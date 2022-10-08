2022 Asia Artist Awards: First lineup of attending artists, date and venue announced

With the 2022 Asia Artist Awards announcing its first lineup of attending artists, dates and venue, fans are excited to see their favorite artists.

On October 7, 2022, it was officially announced that HYBE’s artists SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans along with Gen 4 groups - JYP Artists Stray Kids, ITZY, THE BOYZ, TREASURE, IVE and Kep1er will be attending this year’s event.

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards, also known as 2022 AAA, will take place at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, on December 13, 2022.

Popular Gen 4 K-pop female idol IVE’s Jang Won-young and Super Junior’s leader Leeteuk will be hosting the event this year as well. This is Leeteuk’s seventh consecutive year as a host. He has been hosting the awards since its inaugural ceremony in 2016.

2022 Asia Artist Awards: More about it

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards, to be attended by the biggest K-pop talents, aims to honor the best talent across Asia in music, film and television.

It is organized by Organized by Star News and Star Continent. The first edition of the awards was held at Seoul-based Kyung Hee University’s Hall of Peace on November 16, 2016. The sixth edition of the awards took place on December 2 at KBS arena, Seoul.

This is only the second time in the history of the awards that the ceremony is being hosted outside of Korea. The last time was in 2019 when the ceremony was held in Hanoi, Vietnam at My Dinh National Stadium. In 2020, the award show was held online due to the global pandemic.

In the 2021 ceremony, BTS and SEVENTEEN won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for Song of the Year for Butter and the latter won the title of Artist of the Year. NCT 127, Stray Kids, aespa and Lim Young-woong have won a Grand Prize earlier.

K-pop fans are excited to see their favorite Gen 4 artists at The 2022 Asia Artist Awards for the first time and have taken to social media to share their excitement.

Fans are wondering who will bag the Grand Prize. While some ask whether SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids will repeat their magic, others believe that it will be the debutants walking away with the coveted trophy.

SEVENTEEN’s agency requests fan to respect artists privacy

SEVENTEEN’s agency Pledis Entertainment released a detailed statement about inappropriate behavior towards the boy band. The statement noted that fans need to adhere to certain etiquette and behavior towards the 2022 Asia Artist Awards nominee in public places.

Fans are requested to only meet the PINWHEEL singers at venues officially announced as their work zone and not to stalk or harass them in their private downtime, outside of work.

Fans are also requested not to photograph or record the group illegally or secretly. They are also requested to refrain from Sasaeng-like behavior, or selling or buying private information about the group. Sasaeng is the Korean term for stalker.

Pledis Entertainment also made it clear that if any fan is found violating any of these rules, they will take legal action against the fans.

More details regarding the 2022 Asia Artist Awards are awaited. Stay tuned for further updates.

