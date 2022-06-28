After waiting for two years and four months, K-pop group SEVENTEEN kicked-off their much-awaited two-day sold-out BE THE SUN concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

BE THE SUN was a star-studded event attended by prominent idols from the K-pop industry who witnessed power-packed performances from the 13 membered group. The guest list included Jungkook from BTS, Key from SHINee and Moonbin from ASTRO, among others.

The group mentioned that they had invited a number of their friends from the industry to celebrate with them, since BE THE SUN was a concert they were extremely proud of.

Who were the K-pop idols who attended SEVENTEEN's BE THE SUN concert in Seoul?

1) BTS' Jungkook

BTS’ golden maknae was one of the stars that SEVENTEEN had invited to the second day of their concert. Jungkook is part of a group chat called 97-liners, which includes idols born in 1997. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, DK, and The8 are members of this group chat as well, and are therefore good friends with the youngest BTS member.

Jungkook went to support his friends and even posted a video of the concert venue on his Instagram story. Unlike other idols present there, he was seated in a glass VIP booth. He was also photographed backstage with the group.

2) Baekho

Former NU'EST member Baekho was also present on the second day of SEVENTEEN’s BE THE SUN concert. He went to support his juniors along with fellow Pledis Entertainment label-mates Nana and Bumzu.

3) ASTRO's Moonbin

ASTRO’s Moonbin was present on day one of the BE THE SUN concert. The idol showed off his band on his Instagram story, letting fans know of his support for SEVENTEEN.

4) WayV's Xiaojun, Hendery, Kun, Chenle, Renjun, and YangYang

NCT Hendery IG story NCT members attending todays concert with Jun & MInghao

WayV members Xiaojun, Hendery, Kun, Chenle, Renjun, and YangYang were also in attendance on day two of the concert. The group members are close to SEVENTEEN members The8 and Jun, and even got a picture clicked backstage with them.

5) MONSTA X's Joohoney and Hyungwon

Jooheon y Hyungwon de Monsta X asistieron al concierto el día de hoy

Members of MONSTA X and SEVENTEEN are extremely close to one another and often refer to each other as brothers. Therefore, it is no surprise that MONSTA X members Joohoney and Hyungwon attended the concert on day two to support their friends.

6) ENHYPEN's Jake, Sunghoon, Ni-ki, and Jay

ENHYPEN Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, & Sunghoon with carat bong

ENHYPEN Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, & Sunghoon with carat bonghttps://t.co/z9WhIn1p8U

ENHYPEN’s Jake and Sunghoon were present at SEVENTEEN's concert on the second day, and were later joined by fellow members Ni-ki and Jay. They posted about the wonderful time they had on their official Twitter account.

7) SHINee's Key and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Taeyeon and Key attended Seventeen's concert tonight and they mentioned them on stage!

SM Entertainment label-mates, SHINee’s Key and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, were also present at the concert on day two. Although there aren’t any pictures of them at the venue, SEVENTEEN revealed their attendance.

8) UNIQ's WOODZ

syaa 🦦🧡 @syaayounie



MOLA squad at seventeen's concert! supportive besties ok now we need 2022 group pic

A MOLA squad reunion took place at SEVENTEEN’s concert on day two, when UNIQ’s WOODZ was spotted at the venue along with MOLA squad members Jamie, Hoho and Nathan, all of whom were there to support fellow squad member, SEVENTEEN’s Vernon.

Two days of SEVENTEEN’s BE THE SUN concert in Seoul saw a star-studded gathering of K-pop idols and K-drama actors, who were present in the audience alongside CARATs to show their support for the group.

The group will also be touring Northeast America, Southeast Asia, and Japan as part of their BE THE SUN World Tour.

