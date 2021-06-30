Ex-Stray Kids member Kim Woojin faces backlash over his agency's recent controversial actions

Kim Woojin has been making headlines lately for his controversial actions, and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. The ex-Stray Kids member was once again the subject of a lot of talk in K-POP communities on social media today, after actions by his agency angered many.

Kim Woojin originally debuted with the JYP Entertainment K-POP group Stray Kids as their lead vocalist, back in 2017. The group seemed to be cruising smoothly, until 2019, when JYP Entertainment suddenly announced that Kim Woojin would be released from the group.

Stray Kids fans were shocked to hear the news and many rumors spread, as a solid reason had not been provided by either the label, by Kim Woojin, or by the other Stray Kids members. Fans alleged bullying by Woojin on the other members of Stray Kids, bringing up old video clips to substantiate their claims. However, nothing went past social media talks within fan communities. He went on to sign with his current agency, 10X, near the tail-end of 2020.

In September 2020, Kim Woojin's reputation took a gigantic hit when an anonymous Twitter user alleged that Woojin had sexually harassed her and touched her without her consent while she had been visiting a bar in South Korea. Earlier this year, his agency went to court to disprove the allegations made against him and filed a complaint with a local police station.

Kim Woojin has been preparing to make his solo debut all the while, and on the 29th of June, he announced he would be releasing a pre-debut single on the 8th of July, 2021.

Kim Woojin angers fans after controversial content in pre-debut promotions

While Kim Woojin still has a significant number of supporters despite his controversial past, there are plenty of K-POP fans that would rather not see him in the industry. During his pre-debut single promotion, fans spotted something that ricocheted anger throughout the K-POP community.

For Kim Woojin's pre-debut single countdown poster, his agency uploaded a picture with the text "D-1" over a background filled with glitch-edited Korean text. Upon a closer look, fans realized that the text used in the background was an edit of the tweets posted by the alleged sexual harassment victim of Kim Woojin, where they detailed what happened that supposed day.

Needless to say, many fans were not appreciative of what the agency did and took to Twitter to make it clear that they would not be tolerating this.

This is absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/67z4gL362r — “G-E-N” is going insane (@TE4T0NG) June 30, 2021

im begging you guys to not give him any sort of attention with his releases even if its to dislike it please completely ignore it bcs hes been using every single piece of negative attention on him to promote and its genuinely disgusting — ً͏ (@lixthinking) June 30, 2021

he was proven innocent” i dont give a fuck about that what kind of fucking monster do you have to be to use the sexual assault allegations against you as an aesthetic for your debut. hes a freak hard block me if you support him. — ً berry! ZzZ (@YIPLINO) June 29, 2021

hard block me if you’re even thinking about supporting kim woojin i will never ever support him and want to befriend his supporters, im 100% serious when i say this, hard block me — ًnina (@seungvanter) June 29, 2021

What woojin stans look like promoting his debut pic.twitter.com/XKWGe4KHrh — lily ✧ / blm / was mickeys_laugh (@fluffysoob1n) June 29, 2021

if you support Woojin in any shape or form just block me or ill block you. idc what your reasons are for supporting him anymore…he is literally using sexual assault accusations as an aesthetic for his debut…that’s beyond fucked up pic.twitter.com/EjmT41V3ab — brooke (@borkoborkk) June 30, 2021

On the flip side, some were extremely supportive of the agency, complimenting them for their move.

Kim woojin's company showed the tweets some of you made and cursed y'all out lmaoo — 🌺maricakey🌺 senum roty (@Marigold_Katri) June 30, 2021

WOOJIN BEST BOY, I APPRECIATE 10X COMPANY THANKS YOU 💖💖💖💖💖 @10x_ent @woooojinn we love you — 𝓜𝓲𝓷 𝓒𝓮𝓬𝓲 🐼 (@twt_ceci) June 30, 2021

@10x_ent @woooojinn PERIOD

BEST COMPANY please marry me 10x staffs🥺... Chile so anyway, great documentary, appreciate y'all so so much. FIGHTING — Queriaz, missing sungjin hours is 24/ever (@queriaz6) June 30, 2021

Hey @10x_ent. You guys are funny asf. I love you guys and whoever is narrating, I'm asking for your hand in marriage.

10x best company.#KIMWOOJIN — Hello (@Uhura2urSpock) June 30, 2021

The situation has shaken K-POP fans, who are at odds with one another as the truth of the situation remains unknown.

