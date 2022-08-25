5 endearing SEVENTEEN X CARAT moments from BE THE SUN concerts 

Boy band SEVENTEEN swept fans off their feet with their stunning performances during their ongoing "BE THE SUN" World Tour that began on June 25, 2022, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. They are currently performing in the United States and will end the finale of their tour in Japan on December 4, 2022.

So far, the "BE THE SUN" concerts have been nothing short of spectacular. From immensely energetic acts to endearing fan interactions, SEVENTEEN created tons of memories for CARATs to cherish. On one hand, they continued their Aju Nice legacy, while on the other, they received some hilarious yet adorable presents from fans.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the precious interactions and moments that will bring a smile to your face.

Six SEVENTEEN X CARAT moments from BE THE SUN concerts that are too adorable to forget

1) When S. Coups took a fan’s phone

Every concert would be incomplete without S. Coups’ selca (selfie) on a fan’s phone. The never-ending saga of the SEVENTEEN leader taking CARATs’ phones and recording himself on stage continued during their Los Angeles concert on August 17, 2022.

Concerts in Seatle, Fort Worth, and Houston, among many others, have witnessed S. Coups’ habit of serving a closer look by recording himself on his fans' phones. Despite how often the K-pop idol repeats the adorable behavior, CARATs go gaga every time he reaches for their phones because they know what is coming next.

2) Rock, paper, and Joshua’s headband

귀여워누 @jeonmanwon joshua playing rock, paper, scissors with carats and throwing his headband to a lucky carat joshua playing rock, paper, scissors with carats and throwing his headband to a lucky carat 😭 https://t.co/a3ch9q40RM

How fortunate would one have to be to get accessories and merchandise from their favorite idols? A CARAT certainly garnered all the luck on her side during the Houston concert on August 20, 2022.

The CARAT played a game of rock, paper, and scissors with SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, who then gave her his headband. This extremely precious moment was enough to make other fans scream their lungs out with joy.

3) A CARAT radiating main character energy

During the band’s Los Angeles concert on August 17, 2022, a CARAT showed incredible "main character" energy. Dressed in a tiger jumpsuit inspired by Hoshi’s solo Tiger, the girl danced to SEVENTEEN’s Snap Shoot.

Her unmatched energy was hyped by all members alike. While S. Coups gave her his bucket hat, Minghao (The8) recorded her performance on his phone, leaving other CARATs in awe. The stadium was filled with cheers and happiness.

4) The little toy sword moment

The list of K-pop idols receiving hilarious and bizarre gifts during their concerts is endless. One such instance gained attraction from everyone at SEVENTEEN’s concert in Fort Worth on August 23, 2022.

During the soundcheck segment, a CARAT gifted Jeonghan a tiny toy sword that made him giggle and laugh out loud. He was also joined by his bandmate Dino in appreciating the hilarious yet endearing present.

5) When Vernon spotted a pregnant CARAT

귀여워누 @jeonmanwon



‍ : Wow~ vernon's reaction to a pregnant carat attending today's be the sun concert: Wow~ vernon's reaction to a pregnant carat attending today's be the sun concert🐻‍❄️: Wow~ 👍👍 https://t.co/CZ2u1iKvJH

The Hallyu wave has had its impression on everyone. From little kids memorizing K-pop songs to working professionals picking the choreographies, everyone has shown their support and admiration for their idols in one form or another.

During SEVENTEEN’s Fort Worth concert, Vernon spotted a pregnant fan, and his brief interaction with her went viral. The artist’s expressions won the hearts of millions. He was surprised yet, at the same time, immensely grateful for all the unconditional support CARATs give to the group.

6) The Aju Nice legacy continued

mi 원우지 @miwon17_ Hoshi & mingyu getting down to make the lucky carat sing Aju Nice!!!

Hoshi & mingyu getting down to make the lucky carat sing Aju Nice!!!https://t.co/ZGU6wD63Ye

Every CARAT is aware of the Aju Nice legacy that SEVENTEEN has fulfilled without fail. Each time the group performs the song, they always ask some lucky fans to sing the track or dance to it freestyle. Undoubtedly, every die-hard fan would want to grab this opportunity, and rightly so.

This time, Hoshi and Mingyu got off the stage to meet a lucky CARAT and asked them to sing Aju Nice. Mingyu was also seen wiping his mic before giving it to the fan. These little gestures made the moment even more special and memorable.

The BE THE SUN concerts so far have been amazing in all aspects. Whether it is serving banger performances or showcasing their magnetic on-stage presence, SEVENTEEN has checked all the boxes.

Considering the World Tour is still underway, it will be interesting to witness many more endearing moments between the boy band and CARATs.

