6 K-pop idols skipping out on CSAT in 2022: ENHYPEN's Jungwon, IVE's Wonyoung, and more

The College Scholastic Ability Test (or CSAT) is a huge deal for aspiring college students, including K-pop idols. Every year, thousands of students aged eighteen across South Korea prepare for these examinations that can decide their future at a good university.

The entire country takes the scholastic test seriously, with additional bus and metro services provided during the test to ensure minimal delays and traffic. Music stations on radio and television even avoid playing "CSAT banned" K-pop songs which may distract students from the test.

With this background, it is surprising to see eligible K-pop idols skip the test this academic year to focus on their careers as musicians. This article takes a look at six young idols born in 2004 who have opted out of CSAT in 2022.

Six K-pop idols who will not be giving the 2022 CSAT

1) NewJeans' Minji

ADOR, NewJeans' agency, announced that Minji would not be appearing for CSAT this year, instead choosing to focus on the group's comeback. Since their debut earlier this year, NewJeans has released several hit songs such as Attention, Hype Boy, and the slightly controversial Cookie. The group has also been nominated for the coveted Rookie of the Year trophy at several year-end award shows.

The decision makes sense for the 2004-born idol as the group has an upcoming album to be released in January 2023, with a pre-release single coming out on December 19, 2022. Minji, the group leader, will focus on her activities as a member of NewJeans, showing the company's confidence in them.

2) IVE's Wonyoung

Former member of IZ*ONE and currently a part of IVE, Wonyoung will also not be taking CSAT this year. The eighteen-year-old K-pop idol is well-known beyond her activities with IVE, serving as the co-host of Music Bank. Even before her debut as an idol, she served as a model for Pepsi Korea. Throughout her time as an idol, she has endorsed Dior, Miu Miu, Laura Mercier, SK Telecom, Eider, and many more brands.

Wonyoung is also IVE's vocalist, and serves as one of the group's most popular members. Despite only debuting in 2021, the group has quickly proved themselves to be an asset to their agency, giving credence to the decision to skip the college entrance examination.

3) IVE's Liz

Another IVE member who will be giving this year's CSAT a miss is Liz. Considering the amount of popularity the girl group gained after three single albums, Starship Entertainment's decision to skip the college entrance is justified. Since their explosive debut with ELEVEN, the group has had two successful comebacks this year.

The K-pop idol group is positioned to be the top dog at the year-end award ceremonies, with multiple Rookie of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year nominations in their kitty. Considering these factors, Liz opting out of the College Scholastic Ability Test is warranted.

4) STAYC's J

After catching the public's attention with their addictive single ASAP from their 2021 album STAYDOM, STAYC has been on an upward trajectory. In 2022, the High Up Entertainment-led girl group had two albums - one extended play in February and one single in July.

As STAYC's rapper, vocalist, and maknae, J is an important member of the group. Therefore, the K-pop idol will not be appearing for CSAT this year, choosing to focus on group activities instead.

5) STAYC's Yoon

Yoon, another STAYC member, will be forgoing CSAT this year. With the K-pop group set to release their first Japanese single, Poppy, this month, it makes sense for all the team members, including those eligible for the college entrance examination, to focus on preparing for the comeback.

Additionally, STAYC will be doing their debut showcase at Japan's Tokyo Dome City Hall before the release of the single. In this situation, concentrating on a concert and comeback will take precedence over college entrances, a decision that makes sense for a K-pop idol.

6) ENHYPEN's Jungwon

After ENHYPEN's Sunoo skipped CSAT in 2021, the Fever group's leader Jungwon will be opting out of the college entrance this year. Since their debut in 2020, ENHYPEN has been one of the fourth-generation K-pop groups to watch for.

The group has achieved massive success in their active years with multiple hits such as Drunk-Dazed, Tamed-Dashed, and Polaroid Love. The group released their debut Japanese album Sadame in October 2022, further opening their fanbase.

Considering these factors, coupled with their World Tour that clashes with the CSAT, Jungwon's decision not to give the examination this year is rational.

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) will be held on November 17, 2022, for all students aged eighteen who wish to attend university next year. While the aforementioned K-pop idols have the privilege of choosing to focus on their thriving careers, most teenagers who aim for non-celebrity careers will have to take the test soon.

