Monster Rookie IVE's After LIKE becomes their third and fastest music video to amass 100 million views on YouTube

The music video for After LIKE from Monster Rookie IVE recently surpassed a major milestone. On September 26, at approximately 4 pm KST, the group's 2022 music video for their hit single surpassed 100 million views.

Following the success of their previous tracks like ELEVEN and LOVE DIVE, After LIKE is IVE's third single to achieve this feat, which took approximately three days, 22 hours and 30 minutes since the video was first released on the platform on August 22 at 6 pm KST.

Furthermore, it is also now the group’s fastest music video ever to hit the 100 million mark, once again breaking their previous record of approximately two months and one week, set by LOVE DIVE earlier this year. All three of the sextet’s title tracks since their debut have crossed this milestone.

DIVEs congratulate IVE for setting a new record with After LIKE

Ever since their debut, IVE has charted a performance achieved by few in the industry. Their debut year itself has put them amongst the biggest names in K-pop and they continue to deliver tracks that spur appreciation from fans across the globe.

Shortly after IVE hit the 100 million mark for After LIKE, the K-pop girl group's fandom (DIVE) took to Twitter to post congratulatory messages.

nini @liztonins 🫶🏻 the world really loves ive after like reaching 100m views on their 300 day anniversary since debut🫶🏻 the world really loves ive after like reaching 100m views on their 300 day anniversary since debut 😭🫶🏻 the world really loves ive

roma @adayujin AFTER LIKE 100M STREAMS ON YOUTUBE AFTER LIKE 100M STREAMS ON YOUTUBE https://t.co/i8pHr26xKv

RamadhaniWony @ramadhaniWy @IVEstarship Happy 300 days IVE with 100M After Like Mv @IVEstarship Happy 300 days IVE with 100M After Like Mv 🎉🎉🎊🎊

ً @wonyovers @IVEstarship CONGRATULATIONS IM SO PROUDDD OF U GUYS @IVEstarship CONGRATULATIONS IM SO PROUDDD OF U GUYS

About After LIKE

After LIKE incorporates the instrumental hook of Gloria Gaynor‘s iconic disco hit, I Will Survive, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979 and now ranks as one of the greatest-ever chart successes on the Hot 100. The song can hook new listeners — particularly as disco-pop remains a trendy sound even today.

On the surface, the song seems like a discussion of love 'after' a crush, but a deeper look at the lyrics reveals that it also doubles up as a group anthem. The girls sing about putting themselves — the “I” — in the middle of 'L-O-V-E' and incorporating their group name into the word. This is in keeping with IVE's larger message of self-confidence and admiration

IVE is the latest artist from Korean label Starship Entertainment featuring Yujin, Wonyoung, Liz, Gaeul, Leeseo, and Rei.

Despite entering the scene only in December last year, IVE has already charted their first two singles - ELEVEN and LOVE DIVE - in second and first place, respectively, on the Billboard Korea K-Pop Hot 100. That apart, they have also clinched a spot among the top 10 in World Digital Song Sales, and have made their way onto the Billboard Global 200 chart.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far