G-Dragon’s recent Instagram posts lead to solo comeback speculations

G-Dragon has been quite active on Instagram recently. While fans were happy that the K-pop icon was updating them with selfies, they were also confused by the supposed outburst of media. Since June 28, the idol has shared multiple stories and posts that have left fans confused.

However, the rapper’s latest Instagram stories provided fans with a clear line of thought. They now believe that the stories hint at a potential solo comeback. The stories include a conversation that many speculate might be lyrics.

The 33-year-old G-Dragon is touted as the King of K-pop and is part of BIGBANG, an influential second-generation K-pop group. The idol made his solo debut in 2009 with the controversial album Heartbreaker. He returned to music with BIGBANG’s comeback with Still Life, an album that the group released after four long years.

Fans speculate G-Dragon’s latest Instagram photos and stories hint at a solo comeback

Since returning from military service in October 2019, K-pop icon G-Dragon has only participated in one musical release, that of BIGBANG’s much-anticipated group comeback track Still Life.

Whether it be dating speculations, photoshoots or solo album details, the King of K-pop continued to make numerous headlines. Fans now believe that the idol’s much-anticipated solo comeback is near.

The BIGBANG rapper recently posted multiple stories and photos. In the first set of stories posted on June 28, the idol saved a post on Instagram that had the words “1808 OVERTHINKING” written on it.

Then, on June 29, the idol used numerous glitter, heart, broccoli, and retro filters. In one photo, he said that he wanted “a refund on life” as it was “very different” from what he had imagined.

On June 30, he posted photos with filters without a caption. One video had a time stamp of 6:39 AM.

Lastly, on July 1, the idol posted multiple Instagram stories ranging from filtered selfies to the sky. One particular selfie shows a conversation, seemingly of a couple in love.

The colorful text bubble reads,

“I thought of you. So what? What are you going to do?”

The white text bubble, in response to the question, says,

“Be my everything… Not just a part of my life.”

While fans think it might be a part of the rapper's upcoming song's lyrics, the second white-and-black text bubble conversation is actually a filter on Instagram.

But that doesn't change the fact that G-Dragon's other stories fuelled fans' speculations of his comeback.

The speculations stem from the Instagram stories that the 33-year-old posted last month. He posted a photo wearing a headset, and used an ‘On Air’ sticker with a timestamp sticker mentioning 4:33 AM. He also shared another heavily filtered photo showing the screen of presumably a recording equipment.

Officially, YG Entertainment confirmed that G-Dragon was preparing for a solo comeback nearly two years ago, in November of 2020. Months later in April, the King of K-pop discussed working on music with DAZED magazine.

“I’m focusing a lot on music and working on BIGBANG stuff these days, so I look for music keywords related to that and write lyrics. Since that’s how I spend my time, most of my notes are related to that.”

Meanwhile, reactions from VIPs (BIGBANG fans) on Twitter indicated that they are all set to welcome G-Dragon's solo comeback.

