Snack Vs. Chef 2022: Everything we know so far about Netflix's culinary show 

Netflix's latest reality TV culinary series, Snack Vs. Chef 2022 is set to premiere in less than a week. All episodes of season 1 of the show will be released on November 30, 2022.

The series, which is being hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, will feature talented chefs competing to not only cook up their own snacks but also recreate some classics. One out of the 12 chefs have a chance to walk away with the ultimate price of $50,000.

The official synopsis of Snack vs. Chef, as given by Netflix, reads:

"Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world’s most iconic snacks, they’ll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize."

With the brand new reality TV competition series set to premiere soon, here's everything you need to know about it.

Here's what fans can expect from the upcoming reality Tv series, Snack Vs. Chef

Prior to the series premiere, streaming giant Netflix shared a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the competition series.

As per the official trailer, the chefs will be asked to deconstruct popular snacks like Oreos and Cheetos and use them to create new dishes. Ultimately, only one chef will bag the cash prize after being declared the winner.

Cincinnati chef and restaurant owner Christian Gill is among the 12 chefs competing on the show. Christian has previously appeared on various other cooking competitions after making his reality TV debut on Food Network's Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.

Christian was crowned the winner of Guy Fieri's Guy's Grocery Games Summer Tournament. Apart from that, he also competed in Beat Bobby Flay, where talented chefs compete against famed chef Bobby Flay himself.

Christian currently owns Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey.

About the hosts of Netflix's new TV series, Snack Vs. Chef

the twist? chefs will get to win $50K and make a new snack of their own



the twist? chefs will get to win $50K and make a new snack of their own

found our next favorite show SNACK VS CHEF is @netflix new competition show —clearly inspired by @bonappetit 's show where you are tasked to recreate snack classics from scratch

Comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu will be hosting the soon-to-be-released series.

Megan has over 271k followers on her Instagram page. She is currently the host of The Megan Stalter Show and the Forever Dog podcast Confronting Demons with Megan Stalter.

Hari is an American stand-up comedian. Prior to this he was a writer for Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell. He was also the creator of the 2017 documentary film The Problem with Apu.

Snack Vs. Chef will premiere on Netflix on November 30, 2022.

