“Feels so incomplete”: NMIXX’s press photos as 6 members after Jinni’s exit draws emotional response from fans

NMIXX’s arrival in Japan, without Jinni, for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, has evoked emotional responses from fans. December 11, 2022, was the first day fans saw the group as six members publicly. The Dice girl group was originally a seven-member group until the agency announced Jinni’s sudden exit three days ago, on December 9.

This year has been a tough ride for K-pop fans as multiple members either left or were kicked out of their groups. NMIXX made their first public appearance without Jinni at the Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan for the upcoming AAAs ceremony.

The photos were shared on stan Twitter, with fans mentioning that the group looked incomplete without the idol. Some even mentioned that they automatically began counting for seven and later realized that there would only be six members from now on.

NMIXX makes their first appearance without Jinni, heartbroken fans still send in supportive messages

JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group NMIXX unfortunately got caught up in the members-leaving-groups wave. The group debuted with their experimental music genre “mix-pop” in February 2022 as a seven-member girl group. Although their debut was marred by some controversy, they continued to be championed as one of the rookie groups many fans had set their eyes on.

NMIXX was confirmed to be participating as a performer at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards scheduled to be held in Japan on December 13. The members reached Japan and posed for press photos, occasionally gesturing a heart and waving at the cameras. While the group's photos usually elicited a happy response among fans, watching the group continue as six members made them emotional this time.

A video clip of Sullyoon momentarily forgetting that Jinni hadn't joined them also went viral on Twitter. The video showed Sullyoon making a heart gesture, pausing midway, and switching to a finger heart pose. The O.O singers' fans have seen the member usually making heart poses with Jinni. Since she wasn’t present to complete the other half, Sullyoon quickly changed her pose. This was another moment that made fans emotional.

Chien | SANA’s MONTH 🐶🐧💚 @Chienmyoi Stay strong Sullyoon 🥺 My SullJin heart breaking into pieces againStay strong Sullyoon 🥺 My SullJin heart breaking into pieces again 😭💔 Stay strong Sullyoon 🥺 https://t.co/NcTbyxEIMR

NiziMixx 🐯| NMIXX IS SEVEN @NiziUmemes Haewon getting confused and looking for Jinni who was supposed to be beside her and Sullyoon 🥹



Haewon getting confused and looking for Jinni who was supposed to be beside her and Sullyoon 🥹https://t.co/VN5jrfPRNJ

Meanwhile, fans are also reflecting on how devastating it is for the group to lose a member. Despite being sad with not seeing NMIXX as seven, they sent supportive messages to remaining members and praised their courage.

Take a look at some of the fans’ comments below:

jaden @cjnpink nmixx used a private entrance on airport and i think they are avoiding media so let's respect their privacy, as we all know media is cruel sometimes instead let's flood them with encouraging words and show them how much we love them. nmixx used a private entrance on airport and i think they are avoiding media so let's respect their privacy, as we all know media is cruel sometimes instead let's flood them with encouraging words and show them how much we love them.

NMIXXis7🎄 @KSurrea1



YT: 스터플러스 STAR PLUS [PRESS] NMIXX @ Nagoya Airport 20221211YT: 스터플러스 STAR PLUS [PRESS] NMIXX @ Nagoya Airport 20221211🎥YT: 스터플러스 STAR PLUS https://t.co/mynqqwcqAu

#thankyoujinni 🐯 @haetssaI usually when i see nmixx airport photos im used to them being happy and energetic and smiling with each other but.. usually when i see nmixx airport photos im used to them being happy and energetic and smiling with each other but..

༺♡༻ @LICHAESOONIE1

(they are 7 in our heart tho)

NMIXX FIGHTING @nmixxpics_ I’m sad that they are not 7 anymore but sadly we need to get used to it(they are 7 in our heart tho)NMIXX FIGHTING @nmixxpics_ I’m sad that they are not 7 anymore but sadly we need to get used to it 💔 (they are 7 in our heart tho)NMIXX FIGHTING

muyncuti @muyncuti69 @nmixxpics_ no one looks happy, I can see that @nmixxpics_ no one looks happy, I can see that

emy⁷ ☆ 🖤 @emyy06 @nmixxpics_ i dont even fully stan them but it looks so empty wow @nmixxpics_ i dont even fully stan them but it looks so empty wow

JYP Entertainment's company policy makes it impossible to reveal the reason behind an artist's departure

It will be a while before fans get to know the real reason behind Jinni's sudden exit. In a 2020 Forbes interview, JYP Entertainment founder J.Y. Park revealed that the agency “will never say” the real reason why an idol or a trainee leaves the company.

Apparently, whether an artist leaves on their own or is removed by the agency, JYP Entertainment will never reveal the reason behind it.

占 Hattchs 🐺 SKZꭙITZY 👑 WE LOVE YOU JINNI @Hattchs JYP: “We want them to be successful outside of our company,” he says. “If they really did do something wrong, we will never say it—that's our policy. We truly want them to succeed when they leave. If we publicly reveal what they did when they leave, that will hurt them." JYP: “We want them to be successful outside of our company,” he says. “If they really did do something wrong, we will never say it—that's our policy. We truly want them to succeed when they leave. If we publicly reveal what they did when they leave, that will hurt them." https://t.co/BD3tFNxXR1

A member leaving the lineup changes multiple things for an idol group. From tweaking the released choreography, song verses, and even the group positions, there is usually a lot to fill in the gaping hole. All eyes are now on NMIXX to see what lies ahead for the group.

