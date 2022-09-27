Netizens defend IVE's Wonyoung's actions for getting hate over old broadcast controversy

IVE's Wonyoung found herself dragged into controversy after netizens dug up an old live broadcast of the members. On September 26 KST, one user shared a series of images from a previous VLive broadcast involving Leeseo, Yujin, and Wonyoung on a community site.

While the three were a total hit among DIVE who loved their chemistry together, a particular interaction left netizens divided.

The specific incident in question is where the idol made a remark about Leeseo's shirt looking similar to the one she herself wore to a music recording some time back.

According to the screenshots from the broadcast, Wonyoung asked Leeseo if she purchased the shirt. To which the latter answered that the shirt belonged to "Rei unnie."

According to the screenshots from the broadcast, Wonyoung asked Leeseo if she purchased the shirt. To which the latter answered that the shirt belonged to "Rei unnie."

Wonyoung then reached out to check the shirt's tag. The incident ended with both her and Yujin both confirming that Leeseo was not wearing the same shirt.

While many expressed their discomfort at the incident, the young K-pop idol's fans defended her online.

One user wrote:

"I think this was a bit severe. Look at Leeseo's facial expression."

Another commented:

"I don't think her action is something to get this much hate over. But that doesn't mean it was entirely right righter. If she was curious about the shirt, she could have confirmed it after the live broadcast was over."

Another user noted:

"This wouldn't have been that bad if she had confirmed the shirt after the camera was turned off."

While another user commented:

"But did she really have to confirm the tag while they were on V Live? Even saying 'did you buy it yourself?', which may make [Leeseo] embarrassed."

While those supporting Wonyoung commented that the idol was supporting a brand and noted that the young idols live together, it was natural for their clothes to get mixed up.

One wrote:

"I think Wonyoung was just trying to advertise because she's the model for KIRSH."

Another comment read:

"It's okay for her to confirm the tag if the shirt looks the same. Lolll. It wasn't even Leeseo's shirt. If you live all together, you naturally end up all sharing clothes."

Another fan noted:

"It's not rude. They just confirmed that they have two different shirts. Fans were curious whether it was from the brand KIRSH because they saw [Wonyoung] wear it during recording and saw Leeseo wearing a similar shirt."

One fan asked why the young idol was being scrutinized:

"Why are people always attacking Wonyoung?"

Some users mentioned that the K-pop idol's actions were uncomfortable and that it was unnecessary for her to have reached out for the tag on Leeseo's shirt while being live. They mentioned that the idol could have waited for the broadcast to end if she was uncomfortable with sharing her clothes.

However, many netizens defended the K-pop idol stating that the behavior was being taken out of context and that it was justified considering that she is close to IVE's Leeseo and therefore only meant to joke around.

The controversy spilled onto Twitter, where fans continued to defend her.

🦋 #LeeChaeyeon_HUSHRUSH 12/10/22 @butterfly_chae @pannchoa I hope @STARSHIPent start sueing these ppl. This isn't normal. Every thing she does, they will always distort and make up words she didn't say to harass her. LEAVE HER ALONE! @pannchoa I hope @STARSHIPent start sueing these ppl. This isn't normal. Every thing she does, they will always distort and make up words she didn't say to harass her. LEAVE HER ALONE!

mordecai. @_talkingbluejay @pannchoa jesus christ. This was an old vlive. They're really digging old stuff up to put this young girl down. @pannchoa jesus christ. This was an old vlive. They're really digging old stuff up to put this young girl down.

