IVE’s After LIKE win over NCT 127’s 2 Baddies draws confused reactions from fans

Rookie girl group IVE took home their tenth Music Bank win with After LIKE against NCT 127’s latest comeback, 2 Baddies, on the show's September 23 broadcast.

After LIKE won by a considerable margin of nearly 3000 points, throwing many K-pop fans into a state of confusion. It was released a month ago on August 22, while 2 Baddies was released only a few days ago on September 16.

They got zero??! @IVE_twt No offensive but this doesn’t make sense how ive won against nct127 one of the biggest boy groups ever by a big margin.They got zero??! @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt No offensive but this doesn’t make sense how ive won against nct127 one of the biggest boy groups ever by a big margin. They got zero??!

The After LIKE girl group is the toughest cookie to crack in the fourth-generation K-pop industry, courtesy of them still trending at No. 1 on multiple South Korean music charts. Their song winning even after an entire month of release against a big group such as NCT 127's much-awaited comeback rightfully bewildered fans.

Netizens believe only three days of tracking led NCT 127 lose their music show win to IVE

NCT 127, a big K-pop boy group with two million-selling albums on their roster, lost to rookie girl group IVE, who joined the 'million sellers' club a few weeks ago on the latest Music Bank broadcast. While the songs charting might not have much to do with the seniority of the groups, many believed that the KBS show was rigged, much like during Lim Young-woong vs LE SSERAFIM (where the channel was found guilty).

2 Baddies scored 4928 points against After LIKE’s 7502. A big gap in the points led to a discourse on clarity for the music show criteria. As some put up nasty comments, others rose to defend and clarify the technicalities of what led to the rookie girl group's win.

A major point that both IVE and NCT 127’s fandom agreed on was that the latter’s release on Friday, September 16, only made them eligible for three days of tracking. The period considered for September 23’s music show broadcast points was from September 12 to 18.

The points are calculated by combining several categories: Digital Music Charts (60%), Album Sales (5%), Number of times broadcast on KBS (20%), Viewers Choice Charts (10%), and social media charts (5%). Meanwhile, fans also talked about the girl group still dominating the South Korean music charts, which shot up their digital music charts scores too.

Another point of discussion was NCT 127’s zero score from the viewers’ committee. As per several K-pop fans on Twitter, no song is given any points by the viewership committee in their first week of tracking.

𝓃𝑜𝓃𝓃𝒾𝑒 #AfterLIKE @nnnnonniex @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt Before people start throwing shit around, IVE has high digital (top 3 in all charts) and they attended mubank last week + has a show going on with KBS = broadcast score. The 0 is viewer committee which every group got 0 in first week low score? disadvantage of 3 days tracking. @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt Before people start throwing shit around, IVE has high digital (top 3 in all charts) and they attended mubank last week + has a show going on with KBS = broadcast score. The 0 is viewer committee which every group got 0 in first week low score? disadvantage of 3 days tracking.

Meanwhile, a few speculated that the show was rigged since a senior group with a powerful comeback lost to a rookie group. However, many reminded them that it was not a battle between the two groups but 2 Baddies and After LIKE’s general performance.

Bee @dulapeep50 @sulio22 @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt and IVE is literally the biggest girlgroup in South Korea right now. After like is 1st on all charts, 2 Baddies didn't even come close lol @sulio22 @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt and IVE is literally the biggest girlgroup in South Korea right now. After like is 1st on all charts, 2 Baddies didn't even come close lol

🦖 ellie 🐙 ( spooky era )🌈 @ellievolia After Like winning over 2 Baddies on mubank when it came out a month ago... Very large HMMM. After Like winning over 2 Baddies on mubank when it came out a month ago... Very large HMMM.

Several fans even pointed out that the boy group will have a better chance to bag a music show trophy next week.

In relevant news, IVE’s fandom was over the roof with their latest win. With September 23’s win, the girl group has officially become the second K-pop group to win the highest number of music show trophies in 2022. They also hold the first rank for their viral song, LOVE DIVE (10 wins).

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Yena x Haechan interaction juseyooo🍊 @AdachiYena @sulio22 @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt Have some shame. IVE achieved 50+ PAKs last week that’s why they can compete with the digitals. Plus the viewership committee is always 0 in the first week of nomination. Yes NCT is big but IVE is big too in Korea. @sulio22 @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt Have some shame. IVE achieved 50+ PAKs last week that’s why they can compete with the digitals. Plus the viewership committee is always 0 in the first week of nomination. Yes NCT is big but IVE is big too in Korea.

They got zero??! @IVE_twt No offensive but this doesn’t make sense how ive won against nct127 one of the biggest boy groups ever by a big margin.They got zero??! @KshowAnalysis @IVE_twt No offensive but this doesn’t make sense how ive won against nct127 one of the biggest boy groups ever by a big margin. They got zero??! because this is MUSIC SHOW not ARTIST SHOW. nct127 are bigger than ive but after like are bigger than 2 baddies twitter.com/sulio22/status… because this is MUSIC SHOW not ARTIST SHOW. nct127 are bigger than ive but after like are bigger than 2 baddies twitter.com/sulio22/status…

A lot is riding on NCT 127, considering their reputation as a prominent senior idol group. Fans will have to wait and see if the group’s 2 Baddies will be able to outdo next week’s No. 1 contender or will 2022 prove to be the year of IVE.

