fans during the event while celebrating their 7th anniversary. On top of that, this was also Monsta X's first concert in three years in Europe, making the entire setting even more heartwarming.

2) (G)I-DLE's double attack

imen♡ᴶ @imennnl ‍ ‍ #KPOPFLEX #GIDLE (G)I-DLE JUST KILLED IT LAST NIGHT THEY ARE REAL PERFORMERS (G)I-DLE JUST KILLED IT LAST NIGHT THEY ARE REAL PERFORMERS ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #KPOPFLEX #GIDLE https://t.co/ef0OveuvOY

(G)I-DLE had a fantastic experience at KPOP.FLEX, and due to their massive fanbase and fierce energy, the girl group played on both days of KPOP.FLEX 2022. Although their performance on day one was unquestionably memorable, KPOP. FLEX Day 2 featured a sultry concept as the group performed their latest chart-topping track My Bag from I Never Die.

On the second day, (G)I-DLE took hold of the event with their charismatic attitude and finely synchronized choreography. Furthermore, the highlight of this segment was the fans who did not hesitate to sing along with the girls.

3) Kai, the star performer

On the first day of the event, EXO's Kai opted to kill the audience with his dance moves and incredible vocals. Kai proved himself to be an impeccable solo artist with the setlist he curated himself.

The singer flawlessly performed Mmmh, Peaches, and Vanilla while rocking an all-black outfit on both the days. However, the highlight of EXO's Kai's KPOP.FLEX set has to be his dance collaboration with Bada Lee. The dance break performed on day two stood out as it was more graceful and poised.

4) DREAMCATCHER, the queens from the future

Dreamcatcher, the popular K-pop girl group, only performed on Sunday, but still made sure to leave a indelible impression with their post-apocalyptic concept. JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon matched the zealous energy of the fans and served a legendary performance.

Dreamcatcher performed BEcause, Scream, and Maison in all-black witchy attire. On day 2, Dreamcatcher sang and performed their own songs flawlessly, but they also performed their own version of BLACKPINK's Kill This Love.

5) AB6IX's dance marathon

AB6IX is one of the groups who got the chance to perform on both days of the event. However, their setlists for both days were different. On the first day, the boy group performed Cherry, Close, Breathe, and other well-known songs.

Meanwhile, on the second day, they decided to have a dance tutorial/marathon with the fans, where they grooved to some of the top K-pop hits such as BTS' Permission To Dance, NCT 127's Kick It, and BLACKPINK's Ddu-du-ddu-du.

In a nutshell, the K-pop concert was a massive hit, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the next leg of the concert which will take place over three days at London's The O2 Arena in September 2023.

