5 K-pop idols who went viral on the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 1

The ongoing 2022 MAMA Awards at Osaka's Kyocera Dome in Japan is probably the most anticipated K-pop award show of the season. The first day has already seen many powerful performances, with K-pop groups and soloists creating epic stages for the ceremony.

While the collaboration by rookie fourth-gen girl groups paying homage to the different eras of K-pop drew attention, BIBI and Hyolyn stunned both audiences and idols alike with their sensual stage presence and thrilling vocals.

Apart from their performances, many K-pop idols attending the ceremony drew the audience's attention for various reasons including eyecatching visuals, hilarious reactions, and jawdropping outfits.

IVE's Gaeul, TREASURE's Yoshi, and more K-pop idols drew the attention of netizens on Day 1 of the 2022 MAMA Awards

1) Stray Kids' Seungmin

이우 @happybbogi 얘들아 선배님 무대 중간에 잡힌 감자 좀봐

감자가 아니라 왕잔데 얘들아 선배님 무대 중간에 잡힌 감자 좀봐감자가 아니라 왕잔데 https://t.co/ObPeXxCu2U

Stray Kids' main vocalist looked exquisite in his well-styled hair and suit, with a turtleneck elevating his overall look.

His surprised face caught the attention of netizens, not just because of his visuals, but because of the 2022 MAMA Awards performance Stray Kids' Seungmin was reacting to. BIBI and Hyolyn set the stage on fire, surprising and dazzling many, and Seungmin's acknowledgement of his seniors' ability to captivate an audience charmed the audience.

2) TREASURE's Yoshi

alex @volkaynoe yoshi the guy with orange hair from treasure yup yoshi the guy with orange hair from treasure yup https://t.co/7Ev7pUdL4f

For groups that debuted in the midst of the global pandemic, award shows have been a rather dull affair. Determined to show their best after two years, TREASURE was dressed to the nines and delighted several Twitter users with incredible style and charisma. While all the members drew attention at the 2022 MAMA Awards, many online wished to know the identity of Yoshi, the one with the "orange-hair".

As the group lined up on stage to collect their award for Worldwide Fan’s Choice Top 10, Yoshi was tasked with the responsibility of thanking fans in Japanese, and his little time on stage was enough to impress the audience. The 22-year-old rapper also extended his sincere congratulations to Stray Kids when they won an award, showcasing his amicable personality to viewers.

3) NewJeans

HYBE's latest girl group has been making waves since their debut earlier this year. From raising eyebrows for somewhat controversial lyrics to making the K-pop industry groove to Hybe Boy, the fame acquired by NewJeans within a year is astounding.

During the 2022 MAMA Awards, the Attention group's beauty won the hearts of many netizens, who complimented their stylists for creating a rounded image that made a lasting impression on viewers. NewJeans' collaboration stage with other rookie groups, including IVE, was also loved by the audience.

4) IVE's Gaeul

During the 2022 MAMA Awards collaboration stage between the rookie girl groups, there were many moments that went viral. The IVE members all drew attention for their visuals and dance skills, but Gaeul, who happens to be the main dancer and rapper of the group, went viral during her performance of NMIXX's O.O.

Netizens praised her ability to turn the dance steps into "killer" moves while being pleasantly surprised by her duality as the intense concept was followed by TWICE's cute Cheer Up, which Gaeul aced as well. IVE's rapper is a true fourth-generation dance prodigy.

5) BIBI and Hyolyn

In what might be the highlight of the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 1, K-pop soloists BIBI and Hyolyn left the audience awestruck with their sensual and evocative collaboration. Starting off with Hyolyn's scintillating vocals and sharp gaze, the performance led to a duet between the singers, where a visual tussle between the vocals took place without them breaking harmony.

After a costume change to brighter colors, BIBI and Hyolyn lit up the stage with dozens of dancers, boasting their ability to command the stage no matter the concept. The stage left idols awestruck and is sure to be included among "the best performance" lists of the day.

The 2022 MAMA Awards continue with brilliant performances, viral visuals, and some heartwarming moments as K-pop idols grace the stage to collect awards on November 30, 2022.

BTS' absence as a group this year has been conspicuous, but j-hope (who has already bagged the Most Popular Male Artist) led the nominations and is set to perform a solo performance as well, giving fans something to look forward to.

Poll : Did these viral moments from the 2022 MAMA Awards catch your eye? Yes No 0 votes