버블공주 🫧 @notasimpbutjwy twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/yc6dx949 Knets defend Jang Wonyoung from 'rude attitude' accusation for checking whether LeeSeo was wearing her clothes Knets defend Jang Wonyoung from 'rude attitude' accusation for checking whether LeeSeo was wearing her clothestinyurl.com/yc6dx949 https://t.co/3BRcEvrGtO there was a comment about leeseo’s shirt, and then they read it and realised that their shirt was kinda familiar, so wonyoung and yujin wanted to check the tag to know it their shirt was the same or not, even after that wonyoung said “joah joah” like seriously leave her alone there was a comment about leeseo’s shirt, and then they read it and realised that their shirt was kinda familiar, so wonyoung and yujin wanted to check the tag to know it their shirt was the same or not, even after that wonyoung said “joah joah” like seriously leave her alone😭 twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… https://t.co/RE8ImK975B

버블공주 🫧 @notasimpbutjwy they are very close, and there’s ofc no problem if her dongsaeng wore the shirt, the things was they only wanted to know about where was rei bought the shirt they are very close, and there’s ofc no problem if her dongsaeng wore the shirt, the things was they only wanted to know about where was rei bought the shirt

Harry @Harry__Hoon @hualianspirit

mind u the top leeseo is wearing looks exactly like the kirsh one W is endorsing. thats why Y and W checked the tag so kirsh muse W can promote kirsh more (shes also wearing kirsh in the live) but ofc u wont know the context bc u only watched the 20s clip

️jc @pannchoa Shvt the fvck upmind u the top leeseo is wearing looks exactly like the kirsh one W is endorsing. thats why Y and W checked the tag so kirsh muse W can promote kirsh more (shes also wearing kirsh in the live) but ofc u wont know the context bc u only watched the 20s clip️jc @hualianspirit @pannchoa Shvt the fvck upmind u the top leeseo is wearing looks exactly like the kirsh one W is endorsing. thats why Y and W checked the tag so kirsh muse W can promote kirsh more (shes also wearing kirsh in the live) but ofc u wont know the context bc u only watched the 20s clip©️jc

Wonyniverse @Thenumerorouge

Wonyoung is close with leeseo ..we dont care your mistrundertood

youtu.be/3GoEXzjVEsQ @pannchoa Sojang post...again this channel ...she have nitpicked since sge was 14 yo...wonyoung can play or just check the tag of the brand..for know if this is her outfit with leeseoWonyoung is close with leeseo ..we dont care your mistrundertood @pannchoa Sojang post...again this channel ...she have nitpicked since sge was 14 yo...wonyoung can play or just check the tag of the brand..for know if this is her outfit with leeseo Wonyoung is close with leeseo ..we dont care your mistrundertood youtu.be/3GoEXzjVEsQ

f- @f17711316 @pannchoa y'all r trying so hard to put her down lmao y’all are fkin sick leave her alone fr. get a life and mind your own business @pannchoa y'all r trying so hard to put her down lmao y’all are fkin sick leave her alone fr. get a life and mind your own business 😇

Suri @MS9XQ47FxmJV4e5 LITTLE B![¢h JEALOUS OF THEE JANG WONYOUNG 🙄 @pannchoa TRY ALL YOU WANT BUT SHE WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS SUCCESSFUL THEN YOUR WHOLE LIFELITTLE B![¢h JEALOUS OF THEE JANG WONYOUNG 🙄 @pannchoa TRY ALL YOU WANT BUT SHE WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS SUCCESSFUL THEN YOUR WHOLE LIFE 😂😂 LITTLE B![¢h JEALOUS OF THEE JANG WONYOUNG 🙄

다이브 @dive_iveee @NCTlovesKaden

If you do think wonyoung bullied other members pls check the full viedo @pannchoa the reason why you want her to leave is not because you think she is rude, is actually because you are jealous of her achievement or your favorite cannot beat IVE in music show right?If you do think wonyoung bullied other members pls check the full viedo @NCTlovesKaden @pannchoa the reason why you want her to leave is not because you think she is rude, is actually because you are jealous of her achievement or your favorite cannot beat IVE in music show right?😂😂😂😂If you do think wonyoung bullied other members pls check the full viedo😂😂😂

Some also mentioned how it's very normal amongst people who live together to joke about wearing each other's clothes and that the bullying of the IVE idol over old videos really needs to stop.

