Stray Kids’ MANIAC UNVEIL 11 setlist: MAXIDENT, ODDINARY, and more

Stray Kids is peaking in the K-pop industry, and there’s no guessing what the Back Door singers will conquer next. The group recently wrapped up the final leg of their 2nd World Tour MANIAC with a power-packed concert on September 17 and 18, 2022. They lit the arena with an impressive 30-song setlist and made it a night to remember for their fans.

The MANIAC World Tour began in Seoul on April 29 and lasted till May 1 before heading off to the U.S. and Japan. The fourth-gen idols toured a total of nine cities over the course of 19 shows. For excited fans, however, the ultimate surprise came when the group announced two new shows titled MANIAC Seoul Special (UNVEIL 11) at the KSPO Dome from September 17-18, 2022.

MAXIDENT, ODDINARY, and more: Stray Kids’ MANIAC UNVEIL 11 extravagant setlist

Stray Kids members gave a magical spin to their two-day concert and surpassed fans’ expectations. Their performance of three unit songs from their upcoming album MAXIDENT was a pleasant surprise for fans. What made the performance especially memorable is that the songs are set to be released next year, and yet the idols didn’t shy away from spoiling them for their beloved STAYs. With a 30-song long setlist, the tripartite acts were the perfect pieces to bring it all together.

Here are all the songs Stray Kids performed at the MANIAC UNVEIL 11 Seoul Special concert:

MANIAC VENOM Red Lights Easy ALL IN District 9 Back Door Charmer Lonely St. Side Effects Thunderous DOMINO God's Menu CHEESE YAYAYA ROCK 3RACHA (3RACHA) Taste (DANCERACHA) Can’t Stop (VOCALRACHA) Time Out Circus Hellevator TOP Victory Song Astronaut Airplane MIROH Fam Star Lost Haven

concert skz ✧ @SKZCON stray kids performing with their dancers again??! I NEED ANOTHER MOMENT LIKE THIS PLEASE stray kids performing with their dancers again??! I NEED ANOTHER MOMENT LIKE THIS PLEASE https://t.co/eVmR7npVfA

Apart from the aforementioned tracks, the eight-member boy band also flaunted their duet abilities and sang various cover songs during the ment on both days. Check out the cover songs they performed:

DAY 1:

City Of Stars by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (Bangchan, Felix) Honey by J.Y. Park (Lee Know, I.N)

DAY 2:

Lonely by 2NE1 (Seungmin and Changbin) Wish You Back by Han (Han and Hyunjin)

Though unexpected, the duets during the ment carried a special charm. The members’ quirky and adorable personalities added to the spice that STAYs love to see. From garnering the loudest screams while hitting the high notes in Hellevator to earning blaring cheers while grooving with their backup dancers, Stray Kids hit all the checkpoints incredibly well.

Several K-pop artists spotted at the concert

Stray Kids has carved their name in the K-pop industry in bold letters, and other artists attending their concerts is a testament to that. This phenomenon is not new for them as BLACKPINK's Lisa, (G)-IDLE’s Minnie and Yuqi, Xdinary Heroes, BtoB’s Peniel, NCT’s Chenle and Kun, among others, were spotted at the Seoul concerts held in August and May.

TWICE’s Dahyun also scored tickets for The MANIAC UNVEIL 11, and fans were beyond elated to see her at the concert. The connection between JYP Entertainment bands TWICE and Stray Kids goes way back to their trainee days. Leader Bangchan shares cordial relations with the nine-member girl group, and multiple endearing moments between them often surface on the internet.

As the fourth-gen boy band wraps up its final leg of the 2nd World Tour MANIAC, they are gearing up for their upcoming Extended Play MAXIDENT that is scheduled to release on October 7, 2022. With an eight-song tracklist, it is evident that they are preparing to make a magnificent comeback this October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far