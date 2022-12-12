“Feels so incomplete”: NMIXX’s press photos as 6 members after Jinni’s exit draws emotional response from fans

NMIXX’s arrival in Japan, without Jinni, for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, has evoked emotional responses from fans. December 11, 2022, was the first day fans saw the group as six members publicly. The Dice girl group was originally a seven-member group until the agency announced Jinni’s sudden exit three days ago, on December 9.
This year has been a tough ride for K-pop fans as multiple members either left or were kicked out of their groups. NMIXX made their first public appearance without Jinni at the Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan for the upcoming AAAs ceremony.
The photos were shared on stan Twitter, with fans mentioning that the group looked incomplete without the idol. Some even mentioned that they automatically began counting for seven and later realized that there would only be six members from now on.
NMIXX makes their first appearance without Jinni, heartbroken fans still send in supportive messages
JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group NMIXX unfortunately got caught up in the members-leaving-groups wave. The group debuted with their experimental music genre “mix-pop” in February 2022 as a seven-member girl group. Although their debut was marred by some controversy, they continued to be championed as one of the rookie groups many fans had set their eyes on.
NMIXX was confirmed to be participating as a performer at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards scheduled to be held in Japan on December 13. The members reached Japan and posed for press photos, occasionally gesturing a heart and waving at the cameras. While the group's photos usually elicited a happy response among fans, watching the group continue as six members made them emotional this time.
A video clip of Sullyoon momentarily forgetting that Jinni hadn't joined them also went viral on Twitter. The video showed Sullyoon making a heart gesture, pausing midway, and switching to a finger heart pose. The O.O singers' fans have seen the member usually making heart poses with Jinni. Since she wasn’t present to complete the other half, Sullyoon quickly changed her pose. This was another moment that made fans emotional.
Meanwhile, fans are also reflecting on how devastating it is for the group to lose a member. Despite being sad with not seeing NMIXX as seven, they sent supportive messages to remaining members and praised their courage.
Take a look at some of the fans’ comments below:
JYP Entertainment's company policy makes it impossible to reveal the reason behind an artist's departure
It will be a while before fans get to know the real reason behind Jinni's sudden exit. In a 2020 Forbes interview, JYP Entertainment founder J.Y. Park revealed that the agency “will never say” the real reason why an idol or a trainee leaves the company.
Apparently, whether an artist leaves on their own or is removed by the agency, JYP Entertainment will never reveal the reason behind it.
A member leaving the lineup changes multiple things for an idol group. From tweaking the released choreography, song verses, and even the group positions, there is usually a lot to fill in the gaping hole. All eyes are now on NMIXX to see what lies ahead for the group.