Fans raise concern on IVE's Wonyoung's exhausted state at the Chungnam National University's performance

K-pop group IVE's Wonyoung recently caused concern amongst fans online for looking absolutely drained after her stage performance at a University festival in Seoul.
Wonyoung has been praised by ther fans for her visuals and a classic sense of dress. She also has brand endorsements from major luxury brands from the west at the mere age of 18.
Fans online stated that they were extremely proud of her resolve and ability to juggle so many activities together. However, after seeing her exhausted state a recent University festival performance, many expressed their concern for her mental and physical well-being.
The singer was seen attending Paris Fashion Week for the luxury jewelry brand FRED, and was appreciated for the way she looked during the show.
It was later reported that Wonyoung would be flying back to South Korea to attend four University festivals and a music bank hosting immediately after her appearance in Paris.
Although fans did notice her grueling schedule, their concern only grew after they saw the singer looking burnt out after her performance at Chungnam University. The singer was so exhausted that she found it hard to even stand in front of the audience after the performance.
DIVEs or IVE's fandom took to Twitter to state how Wonyoung's fatigued state was possibly the result of her recent Paris trip that was immediately followed by her University appearance with the group. They expressed their annoyance with the handling of her schedule by the management agency and called for better treatment of the idol.
Angry fans demand that Starship Entertainment let Wonyoung rest between performances
Fans have taken to social media to express their anger at the agency for overworking their idols like IVE's Wonyoung, who looked exhausted at a University Festival performance. Fans demanded that Starship Entertainment take better care of her, and take her age into consideration before over-working her to such an extent.
It should be taken into consideration that the copious levels of stress on idols at such a young age often results in sometimes, severe health issues.
However, this isn't the first time a company has been called out for trying to profit out of their idols by overworking them. Additionally, idols have also mentioned that companies hardly pay them for all the work that they are made to do.
TXT's Taehyun shared the tough reality of being in the entertainment industry with his fans. When asked if he was being paid enough for the way he was being worked, he said that if he was, he'd have "already bought a building by now."
Fans of several K-pop groups have previously demanded that companies treat their artists with kindness and allow them time to recuperate between their hectic schedules.
Rookie band IVE has delivered several chartbusters in a very short period of time
IVE is a rookie group under STARSHIP Entertainment, known for the big names like WJSN and MONSTA-X.
The six-member K-pop girl group features Yujin, Wonyoung, Liz, Gaeul, Leeseo, and Rei. According to the group’s agency, Starship Entertainment, their debut album recently ranked #120 and #70 on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively.
With this, IVE also set a smashing record for featuring on Billboard Global 200 for ten consecutive weeks since its entry to the charts on December 14, 2021.
The group has carved a niche for themselves through their blockbuster singles like ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE and After LIKE.
All three music videos have over 100m views on YouTube.