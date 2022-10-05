All Stray Kids' albums in order of release: A peak into the group's musical journey 

Offering a diversifying range, Stray Kids' albums take their audience on a grand musical journey. Since the group’s pre-debut release Hellevator, the eight-member boy band has established its stature in the K-pop industry.

Hailed as a fourth-gen leader group, Stray Kids has released a plethora of albums, including extended plays, single digital albums, repackaged versions, and Japanese numbers, among others. They have also experimented with various genres, giving STAYs plenty of music styles to listen to.

In light of this, let’s look at all of Stray Kids' albums and their musical journey so far.

All Stray Kids albums listed in their order of release

1) Mixtape - January 2018

On January 1, 2018, Stray Kids made their official debut with a seven-track album, Mixtape with Hellevator as its title track. Mixtape was highly acclaimed among K-pop stans because of the powerful and meaningful lyrics in all the songs. The boy band started its musical journey with a bang and set the tone for the upcoming Stray Kids albums.

2) I am NOT - March 2018

The fourth-gen band came up with their first extended play, I am Not on March 26, 2018, just two months after their debut album. It was released in two versions physically, the I am version and the NOT version. Including the group’s iconic songs like Mirror, District 9, and Awaken, this Stray Kids album was loved by many.

3) I am WHO - August 2018

Continuing their legacy of serving back-to-back releases, the God’s Menu crooners released their second extended play, I am WHO on August 6, 2018. Following a similar physical release format, this Stray Kids album was also sold in two versions - I am and WHO. It consisted of eight tracks, including concert hit songs like My Pace and Insomnia.

4) I am YOU - October 2018

Released on October 22, 2018, I am YOU was the group’s third extended play. Continuing their well-known format of Stray Kids albums, two versions, I am and YOU were sold physically. The boy band’s dedication to releasing new music every two months was commended by many.

5) Clé 1: MIROH - March 2019

The next Stray Kids album in line was released on March 25, 2019. With spectacular songs like MIROH and Entrance, they started out the year 2019 on a grand note. MIROH gave the group their first win on the music show M Countdown. On their first year anniversary in the industry, they came out of their rookie shells with this album with flying colors.

6) Clé 2: Yellow Wood - June 2019

Clé 2: Yellow Wood was the band’s fifth extended play and was released on June 19, 2019. With three new tracks, Side Effects, Road Not Taken, and TMT, Stray Kids shone bright with this album. This album also marked Woojin’s last release before his departure from the group in October 2019.

7) Double Knot - October 2019

Double Knot is the first digital single by Stray Kids and was released on October 9, 2019. The song was about chasing one’s dreams and aspirations without any second thoughts. The group's aim was to spread the message of confidence and having faith in one's self.

The members’ sensational vocals paired with the rap segments offered a striking contrast, however, the choreography was the show-stealer.

8) Clé : LEVANTER - December 2019

Released on December 9, 2019, Clé: LEVANTER was the sixth Stray Kids album. With an extensive list of new tracks such as Booster, Astronaut, Sunshine, and You can STAY, it also included their first digital single Double Knot.

The album was met with immense success on various charts and became the second best-selling album for the December issue of the Gaon Monthly Album Chart.

9) Mixtape: Gone Days - December 2019

The eight-member boy band released Mixtape: Gone Days on December 26, 2019. Written by leader Bang Chan, the lyrics weaved a story of a nagging situation where one has to deal with routine days. The album acknowledged that while repeating the same thing each day can be monotonous and draining, there was hope at the end of the tunnel.

10) Step Out of Clé - January 2020

The group’s single album Step Out of Clé was released on January 24, 2020, in support of the United States leg of District 9: Unlock, their first World Tour. Consisting of the English versions of Double Knot and Levanter from their sixth album Clé: Levanter, the boys catered to their international and global audience quite well.

