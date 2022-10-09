What time will Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition season 1 air on Netflix? Rules, cash prize, and more explored

Netflix is set to release its newest cooking show competition, Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition, on October 12, 2022. The show will be hosted by Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and will be judged by Kristen Kish of Iron Chef and Nailed It! judge Jacques Torres. The show will feature talented home cooks, who will display their culinary skills to win the title and cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Life is complicated, but cooking doesn’t have to be! Enter Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven, featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food."

Easy-Bake Battle on Netflix was inspired by the children’s toy, Easy-Bake Oven

Easy-Bake Battle will have eight episodes of 30 minutes each, featuring two savory and sweet challenges, in which the contestants will have a chance to win $25,000 for each battle. The winner will get the opportunity to take home $100,000. The reality cooking competition will allow them to share their stories with the audience and put their best foot forward in the kitchen.

Inspired by the popular children’s toy, Easy-Bake Oven, the contestants will compete in fun challenges that will also put their culinary skills to the test. Antoni Porowski will be joined by guest judges Kristen Kish and Jacques Torres. The Queer Eye star also helped pitch, develop the format, and market the series.

Netflix VP of Nonfiction Content Jenn Levy said in a statement to Variety:

"We got to know Antoni on Queer Eye and we always knew there was more to do with him. He makes food super accessible."

Netflix released the trailer for Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. For the challenge, the chosen home cooks were encouraged to make simple but delicious dishes. The trailer began with host Antoni Porowski giving a brief about the format and saying:

"I'm here to show you that good food doesn't have to be complicated or fancy. And to celebrate the unsung heroes of the home kitchen."

One of the contestants spoke about the format of the show and mentioned:

"We do not give enough credit to the home cooks. I am cooking everyday—that has gotta count for something!"

The Easy-Bake Battle host further stated that the home cooks "will use clever tricks to cheat their way to easy and delicious dishes."

Other cooking shows on Netflix include Somebody Feed Phil, Chef’s Table, Nailed It!, Is It Cake?, and The Big Family Cooking Showdown, among many others.

Speaking about having cooking shows on the platform, Levy told Variety:

"Our food shows are co-viewed by families. The best are the ones where parents are getting as much out of the show as younger kids. We try to find a central question or focus to make [shows] stand out.”

The audience will be able to watch the series with a subscription to Netflix. The basic plan for Netflix is $9.99. If viewers want to opt for HD, they need to get the standard package at $15.49. The premium package cost for Ultra HD is $19.99.

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition is produced by Hasbro’s eOne. Daniel Calin serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Along with Antoni Porowski, other executive producers include Tara Long and Geno McDermott for eOne and Wes Kauble.

Don't forget to catch the Netflix cooking series and follow the contestants as they prepare some delicious dishes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far