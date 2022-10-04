5 moments that prove that Stray Kids' Bang Chan is the best leader

Leading the fourth-generation leaders into their sixth year together, Stray Kids' Bang Chan is also responsible for the group's production, songwriting, and overall well-being.

Fondly referred to as Channie (or Chan or Chris) by fans, the 25-year-old was first discovered by JYP Entertainment when he was just thirteen. He left Australia, the country where he was born to move to Korea, where he would train fore more than seven years before getting the opportunity to debut with Stray Kids.

빈 ✧ @binseolovely “our credit is always the biggest headline” YES SPEAK YOUR FACTS CHANGBIN LET THEM KNOW 3RACHA IS THE MOST CREDITED 4TH GEN ARTISTS OF KOMCA “our credit is always the biggest headline” YES SPEAK YOUR FACTS CHANGBIN LET THEM KNOW 3RACHA IS THE MOST CREDITED 4TH GEN ARTISTS OF KOMCA https://t.co/ECtMY3IAt7

Using his time as a trainee well, he formed 3RACHA, a production trio with Changbin and Han who would also end up becoming a part of Stray Kids. Having hand-picked the members himself, Bang Chan feels responsible for them and wants to help out whenever he can.

5 times Stray Kids' Bang Chan justified his role as the leader

From helping members with music and non-music related problems to taking time out and hosting a livestream for fans almost every week, Chan has always put the people he loves, STAYs and his members, before himself.

Here are five times that Stray Kids' Bang Chan was a wonderful leader.

1) Chan leads from the behind

ؘ @OURH4N bangchan waiting for minsung to walk infront of him first so he can watch them from behind 🥺 bangchan waiting for minsung to walk infront of him first so he can watch them from behind 🥺 https://t.co/Rh3Hhdurtk

Being the eldest and leader of the group, Stray Kids' Bang Chan prefers to lead from behind. Whether it is airport appearances or simply walking up to the stage, the singer likes to stand at the back and look on at his members.

Jil ⤮ 🐺🖤✨ 🥟✨🐿 @3RAAACHAN Every time, without fail, Bang Chan walks behind the Kids when they walk through an airport and he's always paying attention to them and their well being. Just keeping an eye on everyone from the baclk. I am so glad they and we have him. Our best leader 🥹 Every time, without fail, Bang Chan walks behind the Kids when they walk through an airport and he's always paying attention to them and their well being. Just keeping an eye on everyone from the baclk. I am so glad they and we have him. Our best leader 🥹

Chris explained in a V Live livestream that doing so makes him feel safe. Similarly, when they are all facing one direction side-by-side, he ends up standing at one of the extreme ends so he can look at all his members together.

Having grown up as the eldest among siblings as well, Chan feels responsible for his members, calling them "good little devils."

2) He holds weekly Chan's Room sessions to talk with STAY

The Stray Kids leader hosts a weekly livestream on V Live called Chan's Room. He plays a variety of songs for STAYs, sometimes bringing food along and turning the session into a mukbang. He also addresses fan questions and attempts to alleviate their worries by sharing his feelings on the matter.

Apart from being a place of comfort and relaxation for many (even those who aren't fans of Stray Kids' Bang Chan), the livestreams have funny moments. These range from fans trying pick-up lines on him to Han calling Changbin a walrus.

Choosing to take an hour out of his schedule every week shows his desire to connect and strengthen the bond with STAYs as well as his leadership and initiative.

3) Bang Chan encouraging the kids in their solo endevors

As part of SKZ Record/ Player, the group members put out previously unreleased music, song and dance covers. The project was not supposed to be for promotional purposes, but was released for members to try out new things, such as lyric-writing, composing, and other aspects of music making.

b.one ☻ @hanjingin Bang Chan is the most talented person i have ever seen!! a true all rounder who can sing, can rap, can dance, can produce and arrange songs, can write lyrics, and do it all perfectly!! he really is one of a kind and i will never get tired of appreciating Bang Chan!! Bang Chan is the most talented person i have ever seen!! a true all rounder who can sing, can rap, can dance, can produce and arrange songs, can write lyrics, and do it all perfectly!! he really is one of a kind and i will never get tired of appreciating Bang Chan!!

Stray Kids' Bang Chan helped compose, produce, and arrange quite a few of the members' tracks, like Han's Alien and I.N's Maknae on Top. This was on top of his responsibilities as part of 3RACHA and as a lyricist, producer, and manager for the group's official projects. Chan helped out his members because of his love for them, despite his busy schedule.

4) The leader complimenting the "kids" any chance he gets

Along with helping the members out with music-related problems, Stray Kids' Bang Chan also respects them, and often compliments them on how well they are doing.

From talking about how he would love to use Felix's voice in different types of music to admiring Han's ability as an all-rounder (rapper, singer, and producer), the 3RACHA leader spares no effort in admiring his members. In one Chan's Room stream, he spent nearly fifteen minutes talking about the members' smiles and how they are all unique and lovely.

5) Chan driving the music of Stray Kids

bangchan pics @bchanarchive bang chan thank you for working so hard to make amazing music. he has now been credited by komca on a total 122 songs. so proud of you! 🤍 bang chan thank you for working so hard to make amazing music. he has now been credited by komca on a total 122 songs. so proud of you! 🤍 https://t.co/oNcbpWrL1E

As of September 21, Stray Kids' Bang Chan became the youngest member of the top ten on KOMCA's credit list. With 138 songs accredited to the rapper, he has tied with BAP's Yongguk at number 10 on the list. With the skills he taught himself with the help of his company, Chan has evolved into one of the most formidable songwriters, lyricists, and producers in the industry.

Since he is the driving force behind most of Stray Kids' discography, it puts immense pressure on him, often leading to him getting little to no sleep to battle the deadlines. However, the 25-year-old manages to put the group's needs before his own.

𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐲🐺 chan's day @nunabread even though he said he doesn't want to dop birthday vlive, the company prepared a birthday cake for today's chan's room and he is still very grateful about it. even though he said he doesn't want to dop birthday vlive, the company prepared a birthday cake for today's chan's room and he is still very grateful about it. https://t.co/6EtK6ViKs1

Stray Kids' Bang Chan recently celebrated his birthday on V Live with fans, bringing a cake that illustrated a picture from his recent visit to Australia. He came a day early to hang out with fans because he did not wish to celebrate. The leader turned 25, marking another great year for the fourth-generation K-pop group and himself.

