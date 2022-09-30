Fans raise concern on IVE's Wonyoung's exhausted state at the Chungnam National University's performance

K-pop group IVE's Wonyoung recently caused concern amongst fans online for looking absolutely drained after her stage performance at a University festival in Seoul.

Wonyoung has been praised by ther fans for her visuals and a classic sense of dress. She also has brand endorsements from major luxury brands from the west at the mere age of 18.

Fans online stated that they were extremely proud of her resolve and ability to juggle so many activities together. However, after seeing her exhausted state a recent University festival performance, many expressed their concern for her mental and physical well-being.

The singer was seen attending Paris Fashion Week for the luxury jewelry brand FRED, and was appreciated for the way she looked during the show.

for annyeongz. @0403FEED our young and rich ceo jang wonyoung our young and rich ceo jang wonyoung https://t.co/Zryba51hVL

It was later reported that Wonyoung would be flying back to South Korea to attend four University festivals and a music bank hosting immediately after her appearance in Paris.

WONYOUNG GLOBAL @WonyoungGlobal



We wish Wonyoung had fun for her first Paris trip!



#FREDxWONYOUNG

https://t.co/AgXIwKnMvB WONYOUNG GLOBAL @WonyoungGlobal ] Jang Wonyoung at FRED Exhibition



WHEN: September 28, 2022

WHERE: Palais de Tokyo (13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris, France)

TIME: Starts 12pm



WONYOUNG FOR FRED PARIS

#FREDxWONYOUNG

#FREDParis

Although fans did notice her grueling schedule, their concern only grew after they saw the singer looking burnt out after her performance at Chungnam University. The singer was so exhausted that she found it hard to even stand in front of the audience after the performance.

ً @wonyovers



STARSHIP LET WONYOUNG REST

@STARSHIPent @STARSHIP_STAFF @IVEstarship are you seeing this? is this how you treat your artist? i hope she's okay i'm genuinely worried for herSTARSHIP LET WONYOUNG REST are you seeing this? is this how you treat your artist? i hope she's okay i'm genuinely worried for her STARSHIP LET WONYOUNG REST @STARSHIPent @STARSHIP_STAFF @IVEstarship https://t.co/jvzQdS10fy

DIVEs or IVE's fandom took to Twitter to state how Wonyoung's fatigued state was possibly the result of her recent Paris trip that was immediately followed by her University appearance with the group. They expressed their annoyance with the handling of her schedule by the management agency and called for better treatment of the idol.

Angry fans demand that Starship Entertainment let Wonyoung rest between performances

Fans have taken to social media to express their anger at the agency for overworking their idols like IVE's Wonyoung, who looked exhausted at a University Festival performance. Fans demanded that Starship Entertainment take better care of her, and take her age into consideration before over-working her to such an extent.

It should be taken into consideration that the copious levels of stress on idols at such a young age often results in sometimes, severe health issues.

|| ฅ⁠^⁠•⁠ﻌ⁠•⁠^⁠ฅ || @minn_gaeul I need all korean ahjummas and all of wonyoung's ungnie to oppose this performance. I need all korean ahjummas and all of wonyoung's ungnie to oppose this performance.

rosé van der woodsen @heroinerosie protect your artist and let wonyoung rest, she came home from paris yesterday, went to a music bank rehearsal today and a university performance. she turned 18 and y’all got too comfortable overworking her, you all are going to hell @STARSHIPent protect your artist and let wonyoung rest, she came home from paris yesterday, went to a music bank rehearsal today and a university performance. she turned 18 and y’all got too comfortable overworking her, you all are going to hell @STARSHIPent

jas 🦋 𓆩♡𓆪 AFTER LIKE 𓆩♡𓆪 @Tmddus244 Ugh @STARSHIPent continuing the festival performance without wonyoung is not a problem at all. She deserves a rest. gonna burn the hell out of you Ugh @STARSHIPent continuing the festival performance without wonyoung is not a problem at all. She deserves a rest. gonna burn the hell out of you

