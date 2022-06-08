5 K-pop idols who hilariously struggled with VLive

VLive is an application that almost all K-pop idols use to keep in contact with their fans, broadcasting livestreams and interacting with their fans. Launched in 2015, it is now almost standard for Korean celebrities to connect with supporters around the world using the application.

Apart from livestreams, VLive is home to certain paid content that can be acquired by paying a small fee, which includes behind-the-scenes videos, variety shows, and other exclusive content. The application also encourages interaction between fans and fan translators, making the content accessible to people around the world.

Most K-pop idols enjoy the ease with which they can interact with fans, even though the application does run into trouble sometimes.

5 instances of K-pop idols struggling with VLive much to fans' amusement

From issues with the network to figuring out how to turn the livestream off, many K-pop idols have struggled with VLive. We have listed five instances of the application getting the better of K-pop idols for fans to laugh along with.

1) EVERGLOW members and their iconic phone-drop moment

With six ultra-talented, hilarious members, it is hardly a surprise that EVERGLOW makes this list.

As far as livestreams go, there are a few unspoken rules to be followed, one of them being that the device being used to go live should not be dropped. EVERGLOW did precisely that, and dropped the phone they were using to speak to their fans. The phone was picked up without missing a beat, and the K-pop idols started singing in unison, almost as if the fall had been scripted. Nonetheless, the six-member group created an iconic moment that fans will remember.

2) BTS vs Hotel WiFi

Despite being the biggest musical act from South Korea, BTS have had their share of trouble with the VLive application. If the Dynamite septet has a work schedule abroad, they usually do one or more livestreams talking about their expectations regarding the visit and answering fan questions.

During their visit to the United Nations headquarters in September 2021, BTS wanted to talk to fans about the purpose of their visit, among other things. However, the WiFi at the hotel they were staying at did not have the bandwidth to broadcast a live video for very long, leading to the stream getting cut off (they tried to broadcast four times) or lagging.

Eventually, leader RM apologized to ARMY (their fans) for connectivity issues, saying that the WiFi at their hotel was not good. The group ended up posting a pre-recorded video on VLive, abandoning their tryst with the hotel WiFi.

3) Joshua, Hoshi, and the curious case of the disappearing sound

francine 🖤🤍💜 ia @jenobrainrot

comments: we cant hear you,, theres no sound

joshua and hoshi: switches it to voice only but we still cant hear them

🤧🥺 lol protecc *joshua and hoshi vlive*comments: we cant hear you,, theres no soundjoshua and hoshi: switches it to voice only but we still cant hear them🤧🥺 lol protecc

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi does not have the best track record when it comes to technology. Despite his skills as the Performance Team leader and choreographer for the HOT group, he takes time to search the web and is not an expert in creating presentations.

On one memorable occasion in 2019, Joshua and Hoshi wanted to talk to fans using VLive. The first few attempts to start the video did not yield any results. The livestream was cut out by mistake the first time, and it then started with an incorrect orientation. Finally, the stream had no sound at all.

The Spider singer started sweating trying to figure out why fans couldn't hear them, and finally the last livestream had sound. As it turns out, Hoshi had accidentally connected his Bluetooth earphones to the phone they were using to broadcast live, leading to the sound getting cut off. It was definitely a memorable and amusing incident for the K-pop idol and the fans.

4) VMinKook name-dropping all the brands they endorse

XxX @jjkluhv



The funniest part of vminkook’s vlive was when they’re trying to do some damage control by naming all the brands that they endorse after tae mentioned a brand The funniest part of vminkook’s vlive was when they’re trying to do some damage control by naming all the brands that they endorse after tae mentioned a brand 😭 https://t.co/AevMumO4Rp

When BTS' youngest members (also called the maknae line) get together, chaos is bound to ensue. After one of their 2021 concerts in Los Angeles, V was joined by Jimin and Jungkook during his livestream.

At one point, when the members were talking about food, V said that he cannot eat spicy foods and accidentally mentioned the name of a famous ramen brand. Jungkook and Jimin were flabbergasted at this, and V's hand too flew to his mouth. K-pop idols usually avoid mentioning brand names while livestreaming.

In an attempt to distract viewers, the maknae line decided to start naming all the brands that BTS endorses - Fila, Louis Vuitton, Lemona, Hyundai, Samsung, etc. It was a hilarious conclusion to an incident that could have been misconstrued.

5) The company staff made a cameo in TO1's VLive, thrice

아이돌 웃긴영상 @funnyidol_video 198. TOO 웅기 제이유 지수

브이라이브 중에 실수로 스텝들 얼굴 나왔을때 반응은??



스텝들 얼굴 가려서 영상 다시 올립니다! 198. TOO 웅기 제이유 지수브이라이브 중에 실수로 스텝들 얼굴 나왔을때 반응은??스텝들 얼굴 가려서 영상 다시 올립니다! https://t.co/rVovID79MZ

As the above incidents have proven, even veteran VLive users might have trouble with the application. Rookie group TO1, earlier known as TOO, had a whole new set of issues while livestreaming.

While trying out the different filters and options offered by VLive, TO1's WoongGi, J.You, and JiSu accidentally flipped the camera, revealing that staff members were sitting behind the camera.

If that wasn't funny enough, WoongGi's attempt to show his phone was thwarted when he realised that the staff's reflection on the phone screen. The third time, the members wanted to change the filters and switched to the back-facing camera, disclosing the company staff once more.

This incident was so comical that the group, which debuted in 2020, was known for a long time as those K-pop idols who accidentally exposed their company staff's faces.

