Leader Bang Chan’s movie date with STAYs is probably the most wholesome Stray Kids event ever

Which K-pop idol goes on a romantic movie date with millions of fans, live reacts to it, flirts and uploads a message acknowledging their Twitter trends? Stray Kids' Bang Chan.

The MANIAC group leader, known for always keeping his weekly promise, recently finalized a date, time and movie to watch with millions of fans across the globe. The 24-year-old artist watched Weathering With You, a fantasy-romance Studio Ghibli classic.

The STAY fandom scored their second date with Bang Chan on September 13, 2022, the first being on Valentine’s Day 2021. Hands down an unforgettable moment in STAY history, the idol had arrived on the live stream with chocolates and gold roses on the V-day date with his fans.

niru 💘 @the_kpopalypse lrt; remember when we just expected the usual silly fanservice flirting on valentine's day, but bang chan said "if im doing this, i should treat them WELL" and planned a whole date. for his fandom. playlist + snacks included. how adorable. it'd be a privilege to be loved by him! lrt; remember when we just expected the usual silly fanservice flirting on valentine's day, but bang chan said "if im doing this, i should treat them WELL" and planned a whole date. for his fandom. playlist + snacks included. how adorable. it'd be a privilege to be loved by him! https://t.co/rPGaPcyzmj

빈 ✧ @binseolovely from spending sundays together, to having a valentines date, spending the holidays like christmas and halloween, and now a movie date with us. chan is the sweetest how he always spends time with us <3 from spending sundays together, to having a valentines date, spending the holidays like christmas and halloween, and now a movie date with us. chan is the sweetest how he always spends time with us <3 https://t.co/B8HdxucciA

The movie get-together was a bit similar to Netflix's 'Party' feature. Everyone started the movie on the exact second Bang Chan sent a message, while talking to each other via Bubble or Twitter.

#WeatheringWithYou started trending soon after the movie date started, giving way to fans creating their own hashtag, #WeatheringWithChan.

Bang Chan's wholesome date night with his fans, complete with cakes and cozy rooms

When Bang Chan told fans to be ready for their movie date, STAYs all over the world posted pictures of their own ways of prepping up for the date. From cakes, Wolf Chan, to drinks, and cozying up their rooms for a comfortable viewing experience, fans left no stone unturned.

ًً @stayxident ready for the movie date with chan 🤍 ready for the movie date with chan 🤍 https://t.co/stTf1jQav0

Before the movie began, Bang Chan continuously updated his fans on his prep, telling fans to wear comfortable clothes while he washed up and almost got late. He even asked them to wait while he dried his hair, and finally, asked for outfit suggestions.

tala loves han @havenskz its so endearing how chan is letting us know what he is currently doing in details before the movie...showering, drying his hair, and now picking an outfit for this little movie date with stays ☹️ its so endearing how chan is letting us know what he is currently doing in details before the movie...showering, drying his hair, and now picking an outfit for this little movie date with stays ☹️

The Stray Kids leader and his fans seemingly went through the same emotions while watching Weathering With You, which has been highly praised for its romance, as there was no dearth of emotions.

The hashtag #WeatheringWithChan trended at No. 3 on Twitter's worldwide trends. The tweets under it were wholesome, ranging from fans reacting to the movie to Bang Chan’s flirting on Bubble and his interaction with fellow STAYs.

The Stray Kids leader's flirtatious messages threw fans off guard (Image via Twitter)

The leader seemed to be aware of this trend, as he changed his Bubble status to ‘Weathering With STAY,’ confirming that he indeed knew about it.

There were also plenty of memes and jokes flying around Twitter. Fans joked about how they did not care how delusional they were becoming because Stray Kids was a step ahead of them. Many posted pictures predicting how Bang Chan would be watching the movie by posting screenshots of his room.

⤮ @goIfIefleur we really have a movie date with chan tomorrow like we not even in a parasocial relationship any more this is very much real. we really have a movie date with chan tomorrow like we not even in a parasocial relationship any more this is very much real.

All in all, the movie date made for a memorable time for STAYs. Bang Chan’s messages on Bubble also suggested that he too had a fun time. He asked his fans which movie they should watch next on their future date.

Knowing the K-pop idol and his determination to keep his promises, STAYs can expect another wholesome experience a few months down the line.

Every week, the ODDINARY group’s leader/producer/writer hops onto V LIVE to hang out with fans without fail. He teases his fans a lot, from lying about revealing his hair color to bed selfies on Bubble. However this time, the artist planned an entire movie date and enthralled his fans.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be making their much-awaited comeback with mini-album MAXIDENT on October 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm KST.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury