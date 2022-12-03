5 viral videos that prove IVE’s Gaeul has been collecting fans even before the 2022 MAMA Awards

The 2022 MAMA Awards, held recently on November 29-30 at the Kyocera Dome in Japan, gave way to many viral moments including IVE’s Gaeul being praised for her visuals by netizens during her performance.

The K-pop idol managed to charm all the viewers during the fourth generation girl group collaboration stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Five girl groups including IVE performed TWICE’s iconic song Cheer Up and Gaeul stood out the most out of all the girls.

During her performance of NMIXX’s O.O, a clip of her doing the “killing part” went viral. Everyone who saw the performance couldn’t help but praise her gorgeous visuals and charismatic expressions. But this is not the first time the K-pop idol has gone viral, proving her prodigy status.

Five viral videos of IVE’s Gaeul that showcase her immense star potential

1) Hair flipping

ً @WHIPPED4X1AO i need after like's stylists to put gaeul on extensions and let her do a fucking hair flip bc its one for the books and for the sake of my sanity i need after like's stylists to put gaeul on extensions and let her do a fucking hair flip bc its one for the books and for the sake of my sanity https://t.co/ZRblIDiLQs

The IVE member first went viral for her amazing hair flipping skills during her performances. Netizens noticed that the K-pop idol had a tendency to use her long locks as part of the choreography to elevate her performance.

A video of IVE’s performance to Fifth Harmony's song That’s My Girl went viral for Gaeul’s "hairography," where she was seen charismatically flipping her hair and charming viewers. After this performance, the artist's hair flips became a trademark move for her and she’s been incorporating them in almost all of her performances.

2) After Like "killing part"

w @fxw_uu ‍ After LIKE 1주차 솔직한 가을 선배 모음 zip After LIKE 1주차 솔직한 가을 선배 모음 zip 📂❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/O5OAcY6i1G

Gaeul’s part in IVE’s latest release After Like is considered to be the “killing part” of the entire choreography. Not only is her verse extremely catchy, but her flirtatious expressions and cute choreography made fans fall in love with her all over again.

One particular compilation video of her part in After Like that went viral on Twitter has over 138 thousand views showcasing her immense popularity amongst K-pop fans.

3) Flirty eye contact at 2022 KPOP.FLEX

KPOP.FLEX was Europe’s biggest K-pop festival that took place early on in 2022 and IVE was one of the groups that were part of the line-up. A fan cam of IVE’s performance of their song Love Dive went viral because of Gaeul’s irresistible charms.

The fan recording the video was so shocked when the idol made eye contact with the camera that they almost dropped their phone, unable to meet the intense gaze of the K-pop idol. The fan cam on Twitter has been seen over 662 thousand times by netizens.

4) New Thing challenge

On an episode of Game Caterers which featured 31 Starship Entertainment idols including girl group IVE, Gaeul went viral for her dancing skills.

She was dancing to Zico’s song New Thing, which became a viral song in South Korea after the creation of the Ssaebbing challenge by Street Man Fighter contestant Vata. Her performance of the Ssaebbing challenge was loved by the hosts and it even got the famous comedian Kwangsoo screaming in excitement.

5) Sweet gestures

Gaeul is the oldest member of IVE and her role as the oldest member can be seen clearly in the video from a baseball match where she can be seen taking care of fellow member Wonyoung by fixing her hair.

This particular video, which has over 302 thousand views on Twitter, left everyone gushing as fans could see a sweet and caring side of the K-pop idol.

The IVE member has a tendency to go viral no matter what she does. Her gorgeous visuals, singing talent, and charming expressions make her a major stan attractor, drawing in the attention of all the viewers.

This is also why she is known as a fourth-generation prodigy and proves time and again that she was always born to do what she is doing now.

