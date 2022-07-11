Fans demand a collab as G-Dragon and Lisa hang out with Elvis director Baz Luhrmann

BIGBANG's G-Dragon sent fans into a frenzy when he posted an Instagram story on July 7, tagging acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann and BLACKPINK's LISA.

Baz Luhrmann is the director and co-writer of popular movies like Moulin Rouge (2001) and The Great Gatsby (2013).

He is now busy with the promotions for his new release Elvis, based on the life of the legendary rock and roll artist Elvis Presley.

The director was previously seen socializing with G-Dragon at a fashion show in Paris in 2014. He has also interviewed BLACKPINK's Rose and asked for her views on Elvis Presley.

A sudden announcement from the director regarding the cover of the legendary singer's Can't Help Falling in Love for his new project Elvis, along with his consequent meet-up with the K-pop idols G-Dragon and Lisa, has fans excited about a possible collaboration between them.

G-Dragon, Baz Luhrmann, BLACKPINK's LISA, and others tease Elvis cover

Baz Luhrmann has been on a global promotional tour for his movie Elvis. He recently put up an Instagram reel from Japan, thanking fans for supporting the movie's soundtrack. The director highlighted an exceptional cover of the iconic Elvis Presley song Can't Help Falling in Love.

He also added that he was thinking of asking some friends and different artists to sing their own renditions of it for a musical score that he plans to release later. He also dropped hints of hosting a surprise event the next day at a surprise location.

The director was next seen in South Korea as fans put up stories of him addressing the crowd at a special screening of his movie Elvis.

BIGBANG'S G-Dragon also uploaded a story on his Instagram with the director and BLACKPINK rapper Lisa on the same day. Fans suspect that the K-pop idols attended the special screening of the movie because of two Elvis stickers added to the story by the BIGBANG rapper.

Lisa and Celebrities @lisacelebreties Baz Luhrmann (Elvis- director) and Elvis team are now in South Korea promoting elvis the movie and they invited lisa to watch the movie Elvis.Lisa's friend Austin is the main character of the movie. Baz Luhrmann (Elvis- director) and Elvis team are now in South Korea promoting elvis the movie and they invited lisa to watch the movie Elvis.Lisa's friend Austin is the main character of the movie. https://t.co/mjDMwqCdff

Baz Luhrmann's association with K-pop idols

Baz Luhrmann's association with K-pop idols is not new. He has been in the news for working and fraternizing with the artists several times in the past.

In April this year, Baz shared an Instagram post of Elvis Presley in military fatigues and compared his ordeals to K-pop idols who have to put a hold on their careers to serve the military. He also shared photos of K-pop idols G-Dragon, MONSTA X's Shownu, and SHINee's Minho and Onew, as he likened their sufferings to the legendary singer.

Baz Luhrmann was first seen with the BIGBANG rapper G-Dragon at a Chanel fashion show in Paris in 2014. His recent reunion with G-Dragon speaks of his close friendship with the idol.

Baz Luhrmann was also the guest editor for Vogue Australia's cover with BLACKPINK'S Rosé this year.

The director posted a cover of the photo shoot on his Instagram.

He also interviewed the Korean-Australian singer and mentioned that Rosé gave him some useful insights on Elvis Presley:

"It was great to interview the talented Australia-Korean star, @roses_are_rosie and fascinated by her insights on Elvis."

Rosé is a well-known Elvis Presley fan who covered the song Can't Help Falling in Love at one of BLACKPINK'S concerts and has put out a cover of the same on YouTube as well.

Big Bang's G-DRAGON also put up a cover art of the song twice on his Instagram profile on July 6. The cover art was posted as a feed and also as a story by the rapper.

Fans are therefore speculating that the rapper might be working on a collaboration of the song for the movie with the director, and BLACKPINK might be involved as well.

Butterfly @Butterf67248121

Bazz Luhrmann shared in IG"Surprises coming for Korean fans next week "



GD shared these in IG.. Look whom he tagged including Taehyun noona.... Get ready VIPs ..we r getting a legendary project from the legend #GD I told ya... It's comingBazz Luhrmann shared in IG"Surprises coming for Korean fans next week "GD shared these in IG.. Look whom he tagged including Taehyun noona.... Get ready VIPs ..we r getting a legendary project from the legend #GD RAGON #KWONJIYONG ... I told ya... It's coming 😌Bazz Luhrmann shared in IG"Surprises coming for Korean fans next week "GD shared these in IG.. Look whom he tagged including Taehyun noona.... Get ready VIPs ..we r getting a legendary project from the legend #GDRAGON 🔥🔥#GD #KWONJIYONG... https://t.co/Bw8OcJmGkF

Alwaysnever24 @alwaysnever24 @LaliceUpdates @BLACKPINK Why is the film director of Moulin Rouge watching the movie Elvis together with LISA and gd??? Should we expect another musical masterpiece from him, this time starring Queen Lisa? @LaliceUpdates @BLACKPINK Why is the film director of Moulin Rouge watching the movie Elvis together with LISA and gd??? Should we expect another musical masterpiece from him, this time starring Queen Lisa?

As of yet, no confirmation from the agency or artists themselves regarding the possible collaboration has been made.

BLACKPINK is preparing for a new comeback in August

BLACKPINK is currently preparing for its comeback album, which is scheduled for release in August. The agency YG Entertainment has declared that the girls will embark on the largest ever world tour by a K-pop girl group by the end of 2022.

GAIN MUTUALS @GAINPINKMOOTS



Prepare your wallets!



(C) YG: “We will prepare the BIGGEST WORLD TOUR for a KPOP GIRLGROUP until the end of the year to expand the sympathy with global fans.”Prepare your wallets!(C) @BBU_BLACKPINK YG: “We will prepare the BIGGEST WORLD TOUR for a KPOP GIRLGROUP until the end of the year to expand the sympathy with global fans.” Prepare your wallets! 💰(C) @BBU_BLACKPINK https://t.co/6buu9KTf13

BIGBANG released a new single, Still Life, in April 2022

G-Dragon, along with members Daesung, Taeyang, and T.O.P., released a dreamy music video for their soft rock single Still Life in April this year, which was the legendary band's first comeback single since all the members finished with their military training.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far