2022 Asia Artist Awards announces second lineup: NMIXX, KARD, and others confirmed

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards announced its second lineup of artists gracing this year’s stage. It includes six acts, ranging from groups to soloists, such as KARD, NMIXX, Pentagon, and Choi Ye-na, among others.

The Asia Artist Awards are one of the most reputable year-end award shows. It honors achievements and international contributions all across Asia in television, film, and music categories. The K-pop industry annually looks forward to AAA, and, this time, with its interesting lineup, the stakes are likely to be quite high.

The award organizers released the latest lineup confirmed to attend and perform at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards Japan. These include two boy groups, two girl groups, one co-ed group and one soloist:

Pentagon

KARD

Choi Ye-na

NiziU

NMIXX

TEMPEST

All artists confirmed to attend the 2022 Asia Artist Awards as of October 2022

With two months to go before the showdown, the 2022 Asia Artist Awards is one of the most anticipated awards for Korean entertainment fans, especially K-pop enthusiasts.

From veteran idols such as SEVENTEEN to rookie groups such as NewJeans, fans will be treated to performances by a range of third and fourth generation K-pop idols.

The first lineup announced a week ago includes the aforementioned artists and Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, ITZY, TREASURE, IVE, Kep1er, and LE SSERAFIM.

Additionally, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Wonyoung will be hosting the event. It will be the second year that the two idols will be MC-ing together at the event.

When and where will the 2022 Asia Artist Awards be held?

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards in Japan announced the date and location of the coveted ceremony a few months ago in July.

The event will be held at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, on December 13. This will be the second time the awards ceremony has been scheduled outside of South Korea. It is organized by Star News and Star Continent.

Quick recap of the 2021 Asia Artist Awards

달 @user0613x_ 🏻



~ BTS has now the total of 58 DAESANG only Korean group who is most awarded of Daesang🥰 ~



#BTS #방탄소년단 #AAA2021 Congratulations @BTS_twt “BUTTER” for winning 'Song of the Year’ DAESANG at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards!~ BTS has now the total of 58 DAESANG only Korean group who is most awarded of Daesang🥰 Congratulations @BTS_twt “BUTTER” for winning 'Song of the Year’ DAESANG at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards! 👏🏻~ BTS has now the total of 58 DAESANG only Korean group who is most awarded of Daesang🥰💜 ~#BTS #방탄소년단 #AAA2021 https://t.co/oIVWV6tHV7

The 2021 Asia Artist Awards was a delight for anyone who enjoys South Korean entertainment. As always, big names and popular stars bagged the daesang, including BTS and Lee Jung-jae, among others.

There are nine daesangs (grand prizes) covering acting, singing, trot music, and performance. Take a look at the 2021 daesang award winners of AAA below:

Song of the Year: Butter by BTS

Actor of the Year: Lee Jung-jae

TV Actor of the Year: Lee Seung-gi

Film Actor of the Year: Yoo Ah-in

Album of the Year: NCT 127

Trot of the Year: Lim Young-woong

Performance of the Year: Stray Kids

Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Stage of the Year: aespa

The Asia Artist Awards were first held in 2016. In the six years since the inception of the AAA, K-pop phenomenon BTS has managed to earn 12 trophies and is the artist with the most number of wins. The second place is tied between SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and EXO with nine wins each.

Nominations for this year’s awards are yet to be announced.