LET WONYOUNG REST @im_nyeonglover Wonyoung literally works so hard and seeing some "dives" criticizing her performances everytime is so disappointing. She works hard to improve, gives her best for her group, fly here and there, has many schedules and still gives her best in perf. YALL GOTTA RESPECT HER Wonyoung literally works so hard and seeing some "dives" criticizing her performances everytime is so disappointing. She works hard to improve, gives her best for her group, fly here and there, has many schedules and still gives her best in perf. YALL GOTTA RESPECT HER

Ayra @AyraRedwood Just saw a clip of Wonyoung after a recent performance? And I'm so concerned about her?



I know a lot of people idolise her figure on here, but I really hope there's someone in a position to do something looking out for her Just saw a clip of Wonyoung after a recent performance? And I'm so concerned about her?I know a lot of people idolise her figure on here, but I really hope there's someone in a position to do something looking out for her

However, this isn't the first time a company has been called out for trying to profit out of their idols by overworking them. Additionally, idols have also mentioned that companies hardly pay them for all the work that they are made to do.

TXT's Taehyun shared the tough reality of being in the entertainment industry with his fans. When asked if he was being paid enough for the way he was being worked, he said that if he was, he'd have "already bought a building by now."

TXT Translations 📝 @translatingTXT do you get paid for overtime?



🐿 if we did, i’d have already bought a building by now



@TXT_members @TXT_bighit

#TAEHYUN do you get paid for overtime?🐿 if we did, i’d have already bought a building by now 💛 do you get paid for overtime? 🐿 if we did, i’d have already bought a building by now @TXT_members @TXT_bighit #TAEHYUN https://t.co/4csHRFQWZR

Fans of several K-pop groups have previously demanded that companies treat their artists with kindness and allow them time to recuperate between their hectic schedules.

히에의 사랑❤️ @bahi_yyih2111 i can see companies are now very competitive to the point where they overworked their artists. This is not healthy at all. Idols are their money makers but they are also a HUMAN. i can see companies are now very competitive to the point where they overworked their artists. This is not healthy at all. Idols are their money makers but they are also a HUMAN.

|\/| @BTS_milosc My friends & I have been doxxed, bullied, hated on, & threatened for being against HYBE and saying that BTS hasn’t felt the same. They’re overworked and it was showing. They had less passion and it was showing. But because armys never heard it directly, they hated on us for YEARS My friends & I have been doxxed, bullied, hated on, & threatened for being against HYBE and saying that BTS hasn’t felt the same. They’re overworked and it was showing. They had less passion and it was showing. But because armys never heard it directly, they hated on us for YEARS

‏ً @luvytwice jype has so many successful artists under their label, yet the mistreatment can’t be denied! Got7, Day6, Twice, StrayKids and ITZY have all experienced their own forms of mistreatment. overworked, underpromotion, no legal action, barely any protection, injured idols promoting ++ jype has so many successful artists under their label, yet the mistreatment can’t be denied! Got7, Day6, Twice, StrayKids and ITZY have all experienced their own forms of mistreatment. overworked, underpromotion, no legal action, barely any protection, injured idols promoting ++ https://t.co/5d1zWgZvv4

Rookie band IVE has delivered several chartbusters in a very short period of time

IVE is a rookie group under STARSHIP Entertainment, known for the big names like WJSN and MONSTA-X.

The six-member K-pop girl group features Yujin, Wonyoung, Liz, Gaeul, Leeseo, and Rei. According to the group’s agency, Starship Entertainment, their debut album recently ranked #120 and #70 on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively.

With this, IVE also set a smashing record for featuring on Billboard Global 200 for ten consecutive weeks since its entry to the charts on December 14, 2021.

The group has carved a niche for themselves through their blockbuster singles like ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE and After LIKE.

All three music videos have over 100m views on YouTube.

