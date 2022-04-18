Ex-Stray Kids member Woojin to star in HBO Max series 'Beyond the Wardrobe' 

Former Stray Kids member Woojin has been confirmed to star in HBO Max’s upcoming original series Beyond the Wardrobe. The K-pop idol has been chosen to play one of the main characters in the much-anticipated series.

Kim Woojin is a former main vocalist in JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids, formed in 2017. The artist left the group and the agency in October 2019 due to personal reasons.

Ever since he resigned, Woojin has pursued a solo career after signing a music contract with the newly formed entertainment company, 10x Entertainment, in August 2020.

Former Stray Kids member Woojin becomes first Korean to play a lead role in a HBO Max Original series

On April 18, 10x Entertainment announced that K-pop idol Kim Woojin will be starring in HBO Max’s upcoming original series titled Além do Guarda-Roupa (translated to Beyond the Wardrobe) set in São Paulo, Brazil.

The romantic series narrates the story of a teenage girl named Carol of Korean descent, who lives in São Paulo, Brazil. However, Carol wishes to distance herself from anything related to Korean culture. Later, she accidentally finds a magical teleportation portal and meets a K-pop idol named Kyung Min who is a cranky member of the fictional K-pop boy group ACT.

Woojin will play the role of Kyung Min, who is a member of the K-pop boy group ACT. The other members of the fictional boy band are Daeho (NEWKIDD’ Jinkwon), Chul (XRO’ Yoon Jaechan), and Mok (Lee Min Wook). Woojin will also work alongside Brazilian actress Sharon Blanche, who will play the role of Carol in the upcoming series.

This is the first time that a Korean personality has been cast as a main lead for an HBO Max original series. The international project also marks Woojin’s debut as an actor in the global acting arena.

According to Korean media outlets, Brazilian media house Veja released a feature that included an interview with the former Stray Kids member. In the interview, Woojin expressed his thoughts following the announcement of the HBO Max’ upcoming drama. He stated:

"HBO Max has started betting on Korea's soft power. I am feeling the excitement of debuting in a K-pop group again by playing the ACT member Kyungmin."

More about K-pop soloist Woojin

Before his debut as a soloist, former Stray Kids member Woojin released a pre-debut digital single Still Dream in July 2021. He later made his official debut in August 2021 with his first mini-album, The Moment: A Minor, with the title track Ready Now.

Woojin’s debut album sold a total of 15,448 copies in South Korea. He also dropped two more songs in 2021, Because It’s You as the original soundtrack of the television series Let Me Be Your Knight, and Timeless as the OST for the Korean movie 3.5 Period.

