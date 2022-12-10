5 viral moments of NMIXX’s Jinni

On December 9, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that their rookie group NMIXX’s Jinni would leave the group due to personal circumstances and that the group will continue as a six-member group.

NMIXX’s Jinni has always been a “stan attractor” for the group thanks to her talents and her looks. Hence, fans were dismayed by her sudden departure from the group.

The K-pop idol joined JYP Entertainment in 2016 and was a trainee for six years before debuting in NMIXX earlier this year. Even before her debut, she was already going viral for her pre-debut videos and photos that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Five times NMIXX’s Jinni went viral on social media

1) Visuals at the MAMA Awards

오타🎲 @coolt4ku 얘들아 레카 지니 미쳤어 앞머리 여기가 청룡이야 얘들아 레카 지니 미쳤어 앞머리 여기가 청룡이야 😻 https://t.co/l7Se0SzdNK

NMIXX attended the 2022 MAMA Awards as a seven-member group. This was their first major awards show together and they gave spectacular performances as well.

NMIXX’s appearance at the red carpet went viral because of their now-former member Jinni, whose appearance wowed the viewers. She switched her hair color from pastel pink to black and added wispy bangs to her look. The hairstyle paired with her all-black outfit and minimal glowy make-up made her look like the female lead from a romantic K-drama.

2) Electric stage presence

밤 @bambbit_ 1초마다 표정 바뀌는 이 프로아이돌 어쩌면 좋음 1초마다 표정 바뀌는 이 프로아이돌 어쩌면 좋음 https://t.co/UsmcFHxvGT

NMIXX’s Jinni is known for her charming facial expressions. However, one particular fancam of her changing her expressions multiple times in a few seconds during NMIXX’s performance of their song O.O went viral.

Fans were confused as to how one could change their expressions so quickly to fit the mood of the song while performing the choreography perfectly. The video on Twitter has more than 123K views.

3) Pink pants girl

NMIXX’s Jinni originally gained attention as the “girl in pink pants.” This was after JYP Entertainment uploaded a dance cover promotional video of her with other members covering Cardi B’s song Press.

Their choreography was spectacular, but it was Jinni’s fresh moves that caught everyone’s eyes. Her styling for the video showed off her abs and her charming facial expressions added more pizzazz to the performance.

4) Strong vocals

Even before debuting, NMIXX’s Jinni was stealing hearts with her powerful performances and beautiful vocals. A YouTube video of her covering the pop song Mama by Ella Eyres, Banx & Ranx, and Kiana Ledé went viral on Twitter.

After watching this video of her live performance, several K-pop fans were looking forward to NMIXX’s debut. Some even stated that Jinni seemed like the ace of the group as she seemed to have the whole package - with her dance moves and her looks.

5) Taking off her mask

zizi 🎄ThankYouJinni @dearsulljin She going viral just for being pretty

She going viral just for being prettyhttps://t.co/RrfeMIf0I9

NMIXX’s Jinni went viral for taking off her mask at the airport. Fans were amazed by her "angelic and pure" visuals once she took off her mask. Some even said that she was a "victim" of the mask mandate as it covered her face.

A fancam of her taking off her mask at the airport has over 185K views on Twitter.

Some fans have made peace with NMIXX’s Jinni’s departure and some even seem to understand why she took the decision to leave due to the hardships she was facing.

However, a few fans found her sudden departure suspicious as only a few weeks ago, the K-pop idol was looking forward to her group’s comeback together. Fans are skeptical about her leaving and feel there could be some foul-play at work from JYP Entertainment.

Whatever the reason for her departure, fans are sure that Jinni will be just as successful in her future life endeavors as she was in the K-pop industry.

