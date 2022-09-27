Netizens defend IVE's Wonyoung's actions for getting hate over old broadcast controversy

IVE's Wonyoung found herself dragged into controversy after netizens dug up an old live broadcast of the members. On September 26 KST, one user shared a series of images from a previous VLive broadcast involving Leeseo, Yujin, and Wonyoung on a community site.
While the three were a total hit among DIVE who loved their chemistry together, a particular interaction left netizens divided.
The specific incident in question is where the idol made a remark about Leeseo's shirt looking similar to the one she herself wore to a music recording some time back.
According to the screenshots from the broadcast, Wonyoung asked Leeseo if she purchased the shirt. To which the latter answered that the shirt belonged to "Rei unnie."
Wonyoung then reached out to check the shirt's tag. The incident ended with both her and Yujin both confirming that Leeseo was not wearing the same shirt.
While many expressed their discomfort at the incident, the young K-pop idol's fans defended her online.
One user wrote:
"I think this was a bit severe. Look at Leeseo's facial expression."
Another commented:
"I don't think her action is something to get this much hate over. But that doesn't mean it was entirely right righter. If she was curious about the shirt, she could have confirmed it after the live broadcast was over."
Another user noted:
"This wouldn't have been that bad if she had confirmed the shirt after the camera was turned off."
While another user commented:
"But did she really have to confirm the tag while they were on V Live? Even saying 'did you buy it yourself?', which may make [Leeseo] embarrassed."
While those supporting Wonyoung commented that the idol was supporting a brand and noted that the young idols live together, it was natural for their clothes to get mixed up.
One wrote:
"I think Wonyoung was just trying to advertise because she's the model for KIRSH."
Another comment read:
"It's okay for her to confirm the tag if the shirt looks the same. Lolll. It wasn't even Leeseo's shirt. If you live all together, you naturally end up all sharing clothes."
Another fan noted:
"It's not rude. They just confirmed that they have two different shirts. Fans were curious whether it was from the brand KIRSH because they saw [Wonyoung] wear it during recording and saw Leeseo wearing a similar shirt."
One fan asked why the young idol was being scrutinized:
"Why are people always attacking Wonyoung?"
Netizens defend IVE's Wonyoung after an old broadcast controversy
Some users mentioned that the K-pop idol's actions were uncomfortable and that it was unnecessary for her to have reached out for the tag on Leeseo's shirt while being live. They mentioned that the idol could have waited for the broadcast to end if she was uncomfortable with sharing her clothes.
However, many netizens defended the K-pop idol stating that the behavior was being taken out of context and that it was justified considering that she is close to IVE's Leeseo and therefore only meant to joke around.
The controversy spilled onto Twitter, where fans continued to defend her.
Some also mentioned how it's very normal amongst people who live together to joke about wearing each other's clothes and that the bullying of the IVE idol over old videos really needs to stop.
Wonyoung is currently one of the most talked about K-pop idols in the industry and has been referred to as one of the true K-pop 'IT' Girls. She has been the subject of hate directed towards IVE for being the favored member in the girl-group since fans noticed how her outfits were always better than the other members.
Some netizens also created a big deal over the young idol for her reserved behavior as an MC on Music Bank, calling her rude.
Her recent weight loss also set social media ablaze, with many fans being concerned over her eating habits and mental health.
IVE's Wonyoung was only 13 when she debuted in the industry with Produce 48, a survival show by MNET. She later debuted with IZONE, a temporary K-pop group which disbanded after a few years.
The idol has had the spotlight maintained on her throughout her debut with IVE for her stage presence, sophisticated behavior and fashion sense. The K-pop idol also has several brand endorsements to her name and was recently in Paris for Fashion Week as the ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand FRED.