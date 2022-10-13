IVE Wonyoung and G-Dragon are not dating, reports debunk relationship rumors

Dating rumors floating around about IVE’s Wonyoung and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon were dismissed by South Korean outlets before they spread further.

On October 12, 2022, an unexpected rumor hit the online K-pop community, which speculated that Wonyoung was dating G-Dragon. The rumor was shocking, since the former is a famous 18-year-old idol and the latter is a second-gen pop icon who is a 34-year-old.

W @wenhuaGege 'G dragon dating Wonyoung' Be f***ing for real 'G dragon dating Wonyoung' Be f***ing for real 💀

Star News shut down the rumors by clarifying instances that netizens used to “prove” the two idols were dating. The dating rumors first spread when the IVE member and the BIGBANG member were seen wearing similar outfits at Paris Fashion Week.

The second connection that netizens found was G-Dragon using the IVE member's sticker on his Instagram story. Both connections were dismissed and debunked with proper evidence.

IVE Wonyoung and BIGBANG G-Dragon's dating rumors debunked

WONYOUNG CHARTS @WonyoungCharts ] Miu Miu official confirms that the products Ambassador Jang Wonyoung wore for SS23 Paris Fashion Week are from the Miu Miu Holiday 23 collection that have not been released yet, and will be unveiled in November this makes Wonyoung one of the first BA to wear the collection. ] Miu Miu official confirms that the products Ambassador Jang Wonyoung wore for SS23 Paris Fashion Week are from the Miu Miu Holiday 23 collection that have not been released yet, and will be unveiled in November this makes Wonyoung one of the first BA to wear the collection. [📰] Miu Miu official confirms that the products Ambassador Jang Wonyoung wore for SS23 Paris Fashion Week are from the Miu Miu Holiday 23 collection that have not been released yet, and will be unveiled in November this makes Wonyoung one of the first BA to wear the collection. https://t.co/do4maFQVpq

In a rather unforeseen turn of events, IVE’s 18-year-old singer was rumored to be dating BIGBANG’s 34-year-old rapper. The rumors began when netizens spotted the two idols in similar clothes during the Paris Fashion Week.

Couple items such as accessories, clothes, and using similar emojis or phrases are considered scandalous and worthy of entangling two people in dating rumors.

G-Dragon attended the Fashion Week on October 1, 2022, in a chic outfit. Days later on October 8, 2022, Wonyoung was seen wearing a Miu Miu outfit. She is a brand ambassador for the Italian high fashion brand.

Posts about the two IVE and BIGBANG members wearing similar clothes began appearing on online South Korean forums. The posts alleged that the two were dating. They also said that the outfits were old, but Miu Miu was quick to deny the allegations.

Representatives from the brand told Star News that the IVE member wore an outfit from Miu Miu’s Holiday 23 Collection. The collection in question is yet to be released.

Another major connection that netizens made to prove that Wonyoung and G-Dragon were dating was the latter’s Instagram story.

The BIGBANG rapper uploaded a story thanking Miu Miu and using various stickers. One of the stickers used was of the After LIKE singer. The stickers included a music box, music notes, and another woman.

G-Dragon's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/xxxibgdrgn)

A quick search on Instagram's stickers for ‘Miu Miu’ brings up the same Wonyoung sticker. It might be possible that she has her own GIF or sticker under the brand’s name as she is a brand ambassador for it. The addition of the sticker was debunked as a mistake by the Korean outlets.

The IVE member's sticker popping up on Miu Miu's sticker search on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to Wonyoung and G-Dragon’s “weird” dating rumors

Most of the rumors about K-pop idols dating begin with fans circulating pictures on social media which often taints the idols' images. In such cases, the idols are either caught dating or have to reveal their relationships publicly.

While some idols such as BTS’ V directly and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin indirectly dismiss the rumors, other choose to either ignore or release statements via agencies.

As mentioned earlier, IVE’s Wonyoung and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon were the two idols who were caught in these rumors. Fans around the world have found them to be “weird” owing to the huge age-gap between the two. Fans were calling out the rumors are Wonyoung was still a minor and asked people to "leave her alone."

Korean netizens' comments on the dating rumor (Image via pannchoa)

sydney @sydneyssydussyy @allkpop bye what wonyoung is at the ripe age of 18 and g dragon is like almost 35?? @allkpop bye what wonyoung is at the ripe age of 18 and g dragon is like almost 35?? 😭😭😭😭

phokimts @phokimts710 @Koreaboo Kinda disgusting… isn’t he like 2 decades older than her? @Koreaboo Kinda disgusting… isn’t he like 2 decades older than her? 💀

Meanwhile, the IVE and BIGBANG members were some of the many K-pop idols who walked at the Paris Fashion Week. Additionally BLACKPINK’s Rose and Jennie, NCT’s Jeno, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, TWICE’s Sana and Chaeyoung, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Joy, were among the many idols who attended the event.