11) SKZ2020 - March 2020

Released on March 18, 2020, SKZ2020 was Stray Kids’ first compilation album. It also marked the group’s Japanese debut with the Japanese version of My Pace, Double Knot, and Levanter. With an extensive 27-track list, the members re-recorded some of their songs after the departure of Woojin. Its massive success on various charts landed the album on the Billboard World Albums list at number 14.

12) Mixtape: On Track - March 2020

The fourth-gen performers released their fourth digital single Mixtape: On Track on March 25, 2020. Later, the single was also featured on the band’s first studio album, GO Live as the final track. Produced by Changbin, the lyrics were all about past regrets and situations.

13) TOP - May 2020

TOP was released on May 13, 2020, as the group’s fifth single and consisted of the Korean versions of the opening and ending songs for the Naver anime Tower of God. While Top was the opening theme song, Slump was the ending track.

The group also released the English and Japanese versions of the two-track album on May 20 and May 26, 2020, respectively.

14) GO Live - June 2020

Released on June 17, 2020, GO Live was the group’s first studio album. Experimenting with various genres like trap, acoustic rock, and EDM, the members penned a story that signified their desire to continue moving forward. The lead single God’s Menu received 355.8 million views and is a massive hit even today.

15) IN Life - September 2020

IN Life is the repackaged album of the group’s first studio album GO Live and was released on September 14, 2020. This Stray Kids album consisted of four tracks with Back Door serving as its lead single. The track was the group’s third music video to hit the 100-million mark and currently has over 276.5 million views.

16) ALL IN - October 2020

Marking their first Japanese extended play, Stray Kids’ ALL IN was released on October 27, 2020. Its seven-song tracklist included the title track All In, FAM, and One Day. It also consisted of the Japanese version of their hit numbers God’s Menu and Back Door, and OSTs Top and Slump.

17) ALL IN (Korean Version) - November 2020

The Korean version of the Stray Kids album ALL IN was released on November 26, 2020. The hip-hop numbers grabbed people's attention almost instantly with their dynamic beats and puissant tones. The members’ powerful vocals pumped up STAYs, the group’s fandom name, and rightly so.

18) Mixtape: OH - June 2021

Expressing the immaturity one feels in front of their love interest, the boy band released their digital single Mixtape: OH, which took the audience on a romantic journey. It was a surprise release and its music video premiered on June 26, 2021, leaving fans more excited than ever.

19) NOEASY - August 2021

NOEASY was the group’s second studio album, which was released on August 23, 2021. Offering an extensive 14-song tracklist, this Stray Kids album gave STAYs a variety of numbers to obsess over and became JYPE's first-ever million-selling album.

The Silent Cry crooners experimented and offered a diverse range of songs to their fans. From their romantic number Sorry, I Love You to the playful track Surfin, they catered to all their audiences. CHEESE, Thunderous, DOMINO, and WOLFGANG, among others, were also well-received by fans.

20) Christmas EveL - November 2021

Christmas EveL was released on November 29, 2021, as part of Stray Kids’ season song project. With Christmas EveL and Winter Falls serving as the title tracks, the album also consisted of the English version of DOMINO. Christmas EveL, in particular, became the Christmas anthem for STAYs.

21) ODDINARY - March 2022

Released on March 18, 2022, the Stray Kids album ODDINARY gained immense popularity. Advocating for the "all of us who have something odd about ourselves" concept, the eight-member boy band set new records for themselves.

The title track MANIAC crossed the 100-million mark in June, three months after its release. From marking their first feature on the US Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums Chart to peaking at number two on the South Korean Album Chart (Gaon), ODDINARY added multiple feathers to Stray Kids’ crown.

22) Mixtape: Time Out - August 2022

The group’s eighth digital single Mixtape: Time Out was released on August 1, 2022, and fans went berserk. The single album’s music video came as a surprise to many but was the perfect way to end STAYweeK, the fourth-anniversary celebration for their fandom.

With an impressive winning streak, the boy band Stray Kids is now gearing up for their upcoming album MAXIDENT, which is set to release on October 7, 2022.

