"The King of K-pop": Baz Luhrmann thanks G-Dragon for the scintillating collab

Great Gatsby director Baz Lurhmann dropped a story on Instagram thanking the BIGBANG rapper G-Dragon for his cover of the famous Elvis Presley song Can't Help Falling in Love.

The director expressed his admiration for G-Dragon's work and thanked him for collaborating with him by saying,

"The OG of K-pop, the King of K-Pop really! G-Dragon. He's done a really amazing interpretation and kind of the original Elvis the rocker, original Elvis the punk interpretation of I Can't Help Fall In Love, I dig it."

Baz Luhrmann is busy with promotions for his new release Elvis, starring Austin Butler in the lead role, and Tom Hanks playing Elvis Presley's enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The Australian director hinted at a collaboration with some K-pop artists when he was first seen spending time with the rapper and BLACKPINK's LISA at a special screening of his movie in South Korea. The director was in talks with several artists for various renditions of the hit song, to combine into a special score that he planned to release later.

Baz Luhrmann directed G-Dragon cover video of the classic Presley song

The cover of the chart-topping 1961 hit was released as part of a collaboration with the director Baz Lurhmann for his new biopic Elvis. The director has left no stone unturned in promoting his new film. He ventured to South Korea to ask his old friend G-Dragon to pitch in with his rendition of the track as a tribute to the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley. The music video for the cover has been directed by Baz Luhrmann himself, as revealed by the director on his Instagram channel.

Baz Lurhmann went on to thank the BIGBANG rapper for his incredible take on the song via an Instagram reel. He thanked him for "putting his own colors on it". Baz Luhrmann ended the video by saying,

"He's GD, I can't help it but falling in love."

At midnight, on July 17, the BIGBANG rapper dropped the much anticipated cover of the classic song Can't Help Falling in Love.

The song was first featured on Elvis Presley's album Blue Hawaii in 1961 and is considered one of the most popular songs of all time. The cover begins with a mellow ballad-like feel, but a few minutes into the the song it switches to an electrifying rock version of itself.

The video shows the BIGBANG rapper initially singing the ballad part with a mask of Elvis on his face. He then takes off the mask and takes over the song to present it in his own way. The video features G-Dragon paying his ode to the legendary singer sporting a belt with the singer's face.The rapper immediately trended on Twitter, Melon and Weibo, proving the unceasing popularity of the rapper despite having been on a hiatus for four years.

G-dragon, or Kwon Ji-yong, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, officially debuted in 2006 as the leader of K-pop group BIGBANG. In 2009, he released his first solo album, Heartbreaker. The album and title track earned him the Album of the Year award at the 2009 MNET Asian Music Awards.

BIGBANG released their the music video for their new single Still Life in April 2022. It was also their first project as a quartet following the departure of ex-member Seungri.

