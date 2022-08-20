5 remarkable dance covers by female K-pop idols

K-pop idols are all-rounders when it comes to their personalities. They strive for perfection in every field, from mesmerizing vocals to astounding dancing skills. While the industry tends to focus on male dancers due to their energetic and spirited choreographies, female idols are no less.

The power female K-pop idols hold when dancing their hearts out is commendable and praise-worthy. Their vibrant styles are massive hits among fans. From contemporary with a mix of lyrical to hip-hop and freestyle, the female idols of the South-Korean music industry have cemented their reputation as stunning performers.

In light of this, let's take a look at some of the most remarkable dance covers by female K-pop idols.

Five dance covers by female K-pop idols that reflect their prowess

1) Mushroom Chocolate by BLACKPINK's Lisa

This dance cover by BLACKPINK's Lisa was released on April 20, 2020, on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official.' The K-pop idol stunned fans with her graceful moves on Mushroom Chocolate by QUIN, 6LACK. With a whopping 91 million views, this cover is undoubtedly Lisa's best dance performance.

The Money singer showcased her out-of-the-world flexibility and elegance. This cover is also proof enough of Lisa's versatility as a dancer. Even noteworthy is that she performed in high heels, something an average person wouldn't dream of.

2) River by ITZY's Yeji

ITZY's Yeji is an astounding dancer, and her Artist Of The Month dance cover amazed fans more than ever. Released on March 19, 2021, the K-pop idol danced to Bishop Briggs's Indie-Pop number, River. The video currently has over 44.6 million views signifying the power she holds as a spectacular fourth-gen dance machine.

Yeji's exceptional body control speaks volumes of her hard work as a dancer. The cover reflects her eye for detail and her passion for putting forward the most polished version of herself. Giving mediocre performances is not in Yeji's vocabulary, and the effortless and smooth splits are a testament to that.

3) Tadow and Bad combined performance by TWICE's Momo

Released on February 22, 2021, this performance by TWICE's Momo was a delightful surprise for fans. The K-pop idol grooved to the beats of Bad by Christopher and Tadow by Masego and FKJ. With over 14.1 million views, the video offers two contrasting concepts.

Starting with a camera zoom-in, Momo flaunts her stunning visuals. From dark red lips to the dramatic hat, every element catches one's attention in an instant. She elegantly managed to slay the toughest moves even with pencil heel boots. The artist outdid herself with the power-packed hip-hop moves and ever-glowing expressions.

4) Got It by Soojin

Former (G)-IDLE member, Soojin, performed on Marian Hill's Got It for Artist Of The Month initiative by Studio Choom. The dance cover was released on December 19, 2020, and currently has over 14.4 million views. The K-pop idol captivates one with her charisma just ten seconds into the video.

Appearing in a white embellished dress paired with gladiator sandals and bold makeup look, Soojin left fans speechless with her glamorous personality. She stunned fans with the slow-paced yet enchanting choreography.

5) Cry For Me by ITZY's Chaeryeong

Released on August 14, 2021, the dance cover by ITZY's Chaeryeong on Camila Cabello's Cry For Me was one of her finest moments. With a whopping 18.2 million views at the time of writing, the K-pop idol shut down haters with her impeccable skills.

Donning a sleek white outfit and sneakers, Chaeryeong's red hair made a statement. The Z-sit pick throw, effortless Toe Rise, and graceful Roll Moves, among others, speak volumes about her talent as a dancer.

These dance covers are only the tip of the iceberg. K-pop idols such as IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon, ITZY's Ryunjin, and GFRIEND's SIN B, among many others, have also showcased their craft in the dancing arena. These idols have set the tone for the upcoming gems, and it's safe to say it's only the start.

