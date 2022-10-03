5 of IVE’s Wonyoung’s most viewed fancams

IVE’s Wonyoung, also known as Jang Won-young, rose to fame for her exquisite visuals and unparalleled talent. The 18-year-old has garnered a massive fanbase within a few months of her debut. With K-pop stans swooning over the artist, it has become impossible to overlook her growing popularity in the industry.

Her fancams have clearly demonstrated her illustrious success. A fancam footage is taken during a member's performance. IVE’s Wonyoung has experienced a tremendous view count on her videos, making her a monster rookie. Not only are her ever-glowing visuals impressive, but so are her swift moves.

This article curates a list of the top five most viewed fancams of IVE’s Wonyoung as of October 3, 2022.

IVE’s Wonyoung has made headlines for one reason or another. Her charisma and stage presence have wrapped DIVEs, the group’s fandom name, around its fingers. They have showered the 18-year-old with love and appreciation and her fancams are proof enough.

5) Eleven (1.60 million views)

Ranking fifth is IVE’s Wounyoung’s KBS Song Festival fancam dated December 17, 2021. With a 1.60 million view count as of writing, the video showcases the K-pop idol in her element.

Appearing in a white embellished corset-inspired top and frill skirt, she carries herself like an angel throughout her performance. Her floorwork in the first half of the Eleven performance is swift and demands immediate attention. She hooks her viewers with immense focus and rightly so.

4) Love Dive (1.65 million views)

IVE’s Wonyoung’s performance on episode 430 of Show Champion has over 1.65 million views and counting. Wonyoung performed her Love Dive act in a fusion denim skirt and a glittery crop-top.

Her inversion flip-over move is clean and remains iconic as one of the most viewed segments of the fancam. From the chorus to the ending fairy, Wonyoung gives her viewers exactly what they expect from her.

3) Love Dive (1.93 million views)

Her performance during Mnet's Mcountdown is IVE's Wonyoung's third most viewed fancam as of this writing. The 18-year-old dances to one of the group’s most loved songs, Love Dive. It has currently garnered over 1.93 million views and is marching forward to surpass the 200-million mark.

Donned in an all-blue outfit, the rookie oozes charisma and confidence from start to finish. Her top-notch expressions appear even more endearing with occasional close-up shots and camera zoom-ins.

2) Eleven (2.14 million views)

Grooving to the beats of IVE’s most viewed song, Eleven, Wonyoung’s performance at Show! Music Core dated December 4, 2021, is stunning. With over 2.14 million views as of October 3, 2022, this video reserves its spot as the second most viewed fancam of IVE’s Wonyoung.

From her magnetic persona to her amazing stage presence, she keeps her audience hooked. Appearing in a statement-sleeve outfit, she steals the show during the bridge of the track with her gorgeous visuals and mesmerizing expressions.

1) Eleven (2.17 million views)

With a whopping 2.17 million views, IVE’s Wonyoung’s act at SBS’ Inkigayo takes the trophy home. Dated December 5, 2021, her fancam offers a staggering performance on the group’s debut single Eleven. Dressed in a pink outfit and thigh-high boots, the After Like crooner resembles a barbie.

Her rosy pink cheeks and statement belt further accentuate her look. From fierce glances to an elegant ending fairy, she gave all reasons for fans to swoon over the artist. Her part during the bridge of the song remains iconic to date, leading fans to rewatch it multiple times in a row.

Pop Base @PopBase IVE's Wonyoung stuns in new photoshoot for W Korea. IVE's Wonyoung stuns in new photoshoot for W Korea. https://t.co/1TZ8sW0fpJ

IVE’s Wonyoung has emerged as a well-known K-pop idol in a short span of time. Ever since the group’s official debut in December 2021, Wonyoung in particular has experienced a lot of spotlight on her. Most recently, the idol made the news after fans pointed out her significant weight loss. They laid down concerns about the rookie star and wished her good health.

