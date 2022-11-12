On November 8, Starship Entertainment shared that IVE's Jang Wonyoung will not take the college entrance exams this year. Along with some other K-pop idols, Wonyoung is set to concentrate on her career, and the actual reason behind her opt-out has finally been revealed.

Fans were confused by her decision since the After Like singer has previously said that she received perfect scores in Korean, English, and mathematics in middle school. Plus, netizens have witnessed her communicating in English multiple times, thanks to her attending an English-speaking Kindergarten school.

In response, Starship Entertainment cleared all doubts and released a statement regarding the same.

Wonyoung, who is currently enrolled at Seoul Performing Arts High School, is eligible for the College Scholastic Ability Test for the 2023 school year. But considering her sky-rocketing fame, busy schedule, and life as a K-pop idol, she has decided not to take the CSAT.

"She wants to focus in the Entertainment Industry" : Starship Entertainment shares the reason behind IVE's Wonyoung not taking CSAT this year

pannatic @pannatic



pannative.blogspot.com/2022/11/12th-g…

#JangWonyoung #IVE #장원영 #아이브 Jang Wonyoung is reported to not be taking the CSAT (Suneung) this year to focus more on her career Jang Wonyoung is reported to not be taking the CSAT (Suneung) this year to focus more on her careerpannative.blogspot.com/2022/11/12th-g…#JangWonyoung #IVE #장원영 #아이브 https://t.co/LuWLQr5Xdk

After sharing that Wonyoung will not take the CSAT exam this year, Starship Entertainment revealed the actual reason behind her decision.

In a statement, they shared:

"We had a long discussion with Jang Won Young about her college entrance exam but she made this decision based on the opinion that she wants to focus on her activities in the entertainment industry now."

It's no surprise that the 18-year-old singer is following a schedule which includes filming for various commercials and being a full-time member of her successful group. In addition to this, she is the main MC for KBS2's Music Bank.

noodlestantwt @noodlestantwt

And this segment was v. Cute 🥰 동비 @dongbiii1818 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ㅁㅂ 컴백 인터뷰 #여자아이들 ㅁㅂ 컴백 인터뷰 #여자아이들 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aKr8L51zoE Commercial break to say - Wonyoung and her new MC partner seem to have an easy chemistry. They seem more relaxed. I like it.And this segment was v. Cute 🥰 twitter.com/dongbiii1818/s… Commercial break to say - Wonyoung and her new MC partner seem to have an easy chemistry. They seem more relaxed. I like it.And this segment was v. Cute 🥰 twitter.com/dongbiii1818/s…

In regards to her hectic schedule, Starship also shared:

"We plan to proceed with her activities currently and will consider whether the artist wants to attend college later in life when she is able to."

After things were made clear by IVE's management label, fans were impressed with Wonyoung's decision and appreciated her for giving more time to her idol life.

Meanwhile, fellow IVE member Leeseo has been accepted into Hanlim Arts High School.

Other K-pop idols who have decided not to take the CSAT exam this year include NewJeans' Minji, ENHYPEN's Jungwon, and IVE's Liz.

Music Mundial @MusicMundial ENHYPEN’s Jungwon, NewJeans' Minji, IVE's Wonyoung & Liz won't be taking the CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test) this year. ENHYPEN’s Jungwon, NewJeans' Minji, IVE's Wonyoung & Liz won't be taking the CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test) this year. https://t.co/qqHm3vpyua

Renowned K-pop soloist IU (Lee Ji-eun) and songstress Bae Suzy also ditched the CSAT exam for their careers in the entertainment industry. BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook also did not take the college entrance exam and is still focusing on his career as a global K-pop idol.

Poll : 0 votes