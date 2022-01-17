IVE’s Wonyoung performing despite a knee bleed mid-performance draws mixed reactions

IVE’s Wonyoung scraped her knee on stage but continued performing without any indication of her pain on January 15. The incident has led many netizens to praise the young idol for her professionalism.

On the other hand, netizens are also raising concerns over the expectations of such “perfection” that idols are supposed to have, leading to an unhealthy idea of professionalism.

IVE’s Wonyoung continues performing after realizing her knee is bleeding

Starship Entertainment’s newest girl group IVE debuted with multiple record-smashing bangs with single album ELEVEN. Wonyoung, former IZ*ONE and current IVE member, became the point of discussion again due to her mid-performance injury live on stage.

On January 15, IVE performed its songs Eleven, Take It and a cover of Fifth Harmony’s That’s My Girl at the Welcome K-pop Click Concert. During the last performance, one of the dance moves required the girls to sit on one knee and turn on the sides. It might have been that moment when the idol scraped her knee.

Wonyoung continued performing as if nothing had happened, even after realizing her knee started bleeding as her fingers got smeared in blood. Take a look at the performance below. The idol only seemed to discover her knee was bleeding at the 2:50 mark.

The knee kept bleeding but the IVE member continued performing her best, never letting it show in her dance or her face. The 17-year-old idol earned immense praise for her professionalism. Online community forums, both local and international, were filled with compliments and respect for the artist.

❅ @wonyuluv I heard someone asked "are you okay?" earlier and I thought someone was feeling dizzy or tired. Turns out Wonyoung hurt her knee during the that's my girl stage and we didn't even notice cause she didn't show I heard someone asked "are you okay?" earlier and I thought someone was feeling dizzy or tired. Turns out Wonyoung hurt her knee during the that's my girl stage and we didn't even notice cause she didn't show 😭 https://t.co/osUZVwiaBI

thinking about annyeongz @thinksannyeongz That's My Girl suddenly felt a little different. She hurt her knee, but she didn't show she's hurt.



Our P.R.O Idol Jang Wonyoung, that's our girl 🥺 That's My Girl suddenly felt a little different. She hurt her knee, but she didn't show she's hurt.Our P.R.O Idol Jang Wonyoung, that's our girl 🥺 https://t.co/WC9fUG5z0Q

EL¹¹ ˣ‿ˣ @minjingz05 I hope she's okay now🥺🥺🥺 =͟͟͞͞♡ @jangwantyoung 이러다가 무대는 프로답게 잘 마무리 했어 ㅜㅜ 아푸지마 우리 원영이🥺🥺🥺 무릎에 피나는 거 확인하고이러다가 무대는 프로답게 잘 마무리 했어 ㅜㅜ 아푸지마 우리 원영이🥺🥺🥺 무릎에 피나는 거 확인하고 😮 이러다가 무대는 프로답게 잘 마무리 했어 ㅜㅜ 아푸지마 우리 원영이🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/rC6FdvogAb just like rei said, wonyoung really is a professional idolI hope she's okay now🥺🥺🥺 twitter.com/jangwantyoung/… just like rei said, wonyoung really is a professional idol😮 I hope she's okay now🥺🥺🥺 twitter.com/jangwantyoung/…

reiyomi @naoipaw wonyoung performed so professionally during their performance on kpop click despite her knee bleeding, we didn’t even see her slacking not even once :( wonyoung best girl wonyoung performed so professionally during their performance on kpop click despite her knee bleeding, we didn’t even see her slacking not even once :( wonyoung best girl

Netizens were even frustrated at the stage management team as they believed there might have been something that led to the idol’s knee bleeding. Meanwhile, some even demanded the choreography be changed.

` @asterahn okay, something definitely stubbed wonyoung's knee coz it wasn't just a scratch but an actual bleed. okay, something definitely stubbed wonyoung's knee coz it wasn't just a scratch but an actual bleed.

kin. @nyeongrina knetz on theqoo are going mad crazy over wonyoung knee and saying change the dangerous choreo and protect the princess knetz on theqoo are going mad crazy over wonyoung knee and saying change the dangerous choreo and protect the princess 😭😭😭

MiN ☻ @bitesizedyena i'm gonna fight the stage for making wonyoung's knee bleed i'm gonna fight the stage for making wonyoung's knee bleed

ً @wonyosunday how did she even hurt herself isnt the stage polished is there a sharp thing there... how did she even hurt herself isnt the stage polished is there a sharp thing there...

On the flip side, many raised concerns regarding the idea of perfection that has seeped into the K-pop industry. Netizens wondered if praising the idol for continuing her performance despite an injury would lead to more harmful expectations of idols to do the same in the future.

With mental health discussions becoming increasingly public in the industry, fans are hoping to open the discussion as to where professionalism ends and self care begins.

Despite the scare, IVE’s Wonyoung asked fans not to worry about her injury in a video call. In other news, the rookie girl group recently achieved the eleventh music show win for ELEVEN.

Edited by Danyal Arabi