Wonyoung is currently one of the most talked about K-pop idols in the industry and has been referred to as one of the true K-pop 'IT' Girls. She has been the subject of hate directed towards IVE for being the favored member in the girl-group since fans noticed how her outfits were always better than the other members.

Some netizens also created a big deal over the young idol for her reserved behavior as an MC on Music Bank, calling her rude.

Her recent weight loss also set social media ablaze, with many fans being concerned over her eating habits and mental health.

kaden 🧸 @NCTlovesKaden @pannchoa even in izone she bullied her older members so i’m not surprised. a pick me+rude attitude she needs to leave the group @pannchoa even in izone she bullied her older members so i’m not surprised. a pick me+rude attitude she needs to leave the group

. @cloudkissss talk about her weight every single day as if they aren't criticizing her way of eating, without also thinking other skinny people or have ed are reading their unsolicited trash opinions ‏ً @PORNPlNKS i would defend wonyoung just like i do for blackpink, that girl needs lot of love rn i would defend wonyoung just like i do for blackpink, that girl needs lot of love rn fr kpopies giving wonyoung sm hate for literally doing nothing and she's just a teenagertalk about her weight every single day as if they aren't criticizing her way of eating, without also thinking other skinny people or have ed are reading their unsolicited trash opinions twitter.com/PORNPlNKS/stat… fr kpopies giving wonyoung sm hate for literally doing nothing and she's just a teenager💀 talk about her weight every single day as if they aren't criticizing her way of eating, without also thinking other skinny people or have ed are reading their unsolicited trash opinions twitter.com/PORNPlNKS/stat…

binx ♡ bern 🤟🏼 @vern0nIine the sheer amount of hate wonyoung gets just for existing is highly concerning…. some of u need to go unpack why u have so much hatred in ur heart for an 18 y/o girl you’ve never met… the sheer amount of hate wonyoung gets just for existing is highly concerning…. some of u need to go unpack why u have so much hatred in ur heart for an 18 y/o girl you’ve never met…

KBunny @HeyKBunny pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2bk6vd6a Knets point out Jang Wonyoung's English typos in recent Instagram updates Knets point out Jang Wonyoung's English typos in recent Instagram updatestinyurl.com/2bk6vd6a https://t.co/DhAQjI5iA7 Haters really gonna find reasons to throw hate 🙄 Wonyoung is winning in life no matter what yall do twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… Haters really gonna find reasons to throw hate 🙄 Wonyoung is winning in life no matter what yall do twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

jayla @JWYBARBIE honestly i have no words. disgusting just absolutely disgusting. and this is why wonyoung stans are so defensive when non fans comment on her weight and appearance bc of “concern”. clearly most of y’all hate her and don’t care about her health. honestly i have no words. disgusting just absolutely disgusting. and this is why wonyoung stans are so defensive when non fans comment on her weight and appearance bc of “concern”. clearly most of y’all hate her and don’t care about her health. https://t.co/7kQAjcDMfj

ᥫ᭡ @exosobsession just a sad and pathetic user ‎‏ً @wintercvnt WONYOUNG PISSED AS HELL ICBB WONYOUNG PISSED AS HELL ICBB https://t.co/PIO6lD8cuI the way you only tweet about wonyoung when you’re trying to make her out to be this rude girljust a sad and pathetic user twitter.com/wintercvnt/sta… the way you only tweet about wonyoung when you’re trying to make her out to be this rude girl 😭 just a sad and pathetic user twitter.com/wintercvnt/sta… https://t.co/T13tTzZLoF

IVE's Wonyoung was only 13 when she debuted in the industry with Produce 48, a survival show by MNET. She later debuted with IZONE, a temporary K-pop group which disbanded after a few years.

The idol has had the spotlight maintained on her throughout her debut with IVE for her stage presence, sophisticated behavior and fashion sense. The K-pop idol also has several brand endorsements to her name and was recently in Paris for Fashion Week as the ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand FRED.

